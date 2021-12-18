Chris Daukaus Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 252 – Aug 15/20 – W (Porter) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 11/20 – W (Nascimento) – $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis – Feb 20/21 – W (Oleinik) – $113,500 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 266 – Sept 25/21 – W (Abdurakhimov) – $118,500 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $333,000

