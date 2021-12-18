eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Darren Elkins Career Earnings

Jeff Fox
Last updated

Mar 4, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Darren Elkins (blue gloves) reacts after submitting Mirsad Bektic (not pictured) during their bout at UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena. Elkins won via third round TKO. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Live: Vera vs Jones – Mar 21/10 – W (Ludwig) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)*

UFC Live: Jones vs Matyushenko – Aug 1/10 – L (Oliveira) – $8,000

UFC 131 – Jun 11/11 – W (Omigawa) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 136 – Oct 8/11 – W (Tiequan) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC 146 – May 26/12 – W (Brandao) – $28,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus)

UFC 154 – Nov 17/12 – W (Siler) – $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)*

UFC 158 – Mar 16/13 – W (Carvalho) – $42,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Melendez – Apr 20/13 – L (Mendes) – $24,000

UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Kampmann 2 – Aug 28/13 – W (Hioki) – $48,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Thomson – Jan 25/14 – L (Stephens) – $28,000*

UFC 179 – Oct 25/14 – W (Martins) – $56,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Dollaway – Dec 20/14 – L (Dias) – $32,000*

UFC Fight Night: Holohan vs Smolka – Oct 24/15 – W (Whiteford) – $74,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 196 – Mar 5/16 – W (Skelly) – $84,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Holm vs Shevchenko – Jul 23/16 – W (Pepey) – $92,000 ($41,000 to show, $41,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 209 – Mar 4/17 – W (Bektic) – $157,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Weidman vs Gastelum – Jul 22/17 – W (Bermudez) – $117,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi – Jan 14/18 – W (Johnson) – $177,000 ($56,000 to show, $56,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – Jul 14/18 – L (Volkanovski) – $77,000 ($62,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17/18 – L (Lamas) – $77,000 ($62,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13/19 – L (Hall) –  $82,000 ($62,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Harris – May 16/20 – L (Landwehr) – $82,000 ($62,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Santos vs Teixeira – Nov 7/20 – W (Garagorri) – $144,000 ($62,000 to show, $62,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – Jul 24/21 – W (Minner) – $205,000 ($67,000 to show, $67,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus – Dec 18/21 – L (Swanson) – $91,000 ($70,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $1,809,000

About Jeff Fox

Jeff Fox is a veteran sportswriter with over a decade experience, mainly concentrating on mixed martial arts and basketball. He is the editor-in-chief of The MMA Manifesto.

