UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

The Black Beast made quick work of Chris Daukaus in Las Vegas tonight, and earned himself the biggest paycheck.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Derrick Lewis: $341,000 ($160,000 to show, $160,000 win bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cub Swanson: $271,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Belal Muhammad: $181,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Raquel Pennington: $164,000 ($69,000 to show, $69,000 win bonus, $15,000 from Chiasson for missing weight, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Stephen Thompson: $156,000 ($140,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Amanda Lemos: $136,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gerald Meerschaert: $131,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Raphael Assuncao: $100,000 ($79,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Melissa Gatto: $98,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $19,500 from Eubanks for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Elkins: $91,000 ($70,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ricky Simon: $78,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Angela Hill: $74,000 ($58,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, 6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Diego Ferreira: $71,000 ($60,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Daukaus: $64,500 ($60,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sijara Eubanks: $51,500 ($65,000 to show, $19,500 fine for missing weight, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Jourdain: $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mateusz Gamrot: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Don’Tale Mayes: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Macy Chiasson: $41,000 ($50,000 to show, $15,000 fine for missing weight, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Tafa: $38,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $6,000 fine for missing weight, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Ewell: $36,000 ($30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Leavitt: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Harry Hunsucker: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $6,000 from Tafa for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Josh Parisian: $16,500 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Sayles: $16,500 ($12,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Dustin Stoltzfus: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

