UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Dec 20/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC fighter ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 1006.5 2 2 2 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 865.5 3 11 5 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 831 4 3 1W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 800.5 5 4 4 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 748 6 5 3 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 737 7 7 2W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 655 8 8 9 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 614 9 9 12 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 613 10 10 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 600 11 12 14 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 577.5 12 13 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 567 13 6 3W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 553 14 15 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 506 15 16 15 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 479.5 16 17 10 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 470 17 18 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 454 18 19 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 435 19 20 11 Petr Yan Bantamweight 429 20 21 Leon Edwards Welterweight 425 21 22 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 418 22 23 Derek Brunson Middleweight 403 22 220 4W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 403 24 14 8 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 383.5 25 25 Vicente Luque Welterweight 364 26 24 7 Max Holloway Featherweight 363 27 NR Josh Emmett Featherweight 346 28 26 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 344 29 28 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 339.5 30 37 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 336 31 27 Colby Covington Welterweight 334 32 31 5W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 329 33 30 13 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 306 34 32 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 305 34 32 6W Jessica Andrade Women’s Flyweight 305 36 34 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 297.5 37 35 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 295 38 36 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 293 39 38 Brian Ortega Featherweight 281 40 71 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 277 41 39 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 272.5 42 63 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 269 42 40 Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 269 44 41 Sean Strickland Middleweight 268 45 47 Song Yadong Bantamweight 265 46 42 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 258.5 47 43 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 251.5 48 44 Brad Tavares Middleweight 251 49 45 8W Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 250 50 91 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 249.5 51 68 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 245 52 48 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 243.5 53 49 Grant Dawson Lightweight 242 54 50 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 241.5 54 50 9W Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 241.5 56 5 Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 240 57 67 Sean Brady Welterweight 238 58 54 Li Jingliang Welterweight 236 59 29 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 235 60 119 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 234 61 57 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 230 61 57 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 230 63 60 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 225.5 64 46 Uriah Hall Middleweight 223 65 62 Neil Magny Welterweight 222 66 63 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 218 67 59 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 217 68 66 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 215.5 69 187 Chris Curtis Middleweight 210 70 71 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 203 71 136 Geoff Neal Welterweight 201.5 71 73 12W Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 201.5 73 74 Arnold Allen Featherweight 200 74 187 Mateusz Gamrot Lightweight 199 75 75 Ilia Topuria Featherweight 196 76 76 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 194.5 77 56 Chris Daukaus Heavyweight 194 77 77 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 194 79 78 Jiri Prochazka Light Heavyweight 192 80 80 Askar Askarov Flyweight 190 81 54 Rob Font Bantamweight 189 82 81 Edson Barboza Featherweight 188 83 114 Khaos Williams Welterweight 186 84 83 Paulo Costa Light Heavyweight 183.5 85 84 10W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 182 85 84 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 182 87 86 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 180 88 87 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 179 88 87 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 179 90 89 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 178 91 53 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 176 92 210 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 172.5 93 102 Alex Morono Welterweight 172 93 92 Chris Weidman Middleweight 172 95 70 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 168 96 82 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 167 97 192 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 165 98 134 Andre Muniz Middleweight 164 98 266 Cub Swanson Featherweight 164 98 94 Darren Till Middleweight 164 101 142 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 161.5 102 97 Dan Hooker Lightweight 159 103 98 Alexandr Romanov Heavyweight 157 103 98 Randy Brown Welterweight 157 105 100 Jalin Turner Lightweight 156 106 101 Max Griffin Welterweight 155.5 107 192 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 155 108 104 Claudio Silva Welterweight 154 108 331 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 154 110 105 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 153.5 111 108 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 149.5 112 109 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 148.5 113 110 Shane Burgos Featherweight 146.5 114 65 Ryan Hall Featherweight 146 115 111 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 145.5 116 112 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 145 116 90 Brendan Allen Middleweight 145 118 113 Drew Dober Lightweight 144.5 119 115 Warlley Alves Welterweight 143.5 120 160 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 143 121 116 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 142 122 352 Clay Guida Lightweight 140.5 122 194 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 140.5 124 241 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 139 125 117 Alex Perez Flyweight 138.5 125 117 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 138.5 127 119 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 138 127 119 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 138 129 122 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 137.5 130 93 Dan Ige Featherweight 136.5 131 125 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 135.5 132 126 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 135 132 126 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 135 134 128 Francisco Trinaldo Welterweight 134 134 128 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 134 134 128 Jonathan Pearce Featherweight 134 137 106 Cody Garbrandt Flyweight 132 138 133 14W Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 130.5 139 134 Robbie Lawler Middleweight 130 140 136 Jim Miller Lightweight 129 140 217 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 129 140 107 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 129 143 138 Rick Glenn Lightweight 128.5 144 139 Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 128 144 139 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 128 144 139 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 128 147 143 Danny Roberts Welterweight 122 148 124 Adrian Yanez Bantamweight 121 148 268 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva Middleweight 121 148 144 Nassourdine Imavov Middleweight 121 151 220 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 120.5 152 145 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 120 152 145 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 120 152 78 Conor McGregor Lightweight 120 155 147 Trevin Giles Welterweight 119.5 156 148 Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 118 157 149 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 117.5 157 149 Jake Matthews Welterweight 117.5 159 131 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 117 159 151 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 117 159 151 Matt Brown Welterweight 117 162 95 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 116 163 157 Niko Price Welterweight 115.5 164 151 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 115 164 247 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 115 166 158 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 114.5 166 158 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 114.5 168 NR Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 114 168 160 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 114 170 96 Diego Ferreira Lightweight 113.5 170 162 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 113.5 172 164 15W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 112.5 173 235 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 112 174 165 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 109 174 165 Timur Valiev Bantamweight 109 176 167 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 108.5 177 169 Bobby Green Lightweight 107.5 178 179 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 106.5 179 171 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 106 180 174 Manon Fiorot Women’s Flyweight 105 181 175 13W Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 104.5 182 176 Kevin Holland Middleweight 104 182 176 Michael Chandler Lightweight 104 182 176 Michel Pereira Welterweight 104 182 176 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 104 182 176 Nate Maness Bantamweight 104 187 182 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 103 188 183 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 102 188 183 Julian Erosa Featherweight 102 190 185 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 101 190 123 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 101 192 186 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 100.5 193 187 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 100 194 190 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 98.5 194 190 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 98.5 196 192 Alex Caceres Featherweight 98 197 194 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 97 197 132 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 97 197 194 Ovince Saint Preux Heavyweight 97 200 197 Jared Gordon Lightweight 96.5 201 198 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 96 201 162 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 96 201 198 Carlston Harris Welterweight 96 201 198 Renato Moicano Lightweight 96 201 198 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 96 206 155 Brad Riddell Lightweight 95 206 168 Darren Elkins Featherweight 95 206 203 Tom Breese Middleweight 95 209 155 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 94.5 210 151 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 93 211 205 Casey O’Neill Women’s Flyweight 92 211 205 Joe Solecki Lightweight 92 213 202 Abdul Razak Alhassan Middleweight 90.5 214 241 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 90 215 208 Gregory Rodrigues Middleweight 89 216 210 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 88.5 216 210 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 88.5 216 210 Walt Harris Heavyweight 88.5 219 214 Court McGee Welterweight 88 219 214 Joaquin Buckley Middleweight 88 219 214 Matt Schnell Flyweight 88 219 171 Misha Cirkunov Middleweight 88 223 217 Matthew Semelsberger Welterweight 87 224 219 Andre Fili Featherweight 86.5 225 220 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 86 225 220 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 86 225 220 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 86 225 220 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 86 229 228 Brandon Royval Flyweight 85 229 228 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 85 229 228 Tyson Nam Flyweight 85 232 176 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 84 233 232 Damon Jackson Featherweight 82 233 220 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 82 235 234 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 80.5 236 235 Ignacio Bahamondes Lightweight 80 236 235 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 80 236 235 Jeremiah Wells Welterweight 80 236 235 Josiane Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 80 236 452 Lupita Godinez Women’s Strawweight 80 241 240 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 79 242 204 Davey Grant Bantamweight 78 242 409 Melissa Gatto Women’s Flyweight 78 244 244 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 77 244 244 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 77 244 244 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 77 247 247 Song Kenan Welterweight 76.5 248 285 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 76 248 249 Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 76 248 249 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 76 251 251 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 75 251 251 Miles Johns Bantamweight 75 253 254 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 74.5 254 251 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 74 254 255 Dwight Grant Welterweight 74 254 255 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 74 257 257 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 73.5 257 207 Julio Arce Bantamweight 73.5 259 297 Pat Sabatini Featherweight 72 259 228 Raulian Paiva Bantamweight 72 259 258 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 72 262 261 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 70 262 261 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 70 264 264 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 69 264 171 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 69 264 264 11W Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 69 267 268 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 68 267 268 Karl Roberson Middleweight 68 267 220 Miranda Maverick Women’s Flyweight 68 267 365 William Knight Light Heavyweight 68 271 272 David Dvorak Flyweight 67 272 273 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 66 273 243 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Flyweight 65.5 274 274 Bruno Silva Flyweight 65 274 274 Dustin Jacoby Light Heavyweight 65 274 274 Tim Means Welterweight 65 277 279 Devonte Smith Lightweight 64 277 279 Mike Grundy Featherweight 64 279 282 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 62 279 282 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 62 281 285 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 61 281 285 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 61 283 284 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 60 283 290 John Makdessi Lightweight 60 283 290 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 60 283 336 Jordan Leavitt Lightweight 60 283 290 Saidyokub Kakhramonov Bantamweight 60 288 294 Jeff Molina Flyweight 59 288 294 Phil Hawes Middleweight 59 290 NR Chas Skelly Featherweight 58 290 208 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 58 292 352 Manel Kape Flyweight 56 293 298 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 55.5 294 299 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 55 294 299 Amir Albazi Flyweight 55 294 299 Andre Petroski Middleweight 55 294 299 Don Madge Lightweight 55 294 299 Mark O. Madsen Lightweight 55 294 299 Melsik Baghdasaryan Featherweight 55 294 299 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 55 301 306 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 54 301 306 Julian Marquez Middleweight 54 301 306 Mounir Lazzez Welterweight 54 301 306 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 54 301 306 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 54 301 306 Trevin Jones Bantamweight 54 307 271 Thiago Moises Lightweight 53 308 312 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 52 308 312 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 52 310 314 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 51.5 310 446 Vince Morales Bantamweight 51.5 312 315 Bryan Battle Middleweight 50 312 315 Philip Rowe Welterweight 50 312 505 Rafael Alves Lightweight 50 312 266 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 50 312 315 Umar Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 50 312 315 Zhu Rong Lightweight 50 318 320 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 49.5 319 323 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49 319 452 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 49 319 323 Juan Espino Heavyweight 49 319 323 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 49 319 323 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 49 319 452 Tony Kelley Bantamweight 49 325 274 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 48.5 326 328 L’udovit Klein Featherweight 48 326 328 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 48 328 330 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 47.5 328 334 Alexis Davis Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46.5 330 335 Jack Shore Bantamweight 46 331 336 Kay Hansen Women’s Flyweight 45 332 339 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 44.5 333 340 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 44 333 340 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 44 333 340 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 44 333 340 Emily Whitmire Women’s Flyweight 44 333 340 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 44 338 345 Nina Nunes Women’s Strawweight 43.5 339 391 Sean Woodson Featherweight 43 340 347 Jeremy Stephens Lightweight 42.5 341 331 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 42 341 348 Steven Peterson Featherweight 42 343 288 Eryk Anders Middleweight 41 343 349 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 41 343 349 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 41 343 349 Mike Trizano Featherweight 41 347 352 Alex Pereira Middleweight 40 347 274 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 40 347 352 Jai Herbert Lightweight 40 347 320 Joanne Wood Women’s Flyweight 40 347 352 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 40 347 320 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 40 347 352 Ramiz Brahimaj Welterweight 40 347 352 Sasha Palatnikov Welterweight 40 347 352 Terrance McKinney Lightweight 40 356 288 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 39 357 315 Lando Vannata Featherweight 38 357 281 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 38 359 361 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 37 359 361 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 37 359 NR Marc Diakiese Lightweight 37 359 361 Matt Frevola Lightweight 37 363 364 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 36.5 364 365 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 36 364 365 Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 36 364 365 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 36 364 365 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 36 368 331 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 35 369 371 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 34.5 369 371 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 34.5 371 373 Charles Rosa Featherweight 34 372 346 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 33 372 323 Darrick Minner Featherweight 33 372 375 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 33 372 290 Mickey Gall Welterweight 33 372 375 Omar Morales Featherweight 33 372 375 Shane Young Featherweight 33 378 378 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 32 378 378 David Zawada Welterweight 32 380 381 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 31 380 381 Roman Dolidze Middleweight 31 382 441 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 30 382 383 Kamuela Kirk Featherweight 30 384 384 Christos Giagos Lightweight 29.5 385 386 Austin Lingo Featherweight 29 385 386 Dalcha Lungiambula Middleweight 29 385 452 Erin Blanchfield Women’s Flyweight 29 385 386 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 29 385 386 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 29 390 360 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 28 390 409 Cheyanne Vlismas Women’s Strawweight 28 390 391 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 28 390 365 Jordan Wright Middleweight 28 390 391 Mike Davis Lightweight 28 395 395 Brandon Davis Bantamweight 27 395 395 Tracy Cortez Women’s Flyweight 27 397 397 Jason Witt Welterweight 26 397 397 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 26 397 373 Randy Costa Bantamweight 26 397 397 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 26 401 445 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 25 401 391 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 25 403 406 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 23.5 404 401 Chase Hooper Featherweight 23 404 401 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 23 406 403 Tim Elliott Flyweight 22.5 407 404 Carlos Felipe Heavyweight 22 407 404 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 22 409 406 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 21.5 410 384 Andre Ewell Featherweight 21 411 408 Gina Mazany Women’s Flyweight 20.5 412 409 Cory McKenna Women’s Strawweight 20 412 409 Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 20 412 409 Jacob Malkoun Middleweight 20 412 409 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 20 412 409 John Castaneda Bantamweight 20 412 409 Johnny Munoz Bantamweight 20 412 409 Malcolm Gordon Flyweight 20 412 409 Paddy Pimblett Lightweight 20 412 409 Ronnie Lawrence Bantamweight 20 412 409 Stephanie Egger Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 20 412 409 Steve Garcia Lightweight 20 423 423 Fares Ziam Lightweight 19 423 423 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 19 423 423 Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 19 423 423 Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 19 423 386 Luana Pinheiro Women’s Strawweight 19 423 423 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 19 423 423 Parker Porter Heavyweight 19 423 423 Tagir Ulanbekov Flyweight 19 431 430 Jared Gooden Welterweight 18 431 430 Maxim Grishin Light Heavyweight 18 431 409 Miesha Tate Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 18 431 430 Ode Osbourne Flyweight 18 431 430 Tafon Nchukwi Light Heavyweight 18 431 430 Tristan Connelly Featherweight 18 431 430 Uros Medic Lightweight 18 438 437 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 17.5 438 437 Sam Alvey Middleweight 17.5 440 439 Danilo Marques Light Heavyweight 17 440 439 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 17 442 441 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 16 442 441 Luigi Vendramini Lightweight 16 442 430 Matt Sayles Lightweight 16 445 444 Deron Winn Middleweight 15 445 496 Dusko Todorovic Middleweight 15 447 446 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 14 447 446 Jake Collier Heavyweight 14 447 446 Michael Johnson Lightweight 14 450 450 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 12.5 451 451 Youssef Zalal Featherweight 11.5 452 452 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 10 452 452 Albert Duraev Middleweight 10 452 452 Chris Barnett Heavyweight 10 452 505 Cody Durden Flyweight 10 452 452 Diana Belbita Women’s Strawweight 10 452 452 Gabriel Green Welterweight 10 452 452 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 10 452 452 Guram Kutateladze Lightweight 10 452 452 Ian Garry Welterweight 10 452 452 Jamie Pickett Middleweight 10 452 452 Joshua Culibao Featherweight 10 452 452 Mana Martinez Bantamweight 10 452 452 Mason Jones Lightweight 10 452 452 Nick Maximov Middleweight 10 452 505 Rafa Garcia Lightweight 10 452 452 Ricky Turcios Bantamweight 10 452 452 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 10 452 452 Sergey Morozov Bantamweight 10 452 505 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke Featherweight 10 452 452 T.J. Brown Featherweight 10 452 452 Tabatha Ricci Women’s Strawweight 10 452 452 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 10 452 452 Zarrukh Adashev Flyweight 10 475 482 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 9 475 482 Andreas Michailidis Middleweight 9 475 482 Bill Algeo Featherweight 9 475 482 Danny Chavez Featherweight 9 475 482 Francisco Figueiredo Flyweight 9 475 482 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 9 475 482 Jared Vanderaa Heavyweight 9 475 452 Josh Parisian Heavyweight 9 475 482 Kanako Murata Women’s Strawweight 9 475 482 Kyle Daukaus Middleweight 9 475 452 Leah Letson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9 475 482 Luis Saldana Featherweight 9 475 482 Montserrat Ruiz Women’s Strawweight 9 475 482 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 9 475 482 Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 9 475 452 Tucker Lutz Featherweight 9 475 452 Zhalgas Zhumagulov Flyweight 9 492 496 Ike Villanueva Light Heavyweight 8 492 496 Joselyne Edwards Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 8 492 452 Maki Pitolo Middleweight 8 492 482 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 8 492 496 Nate Diaz Welterweight 8 497 503 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 6.5 498 504 Wellington Turman Middleweight 5 499 505 Alan Baudot Heavyweight 0 499 505 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0 499 505 Alexander Munoz Lightweight 0 499 505 Allan Nascimento Flyweight 0 499 505 Benoit Saint-Denis Welterweight 0 499 505 Brady Hiestand Bantamweight 0 499 505 Brandon Jenkins Lightweight 0 499 505 Bruno Souza Featherweight 0 499 505 Carlos Ulberg Light Heavyweight 0 499 505 Charlie Ontiveros Lightweight 0 499 505 CJ Vergara Flyweight 0 499 505 Cody Brundage Middleweight 0 499 505 Collin Anglin Featherweight 0 499 505 Dakota Bush Lightweight 0 499 505 Daniel Da Silva Flyweight 0 499 NR Darian Weeks Welterweight 0 499 505 David Onama Lightweight 0 499 505 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0 499 505 Dustin Stoltzfus Middleweight 0 499 505 Elise Reed Women’s Flyweight 0 499 505 Erick Gonzalez Lightweight 0 499 505 Fabio Cherant Light Heavyweight 0 499 505 Gaetano Pirrello Bantamweight 0 499 505 Gilbert Urbina Middleweight 0 499 505 Gloria de Paula Women’s Strawweight 0 499 505 Harry Hunsucker Heavyweight 0 499 505 Hu Yaozong Middleweight 0 499 505 Istela Nunes Women’s Strawweight 0 499 505 Jesse Strader Bantamweight 0 499 505 Jordan Williams Welterweight 0 499 505 JP Buys Flyweight 0 499 505 JP Buys Bantamweight 0 499 505 Julija Stoliarenko Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 499 505 Kevin Croom Featherweight 0 499 505 Kevin Natividad Bantamweight 0 499 505 Kris Moutinho Bantamweight 0 499 505 Liudvik Sholinian Bantamweight 0 499 505 Mandy Bohm Women’s Flyweight 0 499 505 Marcelo Rojo Bantamweight 0 499 505 Maria Oliveira Women’s Strawweight 0 499 NR Mark Striegl Featherweight 0 499 505 Martin Day Featherweight 0 499 505 Martin Sano Jr. Welterweight 0 499 505 Micheal Gillmore Middleweight 0 499 505 Mike Breeden Lightweight 0 499 505 Na Liang Women’s Strawweight 0 499 NR Natan Levy Lightweight 0 499 505 Nick Diaz Middleweight 0 499 505 Niklas Stolze Welterweight 0 499 505 Orion Cosce Welterweight 0 499 505 Philipe Lins Heavyweight 0 499 505 Preston Parsons Welterweight 0 499 505 Qileng Aori Flyweight 0 499 505 Roman Kopylov Middleweight 0 499 505 Sam Hughes Women’s Strawweight 0 499 505 Sean Soriano Featherweight 0 499 505 Shanna Young Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 499 505 Silvana Gomez Juarez Women’s Strawweight 0 499 505 T.J. Laramie Featherweight 0 499 505 Vanessa Demopoulos Women’s Strawweight 0 499 505 Victor Rodriguez Flyweight 0 499 505 Victoria Leonardo Women’s Flyweight 0 499 505 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 499 505 Zviad Lazishvili Bantamweight 0

Check back Friday for our heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights





