UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Dec 20/21

Jeff Fox
Last updated

Dec 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Charles Oliveira celebrates his victory by submission against Dustin Poirier during UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: Pound for Pound

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC fighter ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC 
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 1006.5
2 2 2 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 865.5
3 11 5 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 831
4 3 1W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 800.5
5 4 4 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 748
6 5 3 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 737
7 7 2W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 655
8 8 9 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 614
9 9 12 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 613
10 10 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 600
11 12 14 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 577.5
12 13 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 567
13 6 3W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 553
14 15 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 506
15 16 15 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 479.5
16 17 10 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 470
17 18 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 454
18 19 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 435
19 20 11 Petr Yan Bantamweight 429
20 21 Leon Edwards Welterweight 425
21 22 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 418
22 23 Derek Brunson Middleweight 403
22 220 4W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 403
24 14 8 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 383.5
25 25 Vicente Luque Welterweight 364
26 24 7 Max Holloway Featherweight 363
27 NR Josh Emmett Featherweight 346
28 26 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 344
29 28 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 339.5
30 37 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 336
31 27 Colby Covington Welterweight 334
32 31 5W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 329
33 30 13 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 306
34 32 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 305
34 32 6W Jessica Andrade Women’s Flyweight 305
36 34 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 297.5
37 35 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 295
38 36 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 293
39 38 Brian Ortega Featherweight 281
40 71 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 277
41 39 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 272.5
42 63 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 269
42 40 Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 269
44 41 Sean Strickland Middleweight 268
45 47 Song Yadong Bantamweight 265
46 42 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 258.5
47 43 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 251.5
48 44 Brad Tavares Middleweight 251
49 45 8W Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 250
50 91 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 249.5
51 68 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 245
52 48 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 243.5
53 49 Grant Dawson Lightweight 242
54 50 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 241.5
54 50 9W Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 241.5
56 5 Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 240
57 67 Sean Brady Welterweight 238
58 54 Li Jingliang Welterweight 236
59 29 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 235
60 119 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 234
61 57 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 230
61 57 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 230
63 60 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 225.5
64 46 Uriah Hall Middleweight 223
65 62 Neil Magny Welterweight 222
66 63 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 218
67 59 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 217
68 66 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 215.5
69 187 Chris Curtis Middleweight 210
70 71 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 203
71 136 Geoff Neal Welterweight 201.5
71 73 12W Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 201.5
73 74 Arnold Allen Featherweight 200
74 187 Mateusz Gamrot Lightweight 199
75 75 Ilia Topuria Featherweight 196
76 76 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 194.5
77 56 Chris Daukaus Heavyweight 194
77 77 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 194
79 78 Jiri Prochazka Light Heavyweight 192
80 80 Askar Askarov Flyweight 190
81 54 Rob Font Bantamweight 189
82 81 Edson Barboza Featherweight 188
83 114 Khaos Williams Welterweight 186
84 83 Paulo Costa Light Heavyweight 183.5
85 84 10W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 182
85 84 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 182
87 86 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 180
88 87 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 179
88 87 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 179
90 89 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 178
91 53 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 176
92 210 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 172.5
93 102 Alex Morono Welterweight 172
93 92 Chris Weidman Middleweight 172
95 70 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 168
96 82 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 167
97 192 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 165
98 134 Andre Muniz Middleweight 164
98 266 Cub Swanson Featherweight 164
98 94 Darren Till Middleweight 164
101 142 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 161.5
102 97 Dan Hooker Lightweight 159
103 98 Alexandr Romanov Heavyweight 157
103 98 Randy Brown Welterweight 157
105 100 Jalin Turner Lightweight 156
106 101 Max Griffin Welterweight 155.5
107 192 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 155
108 104 Claudio Silva Welterweight 154
108 331 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 154
110 105 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 153.5
111 108 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 149.5
112 109 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 148.5
113 110 Shane Burgos Featherweight 146.5
114 65 Ryan Hall Featherweight 146
115 111 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 145.5
116 112 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 145
116 90 Brendan Allen Middleweight 145
118 113 Drew Dober Lightweight 144.5
119 115 Warlley Alves Welterweight 143.5
120 160 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 143
121 116 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 142
122 352 Clay Guida Lightweight 140.5
122 194 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 140.5
124 241 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 139
125 117 Alex Perez Flyweight 138.5
125 117 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 138.5
127 119 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 138
127 119 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 138
129 122 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 137.5
130 93 Dan Ige Featherweight 136.5
131 125 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 135.5
132 126 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 135
132 126 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 135
134 128 Francisco Trinaldo Welterweight 134
134 128 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 134
134 128 Jonathan Pearce Featherweight 134
137 106 Cody Garbrandt Flyweight 132
138 133 14W Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 130.5
139 134 Robbie Lawler Middleweight 130
140 136 Jim Miller Lightweight 129
140 217 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 129
140 107 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 129
143 138 Rick Glenn Lightweight 128.5
144 139 Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 128
144 139 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 128
144 139 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 128
147 143 Danny Roberts Welterweight 122
148 124 Adrian Yanez Bantamweight 121
148 268 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva Middleweight 121
148 144 Nassourdine Imavov Middleweight 121
151 220 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 120.5
152 145 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 120
152 145 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 120
152 78 Conor McGregor Lightweight 120
155 147 Trevin Giles Welterweight 119.5
156 148 Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 118
157 149 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 117.5
157 149 Jake Matthews Welterweight 117.5
159 131 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 117
159 151 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 117
159 151 Matt Brown Welterweight 117
162 95 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 116
163 157 Niko Price Welterweight 115.5
164 151 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 115
164 247 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 115
166 158 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 114.5
166 158 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 114.5
168 NR Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 114
168 160 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 114
170 96 Diego Ferreira Lightweight 113.5
170 162 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 113.5
172 164 15W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 112.5
173 235 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 112
174 165 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 109
174 165 Timur Valiev Bantamweight 109
176 167 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 108.5
177 169 Bobby Green Lightweight 107.5
178 179 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 106.5
179 171 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 106
180 174 Manon Fiorot Women’s Flyweight 105
181 175 13W Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 104.5
182 176 Kevin Holland Middleweight 104
182 176 Michael Chandler Lightweight 104
182 176 Michel Pereira Welterweight 104
182 176 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 104
182 176 Nate Maness Bantamweight 104
187 182 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 103
188 183 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 102
188 183 Julian Erosa Featherweight 102
190 185 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 101
190 123 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 101
192 186 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 100.5
193 187 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 100
194 190 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 98.5
194 190 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 98.5
196 192 Alex Caceres Featherweight 98
197 194 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 97
197 132 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 97
197 194 Ovince Saint Preux Heavyweight 97
200 197 Jared Gordon Lightweight 96.5
201 198 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 96
201 162 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 96
201 198 Carlston Harris Welterweight 96
201 198 Renato Moicano Lightweight 96
201 198 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 96
206 155 Brad Riddell Lightweight 95
206 168 Darren Elkins Featherweight 95
206 203 Tom Breese Middleweight 95
209 155 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 94.5
210 151 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 93
211 205 Casey O’Neill Women’s Flyweight 92
211 205 Joe Solecki Lightweight 92
213 202 Abdul Razak Alhassan Middleweight 90.5
214 241 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 90
215 208 Gregory Rodrigues Middleweight 89
216 210 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 88.5
216 210 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 88.5
216 210 Walt Harris Heavyweight 88.5
219 214 Court McGee Welterweight 88
219 214 Joaquin Buckley Middleweight 88
219 214 Matt Schnell Flyweight 88
219 171 Misha Cirkunov Middleweight 88
223 217 Matthew Semelsberger Welterweight 87
224 219 Andre Fili Featherweight 86.5
225 220 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 86
225 220 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 86
225 220 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 86
225 220 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 86
229 228 Brandon Royval Flyweight 85
229 228 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 85
229 228 Tyson Nam Flyweight 85
232 176 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 84
233 232 Damon Jackson Featherweight 82
233 220 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 82
235 234 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 80.5
236 235 Ignacio Bahamondes Lightweight 80
236 235 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 80
236 235 Jeremiah Wells Welterweight 80
236 235 Josiane Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 80
236 452 Lupita Godinez Women’s Strawweight 80
241 240 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 79
242 204 Davey Grant Bantamweight 78
242 409 Melissa Gatto Women’s Flyweight 78
244 244 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 77
244 244 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 77
244 244 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 77
247 247 Song Kenan Welterweight 76.5
248 285 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 76
248 249 Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 76
248 249 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 76
251 251 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 75
251 251 Miles Johns Bantamweight 75
253 254 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 74.5
254 251 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 74
254 255 Dwight Grant Welterweight 74
254 255 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 74
257 257 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 73.5
257 207 Julio Arce Bantamweight 73.5
259 297 Pat Sabatini Featherweight 72
259 228 Raulian Paiva Bantamweight 72
259 258 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 72
262 261 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 70
262 261 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 70
264 264 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 69
264 171 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 69
264 264 11W Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 69
267 268 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 68
267 268 Karl Roberson Middleweight 68
267 220 Miranda Maverick Women’s Flyweight 68
267 365 William Knight Light Heavyweight 68
271 272 David Dvorak Flyweight 67
272 273 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 66
273 243 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Flyweight 65.5
274 274 Bruno Silva Flyweight 65
274 274 Dustin Jacoby Light Heavyweight 65
274 274 Tim Means Welterweight 65
277 279 Devonte Smith Lightweight 64
277 279 Mike Grundy Featherweight 64
279 282 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 62
279 282 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 62
281 285 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 61
281 285 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 61
283 284 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 60
283 290 John Makdessi Lightweight 60
283 290 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 60
283 336 Jordan Leavitt Lightweight 60
283 290 Saidyokub Kakhramonov Bantamweight 60
288 294 Jeff Molina Flyweight 59
288 294 Phil Hawes Middleweight 59
290 NR Chas Skelly Featherweight 58
290 208 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 58
292 352 Manel Kape Flyweight 56
293 298 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 55.5
294 299 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 55
294 299 Amir Albazi Flyweight 55
294 299 Andre Petroski Middleweight 55
294 299 Don Madge Lightweight 55
294 299 Mark O. Madsen Lightweight 55
294 299 Melsik Baghdasaryan Featherweight 55
294 299 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 55
301 306 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 54
301 306 Julian Marquez Middleweight 54
301 306 Mounir Lazzez Welterweight 54
301 306 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 54
301 306 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 54
301 306 Trevin Jones Bantamweight 54
307 271 Thiago Moises Lightweight 53
308 312 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 52
308 312 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 52
310 314 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 51.5
310 446 Vince Morales Bantamweight 51.5
312 315 Bryan Battle Middleweight 50
312 315 Philip Rowe Welterweight 50
312 505 Rafael Alves Lightweight 50
312 266 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 50
312 315 Umar Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 50
312 315 Zhu Rong Lightweight 50
318 320 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 49.5
319 323 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49
319 452 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 49
319 323 Juan Espino Heavyweight 49
319 323 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 49
319 323 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 49
319 452 Tony Kelley Bantamweight 49
325 274 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 48.5
326 328 L’udovit Klein Featherweight 48
326 328 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 48
328 330 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 47.5
328 334 Alexis Davis Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46.5
330 335 Jack Shore Bantamweight 46
331 336 Kay Hansen Women’s Flyweight 45
332 339 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 44.5
333 340 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 44
333 340 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 44
333 340 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 44
333 340 Emily Whitmire Women’s Flyweight 44
333 340 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 44
338 345 Nina Nunes Women’s Strawweight 43.5
339 391 Sean Woodson Featherweight 43
340 347 Jeremy Stephens Lightweight 42.5
341 331 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 42
341 348 Steven Peterson Featherweight 42
343 288 Eryk Anders Middleweight 41
343 349 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 41
343 349 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 41
343 349 Mike Trizano Featherweight 41
347 352 Alex Pereira Middleweight 40
347 274 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 40
347 352 Jai Herbert Lightweight 40
347 320 Joanne Wood Women’s Flyweight 40
347 352 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 40
347 320 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 40
347 352 Ramiz Brahimaj Welterweight 40
347 352 Sasha Palatnikov Welterweight 40
347 352 Terrance McKinney Lightweight 40
356 288 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 39
357 315 Lando Vannata Featherweight 38
357 281 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 38
359 361 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 37
359 361 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 37
359 NR Marc Diakiese Lightweight 37
359 361 Matt Frevola Lightweight 37
363 364 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 36.5
364 365 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 36
364 365 Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 36
364 365 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 36
364 365 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 36
368 331 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 35
369 371 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 34.5
369 371 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 34.5
371 373 Charles Rosa Featherweight 34
372 346 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 33
372 323 Darrick Minner Featherweight 33
372 375 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 33
372 290 Mickey Gall Welterweight 33
372 375 Omar Morales Featherweight 33
372 375 Shane Young Featherweight 33
378 378 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 32
378 378 David Zawada Welterweight 32
380 381 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 31
380 381 Roman Dolidze Middleweight 31
382 441 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 30
382 383 Kamuela Kirk Featherweight 30
384 384 Christos Giagos Lightweight 29.5
385 386 Austin Lingo Featherweight 29
385 386 Dalcha Lungiambula Middleweight 29
385 452 Erin Blanchfield Women’s Flyweight 29
385 386 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 29
385 386 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 29
390 360 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 28
390 409 Cheyanne Vlismas Women’s Strawweight 28
390 391 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 28
390 365 Jordan Wright Middleweight 28
390 391 Mike Davis Lightweight 28
395 395 Brandon Davis Bantamweight 27
395 395 Tracy Cortez Women’s Flyweight 27
397 397 Jason Witt Welterweight 26
397 397 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 26
397 373 Randy Costa Bantamweight 26
397 397 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 26
401 445 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 25
401 391 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 25
403 406 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 23.5
404 401 Chase Hooper Featherweight 23
404 401 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 23
406 403 Tim Elliott Flyweight 22.5
407 404 Carlos Felipe Heavyweight 22
407 404 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 22
409 406 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 21.5
410 384 Andre Ewell Featherweight 21
411 408 Gina Mazany Women’s Flyweight 20.5
412 409 Cory McKenna Women’s Strawweight 20
412 409 Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 20
412 409 Jacob Malkoun Middleweight 20
412 409 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 20
412 409 John Castaneda Bantamweight 20
412 409 Johnny Munoz Bantamweight 20
412 409 Malcolm Gordon Flyweight 20
412 409 Paddy Pimblett Lightweight 20
412 409 Ronnie Lawrence Bantamweight 20
412 409 Stephanie Egger Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 20
412 409 Steve Garcia Lightweight 20
423 423 Fares Ziam Lightweight 19
423 423 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 19
423 423 Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 19
423 423 Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 19
423 386 Luana Pinheiro Women’s Strawweight 19
423 423 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 19
423 423 Parker Porter Heavyweight 19
423 423 Tagir Ulanbekov Flyweight 19
431 430 Jared Gooden Welterweight 18
431 430 Maxim Grishin Light Heavyweight 18
431 409 Miesha Tate Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 18
431 430 Ode Osbourne Flyweight 18
431 430 Tafon Nchukwi Light Heavyweight 18
431 430 Tristan Connelly Featherweight 18
431 430 Uros Medic Lightweight 18
438 437 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 17.5
438 437 Sam Alvey Middleweight 17.5
440 439 Danilo Marques Light Heavyweight 17
440 439 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 17
442 441 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 16
442 441 Luigi Vendramini Lightweight 16
442 430 Matt Sayles Lightweight 16
445 444 Deron Winn Middleweight 15
445 496 Dusko Todorovic Middleweight 15
447 446 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 14
447 446 Jake Collier Heavyweight 14
447 446 Michael Johnson Lightweight 14
450 450 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 12.5
451 451 Youssef Zalal Featherweight 11.5
452 452 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 10
452 452 Albert Duraev Middleweight 10
452 452 Chris Barnett Heavyweight 10
452 505 Cody Durden Flyweight 10
452 452 Diana Belbita Women’s Strawweight 10
452 452 Gabriel Green Welterweight 10
452 452 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 10
452 452 Guram Kutateladze Lightweight 10
452 452 Ian Garry Welterweight 10
452 452 Jamie Pickett Middleweight 10
452 452 Joshua Culibao Featherweight 10
452 452 Mana Martinez Bantamweight 10
452 452 Mason Jones Lightweight 10
452 452 Nick Maximov Middleweight 10
452 505 Rafa Garcia Lightweight 10
452 452 Ricky Turcios Bantamweight 10
452 452 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 10
452 452 Sergey Morozov Bantamweight 10
452 505 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke Featherweight 10
452 452 T.J. Brown Featherweight 10
452 452 Tabatha Ricci Women’s Strawweight 10
452 452 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 10
452 452 Zarrukh Adashev Flyweight 10
475 482 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 9
475 482 Andreas Michailidis Middleweight 9
475 482 Bill Algeo Featherweight 9
475 482 Danny Chavez Featherweight 9
475 482 Francisco Figueiredo Flyweight 9
475 482 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 9
475 482 Jared Vanderaa Heavyweight 9
475 452 Josh Parisian Heavyweight 9
475 482 Kanako Murata Women’s Strawweight 9
475 482 Kyle Daukaus Middleweight 9
475 452 Leah Letson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9
475 482 Luis Saldana Featherweight 9
475 482 Montserrat Ruiz Women’s Strawweight 9
475 482 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 9
475 482 Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 9
475 452 Tucker Lutz Featherweight 9
475 452 Zhalgas Zhumagulov Flyweight 9
492 496 Ike Villanueva Light Heavyweight 8
492 496 Joselyne Edwards Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 8
492 452 Maki Pitolo Middleweight 8
492 482 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 8
492 496 Nate Diaz Welterweight 8
497 503 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 6.5
498 504 Wellington Turman Middleweight 5
499 505 Alan Baudot Heavyweight 0
499 505 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0
499 505 Alexander Munoz Lightweight 0
499 505 Allan Nascimento Flyweight 0
499 505 Benoit Saint-Denis Welterweight 0
499 505 Brady Hiestand Bantamweight 0
499 505 Brandon Jenkins Lightweight 0
499 505 Bruno Souza Featherweight 0
499 505 Carlos Ulberg Light Heavyweight 0
499 505 Charlie Ontiveros Lightweight 0
499 505 CJ Vergara Flyweight 0
499 505 Cody Brundage Middleweight 0
499 505 Collin Anglin Featherweight 0
499 505 Dakota Bush Lightweight 0
499 505 Daniel Da Silva Flyweight 0
499 NR Darian Weeks Welterweight 0
499 505 David Onama Lightweight 0
499 505 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0
499 505 Dustin Stoltzfus Middleweight 0
499 505 Elise Reed Women’s Flyweight 0
499 505 Erick Gonzalez Lightweight 0
499 505 Fabio Cherant Light Heavyweight 0
499 505 Gaetano Pirrello Bantamweight 0
499 505 Gilbert Urbina Middleweight 0
499 505 Gloria de Paula Women’s Strawweight 0
499 505 Harry Hunsucker Heavyweight 0
499 505 Hu Yaozong Middleweight 0
499 505 Istela Nunes Women’s Strawweight 0
499 505 Jesse Strader Bantamweight 0
499 505 Jordan Williams Welterweight 0
499 505 JP Buys Flyweight 0
499 505 JP Buys Bantamweight 0
499 505 Julija Stoliarenko Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
499 505 Kevin Croom Featherweight 0
499 505 Kevin Natividad Bantamweight 0
499 505 Kris Moutinho Bantamweight 0
499 505 Liudvik Sholinian Bantamweight 0
499 505 Mandy Bohm Women’s Flyweight 0
499 505 Marcelo Rojo Bantamweight 0
499 505 Maria Oliveira Women’s Strawweight 0
499 NR Mark Striegl Featherweight 0
499 505 Martin Day Featherweight 0
499 505 Martin Sano Jr. Welterweight 0
499 505 Micheal Gillmore Middleweight 0
499 505 Mike Breeden Lightweight 0
499 505 Na Liang Women’s Strawweight 0
499 NR Natan Levy Lightweight 0
499 505 Nick Diaz Middleweight 0
499 505 Niklas Stolze Welterweight 0
499 505 Orion Cosce Welterweight 0
499 505 Philipe Lins Heavyweight 0
499 505 Preston Parsons Welterweight 0
499 505 Qileng Aori Flyweight 0
499 505 Roman Kopylov Middleweight 0
499 505 Sam Hughes Women’s Strawweight 0
499 505 Sean Soriano Featherweight 0
499 505 Shanna Young Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
499 505 Silvana Gomez Juarez Women’s Strawweight 0
499 505 T.J. Laramie Featherweight 0
499 505 Vanessa Demopoulos Women’s Strawweight 0
499 505 Victor Rodriguez Flyweight 0
499 505 Victoria Leonardo Women’s Flyweight 0
499 505 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
499 505 Zviad Lazishvili Bantamweight 0

 

Check back Friday for our heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights

 

