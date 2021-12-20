UFC Vegas 45 Pick ‘Em Results & Final Standings

Congratulations to Omar for winning our UFC Vegas 45 Pick ‘Em Contest! Frist Pick ‘Em action for 2022 will be for UFC Vegas 46 on Jan 15th. Thanks for playing!

Now for our 2021 year-end winners!

Grand Prize – $200 (AUD) Engage Gift Card – Ibrahim

Runner-up – $50 (USD) Gift Card to anywhere courtesy of SGPN/BetSGPN – Omar Abdulla

Third Place – $25 (USD) Gift Card to anywhere courtesy of SGPN/BetSGPN – John Rong

100 Points Draw – $25 (US) Gift Card to anywhere courtesy of SGPN/BetSGPN – Michael J

Consensus Picks

Chris Daukaus – 54%

Stephen Thompson – 75%

Amanda Lemos – 62%

Ricky Simon – 56%

Mateusz Gamrot – 56%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 99-75 (57%)



UFC Vegas 45 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Omar 9 2 Daniel Rendine 8 3 Ibrahim 7 3 Matthew Hawks 7 3 Melech Macatangay 7 3 Michael Carter 7 3 Nathan H. 7 3 The MMA Manifesto 7 3 Zaheer 7 10 Damn 6 10 Darian Hall 6 10 Dave K. 6 10 DJ 6 10 larry chaput 6 15 Adrian Sunnex 5 15 daniel 5 15 Daniel Caughtry 5 15 Danny 5 15 Herman Martinez 5 15 Isaac 5 15 MiracleMaia 5 15 Neil H. 5 15 Rebot The Robot 5 24 agus susanto 4 24 Amit Karale 4 24 Brandon Kaplan 4 24 Emma Vreeland 4 24 Gagan Aujla 4 24 John F. 4 24 John Rong 4 24 Kai Arellano 4 24 Luke Fortune 4 24 Luke Smith 4 24 Michael V. 4 24 Nate Stephen 4 24 Nicholas Bellanca 4 24 Ryan A. MacDonald 4 24 SternFan74 4 24 Tanner Owens 4 40 Ben Hilder 3 40 Bsideryan 3 40 Cameron Walsh 3 40 Delaynomore 3 40 Jahmaine 3 40 Jenny Mull 3 40 Sam G 3 40 Victor Molina 3 48 Conrard Watt 2 48 dan 2 48 Joseph Lord 2 48 Josh Ashton 2 48 Key 2 48 Kyle Duffy 2 48 Marco Pham 2 48 ryanC 2 48 Sam Fowler 2 48 theJawas 2 48 Xander Jo 2 48 Z J 2 60 Andre Tran 1 60 Michael Pham 1 60 Mike Zyck 1 60 PitanJosh 1 64 Dwayne Murrell 0



2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Ibrahim 232 2 Omar Abdulla 217 3 John Rong 213 4 Nathan H. 212 5 Herman Martinez 206 6 Ryan A. MacDonald 199 The MMA Manifesto 190 7 Adrian Sunnex 188 8 Brandon Kaplan 186 9 Luke Smith 185 9 Umar Zaheer 185

