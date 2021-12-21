Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: David Peterson

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher David Peterson.

Player Review: David Peterson

2021 Stats:

Major Leagues: 15 Starts, 66.2 Innings Pitched, 2-6 Won-Loss Record, 5.54 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 66:29 K:BB Ratio, -0.5 WAR

Story: After a strong rookie season, the Mets were counting on lefty David Peterson to be a key member of their starting rotation in 2021. Peterson won a job out of camp but struggled early, getting hit hard in two of his first three starts. Things settled down for Peterson in May for the most part but he started to get hammered again by the time June rolled around.

The third month of the year saw Peterson either deliver gems or get shelled, culminating in a disastrous start in Atlanta on June 30 that saw Peterson give up six runs in three innings in a 20-2 loss to the Braves. That outing would also be Peterson’s final start of the season after he suffered an oblique strain, sending him to the injured list, and fracturing a bone in his right foot while already on the injured list. Peterson underwent surgery to repair that broken bone, ending his season.

Grade: D

Peterson’s sophomore slump was a big problem for the Mets, who had to tax their bullpen often during his starts. The fact that Peterson was lost for the year with an injury in June was also an issue for a starting rotation that never had quite enough depth to get through the season.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2022 Role: Depth Starter

The Mets have been focusing on building more starting pitching depth into their 2021 plans and Peterson should be a major factor in those efforts. The ideal scenario for the Mets is to add a fifth starter after the lockout, allowing Peterson and Tylor Megill to start 2022 with AAA Syracuse. That plan would allow Peterson to get regular starts as he aims to regroup after a rough 2021 while also having him on call if the big club suffers any injuries in its rotation.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at outfielder Kevin Pillar!

