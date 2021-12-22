Top five NFL performers from Week 15

The 15th week of the National Football League season came to a conclusion on Tuesday night, and took four days to complete due to the world’s issues with coronavirus. Here are the top five players on winning teams.

5) Josh Allen–Buffalo Bills

In the Bills’ 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Allen completed 19 of 34 passes for 210 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also had 24 rushing yards, as the Bills improved to a record of eight wins and six losses. They are only one game back of the division-leading New England Patriots in the AFC East.

4) Jalen Hurts–Philadelphia Eagles

In the Eagles’ 27-17 win over the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Hurts was playing in his first game since November 28 due to an ankle injury. As a result, he was flawless. Hurts completed 20 of 26 passes for 296 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also had 38 rushing yards and two other rushing touchdowns.

3) Aaron Rodgers–Green Bay Packers

It was a historic Sunday afternoon for Rodgers who tied Brett Favre on the Packers all-time list for touchdown passes with 442. Throughout the game, Rodgers completed 23 of 31 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns as the Packers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 31-30. Baltimore actually went for the win instead of the tie in their final possession, but missed on a two-point conversion. As a result, Green Bay won the NFC North.

2) Travis Kelce–Kansas City Chiefs

In a marvelous performance at the tight end position, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs was an absolute beast on Thursday. He had 10 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns as the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in overtime. When it came to receiving yards, it was the seventh best performance by a tight end in NFL history.

1) Patrick Mahomes–Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce was not the only Chiefs player who was masterful on Thursday in primetime. You can add Partick Mahomes to the list. In Kansas City’s six-point win, Mahomes completed 31 of 47 passes for 410 yards and three touchdowns, as Kansas City improved to 10-4.

