Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Dec 22/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Vadim Nemkov 936
2 4 2 Corey Anderson 433
3 3 3 Phil Davis 228.5
4 5 9 Alex Polizzi 175
5 6 Ben Parrish 140
6 7 10 Grant Neal 127.5
7 9 7 Lyoto Machida 108
8 10 Luke Trainer 95
9 8 5 Julius Anglickas 85
10 15 Lee Chadwick 70
11 18 Sullivan Cauley 68
12 13 Christian Edwards 62.5
13 12 11 Melvin Manhoef 62
14 14 5 Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson 60
15 11 Yoel Romero 48
16 16 Yannick Bahati 40
17 16 Arunas Andriuskevicus 36
18 19 8 Karl Albrektsson 19
19 20 Jose Augusto 9
20 21 Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov 0
20 21 Jonathan Wilson 0
20 21 Simon Biyong 0
20 21 Viktor Nemkov 0

 

Check back next Wednesday for our middleweight rankings  

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

