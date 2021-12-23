MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Dec 21/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

T.J. Brown (15-8) vs Gabriel Benitez (22-9) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze – Jan 15th

Caio Barralho (10-1, 1 NC) vs Jamie Pickett (12-6) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze – Jan 15th

Middleweight Championship: Israel Adesanya (21-1) vs Robert Whittaker (23-5) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th

Jack Hermansson (22-6) vs Sean Strickland (24-3) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland – Feb 5th

Arman Tsarukyan (17-2) vs Joel Alvarez (19-2) – UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Dariush – Feb 26th

Misha Cirkunov (15-7) vs Makhmud Muradov (25-7) – UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Dariush – Feb 26th

Terrance McKinney (11-3) vs Fares Ziam (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Dariush – Feb 26th

Manon Fiorot (8-1) vs Jessica Eye (15-10) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th

Kris Moutinho (9-5) vs Guido Cannetti (8-6) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Analaev – Mar 12th

Trevin Jones (13-7, 1 NC) vs Javid Basharat (11-0) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Analaev – Mar 12th

Jake Hadley (8-0) vs Francisco Figueiredo (12-4-1) – UFC Fight Night 205 – Mar 19th

Muhammad Mokaev (6-0) vs Cody Durden (12-3-1) – UFC Fight Night 205 – Mar 19th

Makwan Amirkhani (16-7) vs Mike Grundy (12-3) – UFC Fight Night 205 – Mar 19th

Jan Blachowicz (28-9) vs Aleksandar Rakic (14-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic – Mar 26th

Amanda Ribas (11-2) vs Michelle Waterson (18-9) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic – Mar 26th

Bellator

Heavyweight Championship: Ryan Bader (28-7, 1 NC) vs Valentin Modavsky (11-1) – Bellator 273 – Jan 29th

Middleweight Championship: Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2) vs Austin Vanderford (11-0) – Bellator 275 – Feb 25th

Rizin

Lightweight Championship: Roberto Satoshi (12-1) vs Yusuke Yachi (23-11) – Rizin 33 – Dec 31st

Women’s Atomweight Championship: Ayaka Hamasaki (23-3) vs Seika Izawa (4-0) – Rizin 33 – Dec 31st

