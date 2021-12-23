MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Dec 21/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
T.J. Brown (15-8) vs Gabriel Benitez (22-9) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze – Jan 15th
Caio Barralho (10-1, 1 NC) vs Jamie Pickett (12-6) – UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze – Jan 15th
Middleweight Championship: Israel Adesanya (21-1) vs Robert Whittaker (23-5) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th
Jack Hermansson (22-6) vs Sean Strickland (24-3) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland – Feb 5th
Arman Tsarukyan (17-2) vs Joel Alvarez (19-2) – UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Dariush – Feb 26th
Misha Cirkunov (15-7) vs Makhmud Muradov (25-7) – UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Dariush – Feb 26th
Terrance McKinney (11-3) vs Fares Ziam (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Dariush – Feb 26th
Manon Fiorot (8-1) vs Jessica Eye (15-10) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th
Kris Moutinho (9-5) vs Guido Cannetti (8-6) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Analaev – Mar 12th
Trevin Jones (13-7, 1 NC) vs Javid Basharat (11-0) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Analaev – Mar 12th
Jake Hadley (8-0) vs Francisco Figueiredo (12-4-1) – UFC Fight Night 205 – Mar 19th
Muhammad Mokaev (6-0) vs Cody Durden (12-3-1) – UFC Fight Night 205 – Mar 19th
Makwan Amirkhani (16-7) vs Mike Grundy (12-3) – UFC Fight Night 205 – Mar 19th
Jan Blachowicz (28-9) vs Aleksandar Rakic (14-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic – Mar 26th
Amanda Ribas (11-2) vs Michelle Waterson (18-9) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic – Mar 26th
Bellator
Heavyweight Championship: Ryan Bader (28-7, 1 NC) vs Valentin Modavsky (11-1) – Bellator 273 – Jan 29th
Middleweight Championship: Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2) vs Austin Vanderford (11-0) – Bellator 275 – Feb 25th
Rizin
Lightweight Championship: Roberto Satoshi (12-1) vs Yusuke Yachi (23-11) – Rizin 33 – Dec 31st
Women’s Atomweight Championship: Ayaka Hamasaki (23-3) vs Seika Izawa (4-0) – Rizin 33 – Dec 31st
