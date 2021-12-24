eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Dec 24/21

Jeff Fox
Last updated

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Derrick Lewis (red gloves) reacts after beating Alexander Volkov (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank
1 1 1 Francis Ngannou 748
2 2 3 Stipe Miocic 614
3 3 2 Ciryl Gane 479.5
4 5 4 Derrick Lewis 336
5 4 5 Curtis Blaydes 305
6 8 12 Tai Tuivasa 245
7 7 11 Tom Aspinall 230
8 10 6 Alexander Volkov 215.5
9 9 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 203
10 6 8 Chris Daukaus 194
11 11 Alexandr Romanov 157
12 12 9 Shamil Abdurakhimov 128
13 21 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 120.5
14 14 16 Sergei Pavlovich 118
15 13 10 Marcin Tybura 106.5
16 16 Tanner Boser 100
17 17 Ovince Saint Preux 97
18 18 Aleksei Oleinik 96
18 18 Sergey Spivak 96
20 15 Ben Rothwell 93
21 20 15 Walt Harris 88.5
22 21 Greg Hardy 86
22 21 Ilir Latifi 86
24 24 Andrei Arlovski 77
25 25 Chase Sherman 49.5
26 34 Don’Tale Mayes 49
26 26 Juan Espino 49
28 32 Justin Tafa 30
29 27 13 Augusto Sakai 28
30 28 Carlos Felipe 22
31 29 Jarjis Danho 20
32 30 Parker Porter 19
33 33 Jake Collier 14
34 NR Chris Barnett 10
35 34 Jared Vanderaa 9
35 34 Josh Parisian 9
37 37 Alan Baudot 0
37 37 Harry Hunsucker 0
37 37 Philipe Lins 0

Check back Monday for our light heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

