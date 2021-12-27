UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Dec 27/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Glover Teixeira
|613
|2
|2
|2
|Jan Blachowicz
|577.5
|3
|3
|5
|Anthony Smith
|339.5
|4
|4
|4
|Aleksandar Rakic
|230
|5
|5
|12
|Paul Craig
|218
|6
|6
|3
|Jiri Prochazka
|192
|7
|7
|Paulo Costa
|183.5
|8
|8
|11
|Johnny Walker
|180
|9
|19
|13
|Jamahal Hill
|165
|10
|10
|7
|Magomed Ankalaev
|148.5
|11
|11
|9
|Volkan Oezdemir
|142
|12
|12
|Da Un Jung
|139
|13
|13
|14
|Ryan Spann
|138
|14
|14
|8
|Dominick Reyes
|135.5
|15
|15
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|117
|16
|9
|15
|Jimmy Crute
|116
|17
|16
|6
|Thiago Santos
|113.5
|18
|18
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|103
|19
|16
|Alonzo Menifield
|96
|20
|21
|16
|Ion Cutelaba
|80
|21
|22
|10
|Nikita Krylov
|76
|22
|26
|William Knight
|68
|23
|23
|Dustin Jacoby
|65
|24
|24
|Ed Herman
|54
|25
|25
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|51.5
|26
|27
|Marcin Prachnio
|29
|27
|28
|Devin Clark
|28
|28
|29
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|19
|29
|30
|Maxim Grishin
|18
|29
|30
|Tafon Nchukwi
|18
|31
|32
|Danilo Marques
|17
|32
|33
|Aleksa Camur
|16
|33
|34
|Shamil Gamzatov
|9
|34
|35
|Ike Villanueva
|8
|35
|37
|Carlos Ulberg
|0
|35
|37
|Fabio Cherant
|0
Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings
