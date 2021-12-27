eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Dec 27/21

Jeff Fox
Last updated

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Jun 12, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jamahal Hill during UFC 263 at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Glover Teixeira 613
2 2 2 Jan Blachowicz 577.5
3 3 5 Anthony Smith 339.5
4 4 4 Aleksandar Rakic 230
5 5 12 Paul Craig 218
6 6 3 Jiri Prochazka 192
7 7 Paulo Costa 183.5
8 8 11 Johnny Walker 180
9 19 13 Jamahal Hill 165
10 10 7 Magomed Ankalaev 148.5
11 11 9 Volkan Oezdemir 142
12 12 Da Un Jung 139
13 13 14 Ryan Spann 138
14 14 8 Dominick Reyes 135.5
15 15 Kennedy Nzechukwu 117
16 9 15 Jimmy Crute 116
17 16 6 Thiago Santos 113.5
18 18 Michal Oleksiejczuk 103
19 16 Alonzo Menifield 96
20 21 16 Ion Cutelaba 80
21 22 10 Nikita Krylov 76
22 26 William Knight 68
23 23 Dustin Jacoby 65
24 24 Ed Herman 54
25 25 Khalil Rountree Jr 51.5
26 27 Marcin Prachnio 29
27 28 Devin Clark 28
28 29 Nicolae Negumereanu 19
29 30 Maxim Grishin 18
29 30 Tafon Nchukwi 18
31 32 Danilo Marques 17
32 33 Aleksa Camur 16
33 34 Shamil Gamzatov 9
34 35 Ike Villanueva 8
35 37 Carlos Ulberg 0
35 37 Fabio Cherant 0

Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

