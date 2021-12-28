MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Dec 28/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Alex Perez (24-6) vs Matt Schnell (15-6) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th

Derek Brunson (23-7) vs Jared Cannonier (14-5) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th

Jessica-Rose Clark (11-6) vs Stephanie Egger (6-2) – UFC Fight Night 202 – Feb 19th

Maryna Moroz (10-3) vs Mariya Agapova (10-2) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th

Tim Elliott (17-12-1) vs Tagir Ulanbekov (13-1) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th

Marlon Moraes (23-9-1) vs Song Yadong (18-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev – Mar 12th

Bruno Silva (22-6) vs Alex Pereira (4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev – Mar 12th

Josh Culibao (9-1-1) vs Damon Jackson (19-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev – Mar 12th

Cody Brundage (6-2) vs Dalcha Lungiambula (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev – Mar 12th

Timur Valiev (18-2) vs Jack Shore (15-0) – UFC Fight Night 205 – Mar 19th

Kai Kara-France (23-9) vs Askar Askarov (14-0-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic – Mar 26th

Seungwoo Choi (10-4) vs Tucker Lutz (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic – Mar 26th

Pat Sabatini (16-3) vs Gavin Tucker (13-2) – UFC Fight Night TBA – Apr 9th

Invicta FC

Atomweight Championship: Alesha Zappitella (8-2) vs Jessica Delboni (11-3) – Invicta FC 45 – Jan 12th

ONE Championship

Strawweight Championship: Jingnan Xiong (16-2) vs Ayaka Miura (11-3) – ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters – Jan 14th

Eagle FC

Rashad Evans (19-8-1) vs Gabriel Checco (12-5) – Eagle FC 44 – Jan 28th

Diego Sanchez (30-13) vs Kevin Lee (18-7) – Eagle FC TBA – Mar 11th

