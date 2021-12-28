MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Dec 28/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Alex Perez (24-6) vs Matt Schnell (15-6) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th
Derek Brunson (23-7) vs Jared Cannonier (14-5) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th
Jessica-Rose Clark (11-6) vs Stephanie Egger (6-2) – UFC Fight Night 202 – Feb 19th
Maryna Moroz (10-3) vs Mariya Agapova (10-2) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th
Tim Elliott (17-12-1) vs Tagir Ulanbekov (13-1) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th
Marlon Moraes (23-9-1) vs Song Yadong (18-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev – Mar 12th
Bruno Silva (22-6) vs Alex Pereira (4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev – Mar 12th
Josh Culibao (9-1-1) vs Damon Jackson (19-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev – Mar 12th
Cody Brundage (6-2) vs Dalcha Lungiambula (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev – Mar 12th
Timur Valiev (18-2) vs Jack Shore (15-0) – UFC Fight Night 205 – Mar 19th
Kai Kara-France (23-9) vs Askar Askarov (14-0-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic – Mar 26th
Seungwoo Choi (10-4) vs Tucker Lutz (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic – Mar 26th
Pat Sabatini (16-3) vs Gavin Tucker (13-2) – UFC Fight Night TBA – Apr 9th
Invicta FC
Atomweight Championship: Alesha Zappitella (8-2) vs Jessica Delboni (11-3) – Invicta FC 45 – Jan 12th
ONE Championship
Strawweight Championship: Jingnan Xiong (16-2) vs Ayaka Miura (11-3) – ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters – Jan 14th
Eagle FC
Rashad Evans (19-8-1) vs Gabriel Checco (12-5) – Eagle FC 44 – Jan 28th
Diego Sanchez (30-13) vs Kevin Lee (18-7) – Eagle FC TBA – Mar 11th
