Top five NFL performers from Week 16

Week 16 is now in the books for the 2021 National Football League regular season. Here are the top five offensive players from winning teams.

5) Patrick Mahomes–The Kansas City Chiefs are winners of eight games in a row, and on Sunday, received a strong performance from Patrick Mahomes, who was without tight end Travis Kelce as a target.Kelce did not clear coronavirus protocols. Mahomes was still a force on the field as he completed 23 of 30 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns, as the Chiefs clobbered the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-10. As a result, the Chiefs clinched the AFC West at 11-4.

4) Tee Higgins–The second-year wideout from Clemson had the best game of his NFL career on Sunday as he had 12 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-21 Bengals win over the Baltimore Ravens. Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase are providing Cincinnati with one of the most dangerous duo receiving corps threats in the NFL at the moment.

3) Josh Allen–The Buffalo Bills moved into a first place tie with the New England Patriots with a record of nine wins and six losses on Sunday. A major reason for the Bills’ success was the play of their quarterback Josh Allen, who had his best game this season. Allen completed 30 of 47 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns, along with 12 rushes for 64 yards, as the Bills defeated the New England Patriots 33-21.

2) Dak Prescott–The Dallas Cowboys have won the NFC East, and on Sunday night in Texas, the Cowboys destroyed the Washington Football Team 56-14. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was prolific as he completed 28 of 39 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns, along with four rushes for 21 yards.

1) Joe Burrow–We knew what a wonderful college quarterback Joe Burrow was at LSU, and now we can see what a wonderful NFL quarterback Burrow is becoming. On Sunday, Burrow had the fourth most passing yards in a single game in NFL history (525), in a 41-21 Cincinnati win over the Baltimore Ravens. With the win, the Bengals improved to 9-6, and lead the AFC North.

