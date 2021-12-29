eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Dec 29/21

Jeff Fox
Last updated

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Jul 14, 2017; Thackerville, OK, USA; John Salter (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Kendall Grove (red gloves) during Bellator 181 at Winstar Casino. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Gegard Mousasi 740
2 3 3 John Salter 209
3 4 Lorenz Larkin 204
4 2 7 Anatoly Tokov 197
5 5 2 Austin Vanderford 169
6 10 5 Johnny Eblen 135.5
7 7 Dalton Rosta 134
8 8 Taylor Johnson 125
9 9 10 Romero Cotton 124
10 11 Tony Johnson 94
11 12 Khalid Murtazaliev 89
12 13 6 Fabian Edwards 85.5
13 14 Rafael Carvalho 81
14 17 Jordan Newman 73
15 18 Jeff Neilson 50
16 19 Anthony Adams 40
16 19 Justin Sumter 40
18 21 Fabio Aguiar 20
19 22 Daniel Madrid 18
20 23 Ty Gwerder 16
21 24 Branko Busick 0
21 NR Collin Huckbody 0
21 NR Sharaf Davlatmurodov 0

 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

