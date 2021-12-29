Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Drew Smith

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Drew Smith.

Player Review: Drew Smith

2021 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 1 Appearance, 2.0 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 1 Save, 0:1 K:BB Ratio

Major Leagues: 31 Appearances, 1 Start, 41.1 Innings Pitched, 3-1 Won-Loss Record, 2.40 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 1 Hold, 41:16 K:BB Ratio, 0.8 WAR

Story: The Mets were excited to get Drew Smith back in the mix after he made a successful return from Tommy John surgery in 2020. Smith began 2021 on the injured list with shoulder inflammation and was sent to AAA once he was healthy. That minor-league stint lasted just a few days before the Mets promoted Smith to the active roster. Smith was a valuable contributor to the Mets’ bullpen for the next several months before landing on the injured list again in August due to right shoulder inflammation. That injury ended up costing Smith the rest of the season and proved costly to a bullpen that was getting tired down the stretch.

Grade: B+

Smith’s emergence as a quality middle reliever was a huge positive for the Mets’ bullpen.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (First Time)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2022 Role: Middle Reliever

Smith will undoubtedly be back for the Mets as a valuable middle reliever for the 2022 bullpen. The fact that Smith should still have an option left makes him an even more important commodity since he can be sent back and forth to the minor leagues if needed.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at starting pitcher Marcus Stroman!

About Mike Phillips View all posts by Mike Phillips

Read next