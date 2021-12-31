UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Dec 31/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Israel Adesanya
|737
|2
|2
|5
|Derek Brunson
|403
|3
|3
|2
|Robert Whittaker
|306
|4
|4
|3
|Marvin Vettori
|295
|5
|5
|8
|Sean Strickland
|268
|6
|6
|12
|Brad Tavares
|251
|7
|7
|4
|Jared Cannonier
|243.5
|8
|8
|7
|Jack Hermansson
|225.5
|9
|9
|10
|Uriah Hall
|223
|10
|25
|Chris Curtis
|210
|11
|12
|16
|Chris Weidman
|172
|12
|10
|Gerald Meerschaert
|167
|13
|14
|14
|Andre Muniz
|164
|13
|13
|9
|Darren Till
|164
|15
|11
|Brendan Allen
|145
|16
|14
|Robbie Lawler
|130
|17
|16
|Dricus du Plessis
|128
|18
|34
|Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva
|121
|18
|17
|13
|Nassourdine Imavov
|121
|20
|18
|Anthony Hernandez
|120
|21
|20
|Ian Heinisch
|109
|22
|22
|15
|Kevin Holland
|104
|23
|23
|Makhmud Muradov
|101
|24
|24
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|100.5
|25
|26
|Tom Breese
|95
|26
|27
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|90.5
|27
|28
|Gregory Rodrigues
|89
|28
|29
|Joaquin Buckley
|88
|28
|21
|Misha Cirkunov
|88
|30
|30
|Punahele Soriano
|86
|31
|30
|11
|Kelvin Gastelum
|82
|32
|32
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|74
|33
|33
|Alessio Di Chirico
|69
|34
|34
|Karl Roberson
|68
|35
|36
|Rodolfo Vieira
|66
|36
|38
|Phil Hawes
|59
|37
|39
|Andre Petroski
|55
|38
|40
|Julian Marquez
|54
|39
|41
|Bryan Battle
|50
|40
|37
|Eryk Anders
|41
|41
|42
|Alex Pereira
|40
|42
|44
|Krzysztof Jotko
|35
|43
|45
|Jun Yong Park
|31
|43
|45
|Roman Dolidze
|31
|45
|47
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|29
|46
|43
|Jordan Wright
|28
|47
|48
|Jacob Malkoun
|20
|48
|49
|Sam Alvey
|17.5
|49
|50
|Deron Winn
|15
|49
|58
|Dusko Todorovic
|15
|51
|51
|Albert Duraev
|10
|51
|51
|Jamie Pickett
|10
|51
|51
|Nick Maximov
|10
|54
|55
|Abu Azaitar
|9
|54
|55
|Andreas Michailidis
|9
|54
|55
|Kyle Daukaus
|9
|57
|51
|Maki Pitolo
|8
|58
|59
|Wellington Turman
|5
|59
|60
|Alen Amedovski
|0
|59
|60
|Cody Brundage
|0
|59
|60
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|0
|59
|60
|Gilbert Urbina
|0
|59
|60
|Hu Yaozong
|0
|59
|60
|Micheal Gillmore
|0
|59
|60
|Nick Diaz
|0
|59
|60
|Roman Kopylov
|0
Check back Monday for our welterweight rankings
