Jeff Fox
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Dec 31/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Nov 6, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Chris Curtis (blue gloves) defeats Phillip Hawes (red gloves) during UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 737
2 2 5 Derek Brunson 403
3 3 2 Robert Whittaker 306
4 4 3 Marvin Vettori 295
5 5 8 Sean Strickland 268
6 6 12 Brad Tavares 251
7 7 4 Jared Cannonier 243.5
8 8 7 Jack Hermansson 225.5
9 9 10 Uriah Hall 223
10 25 Chris Curtis 210
11 12 16 Chris Weidman 172
12 10 Gerald Meerschaert 167
13 14 14 Andre Muniz 164
13 13 9 Darren Till 164
15 11 Brendan Allen 145
16 14 Robbie Lawler 130
17 16 Dricus du Plessis 128
18 34 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva 121
18 17 13 Nassourdine Imavov 121
20 18 Anthony Hernandez 120
21 20 Ian Heinisch 109
22 22 15 Kevin Holland 104
23 23 Makhmud Muradov 101
24 24 Edmen Shahbazyan 100.5
25 26 Tom Breese 95
26 27 Abdul Razak Alhassan 90.5
27 28 Gregory Rodrigues 89
28 29 Joaquin Buckley 88
28 21 Misha Cirkunov 88
30 30 Punahele Soriano 86
31 30 11 Kelvin Gastelum 82
32 32 Marc-Andre Barriault 74
33 33 Alessio Di Chirico 69
34 34 Karl Roberson 68
35 36 Rodolfo Vieira 66
36 38 Phil Hawes 59
37 39 Andre Petroski 55
38 40 Julian Marquez 54
39 41 Bryan Battle 50
40 37 Eryk Anders 41
41 42 Alex Pereira 40
42 44 Krzysztof Jotko 35
43 45 Jun Yong Park 31
43 45 Roman Dolidze 31
45 47 Dalcha Lungiambula 29
46 43 Jordan Wright 28
47 48 Jacob Malkoun 20
48 49 Sam Alvey 17.5
49 50 Deron Winn 15
49 58 Dusko Todorovic 15
51 51 Albert Duraev 10
51 51 Jamie Pickett 10
51 51 Nick Maximov 10
54 55 Abu Azaitar 9
54 55 Andreas Michailidis 9
54 55 Kyle Daukaus 9
57 51 Maki Pitolo 8
58 59 Wellington Turman 5
59 60 Alen Amedovski 0
59 60 Cody Brundage 0
59 60 Dustin Stoltzfus 0
59 60 Gilbert Urbina 0
59 60 Hu Yaozong 0
59 60 Micheal Gillmore 0
59 60 Nick Diaz 0
59 60 Roman Kopylov 0

 

Check back Monday for our welterweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

