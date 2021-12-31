UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Dec 31/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 737 2 2 5 Derek Brunson 403 3 3 2 Robert Whittaker 306 4 4 3 Marvin Vettori 295 5 5 8 Sean Strickland 268 6 6 12 Brad Tavares 251 7 7 4 Jared Cannonier 243.5 8 8 7 Jack Hermansson 225.5 9 9 10 Uriah Hall 223 10 25 Chris Curtis 210 11 12 16 Chris Weidman 172 12 10 Gerald Meerschaert 167 13 14 14 Andre Muniz 164 13 13 9 Darren Till 164 15 11 Brendan Allen 145 16 14 Robbie Lawler 130 17 16 Dricus du Plessis 128 18 34 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva 121 18 17 13 Nassourdine Imavov 121 20 18 Anthony Hernandez 120 21 20 Ian Heinisch 109 22 22 15 Kevin Holland 104 23 23 Makhmud Muradov 101 24 24 Edmen Shahbazyan 100.5 25 26 Tom Breese 95 26 27 Abdul Razak Alhassan 90.5 27 28 Gregory Rodrigues 89 28 29 Joaquin Buckley 88 28 21 Misha Cirkunov 88 30 30 Punahele Soriano 86 31 30 11 Kelvin Gastelum 82 32 32 Marc-Andre Barriault 74 33 33 Alessio Di Chirico 69 34 34 Karl Roberson 68 35 36 Rodolfo Vieira 66 36 38 Phil Hawes 59 37 39 Andre Petroski 55 38 40 Julian Marquez 54 39 41 Bryan Battle 50 40 37 Eryk Anders 41 41 42 Alex Pereira 40 42 44 Krzysztof Jotko 35 43 45 Jun Yong Park 31 43 45 Roman Dolidze 31 45 47 Dalcha Lungiambula 29 46 43 Jordan Wright 28 47 48 Jacob Malkoun 20 48 49 Sam Alvey 17.5 49 50 Deron Winn 15 49 58 Dusko Todorovic 15 51 51 Albert Duraev 10 51 51 Jamie Pickett 10 51 51 Nick Maximov 10 54 55 Abu Azaitar 9 54 55 Andreas Michailidis 9 54 55 Kyle Daukaus 9 57 51 Maki Pitolo 8 58 59 Wellington Turman 5 59 60 Alen Amedovski 0 59 60 Cody Brundage 0 59 60 Dustin Stoltzfus 0 59 60 Gilbert Urbina 0 59 60 Hu Yaozong 0 59 60 Micheal Gillmore 0 59 60 Nick Diaz 0 59 60 Roman Kopylov 0

