Top Ten Earning MMA Featherweights

Jeff Fox
Last updated

 

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus)

 

Apr 13, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; (EDITORS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT) Max Holloway (red gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 236 at State Farm Arena. Poirier won by unanimous decision. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

 

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Max Holloway*  $   420,000  $   210,000  $   210,000
2 Alexander Volkanovski*  $   400,000  $   400,000  $           –
3 Brian Ortega*  $   250,000  $   250,000  $           –
3 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator)  $   250,000  $   250,000  $           –
5 Cub Swanson*  $   200,000  $   100,000  $   100,000
5 Yair Rodriguez*  $   200,000  $   100,000  $   100,000
7 Edson Barboza*  $   190,000  $     95,000  $     95,000
8 Chan Sung Jung*  $   160,000  $     80,000  $     80,000
9 Josh Emmett*  $   156,000  $     78,000  $     78,000
10 A.J. McKee (Bellator)  $   150,000  $   150,000  $           –
10 Alex Caceres*  $   150,000  $     75,000  $     75,000
10 Shane Burgos*  $   150,000  $     75,000  $     75,000

 

 

Other weight classes:

Women’s
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights

About Jeff Fox

Jeff Fox is a veteran sportswriter with over a decade experience, mainly concentrating on mixed martial arts and basketball. He is the editor-in-chief of The MMA Manifesto.

