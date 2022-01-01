eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights

Jeff Fox
Last updated

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus)

Feb 29, 2020; Norfolk, Virginia, USA; Joseph Benavidez (red gloves) fights Deiveson Figueiredo (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Chartway Arena. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Deiveson Figueiredo  $320,000  $210,000  $  110,000
2 Cody Garbrandt*  $270,000  $135,000  $  135,000
3 Brandon Moreno  $200,000  $100,000  $  100,000
4 Alex Perez*  $100,000  $100,000  $          –
5 Tim Elliott*  $  88,000  $  44,000  $    44,000
6 Kai Kara-France*  $  84,000  $  42,000  $    42,000
7 Alexandre Pantoja*  $  80,000  $  40,000  $    40,000
8 Matheus Nicolau*  $  44,000  $  22,000  $    22,000
9 Askar Askarov*  $  40,000  $  20,000  $    20,000
9 Brandon Royval*  $  40,000  $  20,000  $    20,000
9 David Dvorak*  $  40,000  $  20,000  $    20,000
9 Ode’ Osbourne*  $  40,000  $  20,000  $    20,000
9 Su Mudaerji*  $  40,000  $  20,000  $    20,000
9 Tyson Nam*  $  40,000  $  20,000  $    20,000

 

Other weight classes:

Women’s
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights

 

About Jeff Fox

Jeff Fox is a veteran sportswriter with over a decade experience, mainly concentrating on mixed martial arts and basketball. He is the editor-in-chief of The MMA Manifesto.

