Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus)
Top Ten Earning Flyweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|$320,000
|$210,000
|$ 110,000
|2
|Cody Garbrandt*
|$270,000
|$135,000
|$ 135,000
|3
|Brandon Moreno
|$200,000
|$100,000
|$ 100,000
|4
|Alex Perez*
|$100,000
|$100,000
|$ –
|5
|Tim Elliott*
|$ 88,000
|$ 44,000
|$ 44,000
|6
|Kai Kara-France*
|$ 84,000
|$ 42,000
|$ 42,000
|7
|Alexandre Pantoja*
|$ 80,000
|$ 40,000
|$ 40,000
|8
|Matheus Nicolau*
|$ 44,000
|$ 22,000
|$ 22,000
|9
|Askar Askarov*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
|9
|Brandon Royval*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
|9
|David Dvorak*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
|9
|Ode’ Osbourne*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
|9
|Su Mudaerji*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
|9
|Tyson Nam*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
Other weight classes:
Women’s
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights
Read next
UFC Career Fighter Earnings
Which fighter has earned the most money over the course of their UFC career? We’ve crunched the numbers and have the answer for you. And the...