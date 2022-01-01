Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus)

Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Jan Blachowicz* $600,000 $600,000 $ – 2 Glover Teixeira* $350,000 $350,000 $ – 3 Anthony Smith* $280,000 $140,000 $ 140,000 4 Vadim Nemkov (Bellator) $250,000 $175,000 $ 75,000 5 Corey Anderson (Bellator) $200,000 $100,000 $ 100,000 5 Paulo Costa* $200,000 $100,000 $ 100,000 7 Vollkan Oezdemir* $190,000 $ 95,000 $ 95,000 8 Nikita Krylov* $180,000 $ 90,000 $ 90,000 9 Thiago Santos* $160,000 $ 80,000 $ 80,000 10 Dominick Reyes* $150,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000 10 Julius Anglickas (Bellator) $150,000 $150,000 $ – 10 Lyoto Machida (Bellator) $150,000 $150,000 $ – 10 Ryan Bader (Bellator) $150,000 $150,000 $ –

Other weight classes:

Flyweights

Bantamweights

Featherweights

Lightweights

Welterweights

Middleweights

Heavyweights

Women’s

