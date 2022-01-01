Top Ten Earning MMA Middleweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus)
Top Ten Earning Middleweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Israel Adesanya*
|$500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|1
|Nick Diaz*
|$500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|3
|Robert Whittaker*
|$390,000
|$ 220,000
|$ 170,000
|4
|Chris Weidman*
|$325,000
|$ 325,000
|$ –
|5
|Robbie Lawler*
|$300,000
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|6
|Derek Brunson*
|$270,000
|$ 135,000
|$ 135,000
|7
|Darren Till*
|$260,000
|$ 130,000
|$ 130,000
|8
|Brad Tavares*
|$176,000
|$ 88,000
|$ 88,000
|9
|Eryk Anders*
|$160,000
|$ 80,000
|$ 80,000
|9
|Marvin Vettori*
|$160,000
|$ 80,000
|$ 80,000
