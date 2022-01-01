eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Top Ten Earning MMA Middleweights

Jeff Fox
Last updated

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus)

Jun 9, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Robert Whittaker (red gloves) fights Yoel Romero (blue gloves) during UFC 225 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

 

Top Ten Earning Middleweights

 

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Israel Adesanya*  $500,000  $   500,000  $           –
1 Nick Diaz*  $500,000  $   500,000  $           –
3 Robert Whittaker*  $390,000  $   220,000  $   170,000
4 Chris Weidman*  $325,000  $   325,000  $           –
5 Robbie Lawler*  $300,000  $   200,000  $   100,000
6 Derek Brunson*  $270,000  $   135,000  $   135,000
7 Darren Till*  $260,000  $   130,000  $   130,000
8 Brad Tavares*  $176,000  $     88,000  $     88,000
9 Eryk Anders*  $160,000  $     80,000  $     80,000
9 Marvin Vettori*  $160,000  $     80,000  $     80,000

 

Other weight classes:

Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights
Women’s

About Jeff Fox

Jeff Fox is a veteran sportswriter with over a decade experience, mainly concentrating on mixed martial arts and basketball. He is the editor-in-chief of The MMA Manifesto.

