Top Ten Earning Women’s MMA Fighters

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus)

Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Amanda Nunes* $ 400,000 $ 400,000 2 Valentina Shevchenko* $ 350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 3 Cris Cyborg (Bellator) $ 250,000 $ 250,000 $ – 4 Julianna Pena* $ 250,000 $ 125,000 $ 125,000 5 Holly Holm* $ 220,000 $ 160,000 $ 60,000 5 Miesha Tate* $ 220,000 $ 110,000 $ 110,000 5 Rose Namajunas* $ 220,000 $ 110,000 $ 110,000 8 Angela Hill $ 146,000 $ 73,000 $ 73,000 9 Carla Esparza* $ 140,000 $ 70,000 $ 70,000 9 Jessica Andrade* $ 140,000 $ 70,000 $ 70,000 9 Katlyn Chookagian* $ 140,000 $ 70,000 $ 70,000 9 Lauren Murphy $ 140,000 $ 70,000 $ 70,000 9 Mackenzie Dern* $ 140,000 $ 70,000 $ 70,000

