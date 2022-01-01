eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Top Ten Earning Women’s MMA Fighters

Jeff Fox
Last updated

ufc-womens-feather-bantamweights-rankings-sept-6-19ufc-womens-feather-bantamweights-rankings-sept-6-19

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus)

Feb 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Valentina Shevchenko (red gloves) after her win against Katlyn Chookagian (not pictured) during UFC 247 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

 

Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters

 

 Total    Show   Win Bonus 
1 Amanda Nunes*  $   400,000  $   400,000
2 Valentina Shevchenko*  $   350,000  $   350,000  $            –
3 Cris Cyborg (Bellator)  $   250,000  $   250,000  $            –
4 Julianna Pena*  $   250,000  $   125,000  $    125,000
5 Holly Holm*  $   220,000  $   160,000  $      60,000
5 Miesha Tate*  $   220,000  $   110,000  $    110,000
5 Rose Namajunas*  $   220,000  $   110,000  $    110,000
8 Angela Hill  $   146,000  $     73,000  $      73,000
9 Carla Esparza*  $   140,000  $     70,000  $      70,000
9 Jessica Andrade*  $   140,000  $     70,000  $      70,000
9 Katlyn Chookagian*  $   140,000  $     70,000  $      70,000
9 Lauren Murphy  $   140,000  $     70,000  $      70,000
9 Mackenzie Dern*  $   140,000  $     70,000  $      70,000

 

Other weight classes:

Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights

 

About Jeff Fox

Jeff Fox is a veteran sportswriter with over a decade experience, mainly concentrating on mixed martial arts and basketball. He is the editor-in-chief of The MMA Manifesto.

