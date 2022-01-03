eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

2021 MMA Top Ten Earning Fighters

Jeff Fox
Last updated

Who was the top earner in MMA in 2021?  We’ve crunched the numbers and have the answer.

It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses that have been made public, plus the official UFC fight week incentive pay.  Many top-performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys/gals get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline (not to mention every fighter makes sponsorship money).  Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights  Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * beside their name.  This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).

With all those disclaimers out of the way, here are the top 10 highest-earning fighters in 2021.

Apr 24, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kamaru Usman (Red Gloves) fights Jorge Masvidal (Blue Gloves) during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

1 Conor McGregor  $     10,022,000
2 Dustin Poirier  $       2,473,000
3 Kamaru Usman*  $       2,024,000
4 Derrick Lewis*  $       1,453,000
5 Jan Blachowicz*  $       1,182,000
6 Israel Adesanya*  $       1,082,000
7 Andrei Arlovski*  $       1,072,000
8 to 13 PFL Champions  $       1,000,000

 

