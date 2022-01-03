New York Mets’ 2022 New Years Resolutions

The New Year has arrived and 2022 looks very promising for New York Mets’ fans. The team has already had a stellar offseason headlined by the addition of Max Scherzer and the hire of Buck Showalter as manager, leading to expectations that have increased significantly from the end of the 2021 campaign.

The start of a new year is also a good time to make some New Year’s resolutions. Let’s look at a few resolutions key members of the Mets’ organization can make in order to make 2022 a bigger success than 2021 was.

Steve Cohen

Cohen should resolve to keep the money flowing so that the Mets can address more key needs once the lockout concludes. Based on the Mets’ spending spree in November this one shouldn’t be a problem.

Billy Eppler

Eppler should resolve to help transform the organization’s culture from a laughing stock into a respected winner. Staying out of the back pages for embarrassing reasons would make a big difference to the perception of the Mets going forward.

Buck Showalter

Showalter should resolve to make full use of the analytics department he never had in Baltimore. Those resources could make a big difference for Showalter as he looks to cap his resume with a championship.

Jacob deGrom

deGrom should resolve to figure out what happened to cause all of the various nagging injuries that popped up for him throughout the 2021 season. Staying on the field is the biggest key to success for deGrom in 2022.

Max Scherzer

Scherzer should resolve to try and match the epic brilliance deGrom has put up over the past four years. That kind of production would give the Mets truly elite pitching that would be difficult to match.

Pete Alonso

Alonso should resolve to be more aware of how his positivity can be perceived in the media. The press was critical of Alonso’s endless optimism in the face of the Mets’ struggles last season and a bit more realism would balance out those critiques.

Francisco Lindor

Lindor’s resolution should be to bottle whatever success he had in September and carry it over to the 2022 campaign. The 2021 season was a lost one for Lindor, who struggled much like Carlos Beltran did in his first year as a Met, but following Beltran’s path could lead to an excellent result for him.

