UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jan 3/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Kamaru Usman
|1006.5
|2
|2
|4
|Leon Edwards
|425
|3
|3
|5
|Vicente Luque
|364
|4
|4
|16
|Muslim Salikhov
|344
|5
|5
|2
|Colby Covington
|334
|6
|7
|3
|Gilbert Burns
|297.5
|7
|15
|6
|Belal Muhammad
|269
|7
|8
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|269
|9
|9
|12
|Khamzat Chimaev
|240
|10
|10
|10
|Sean Brady
|238
|11
|12
|14
|Li Jingliang
|236
|12
|6
|15
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|235
|13
|14
|9
|Neil Magny
|222
|14
|13
|7
|Jorge Masvidal
|217
|15
|26
|13
|Geoff Neal
|201.5
|16
|16
|Khaos Williams
|186
|17
|10
|8
|Stephen Thompson
|176
|18
|20
|Alex Morono
|172
|19
|17
|11
|Michael Chiesa
|168
|20
|19
|Max Griffin
|155.5
|21
|21
|Claudio Silva
|154
|22
|22
|Daniel Rodriguez
|153.5
|23
|18
|Randy Brown
|153
|24
|23
|Warlley Alves
|143.5
|25
|25
|Francisco Trinaldo
|134
|26
|27
|Danny Roberts
|122
|27
|28
|Trevin Giles
|119.5
|28
|29
|Jake Matthews
|117.5
|29
|30
|Matt Brown
|117
|30
|31
|Niko Price
|115.5
|31
|32
|Michel Pereira
|104
|32
|33
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|102
|33
|34
|Miguel Baeza
|97
|34
|35
|Carlston Harris
|96
|35
|36
|Court McGee
|88
|36
|37
|Matthew Semelsberger
|87
|37
|38
|Jeremiah Wells
|80
|38
|39
|Song Kenan
|76.5
|39
|40
|Dwight Grant
|74
|40
|42
|Tim Means
|65
|41
|43
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|62
|42
|44
|Dhiego Lima
|61
|43
|47
|Mounir Lazzez
|54
|43
|47
|Nicolas Dalby
|54
|45
|49
|Ramazan Emeev
|52
|46
|50
|Philip Rowe
|50
|47
|51
|Ramiz Brahimaj
|40
|47
|51
|Sasha Palatnikov
|40
|49
|53
|Bryan Barberena
|37
|50
|45
|Mickey Gall
|33
|51
|54
|David Zawada
|32
|52
|55
|Jason Witt
|26
|53
|56
|Jared Gooden
|18
|54
|57
|Alex Oliveira
|17.5
|55
|58
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|10
|55
|58
|Gabriel Green
|10
|55
|58
|Ian Garry
|10
|58
|62
|Nate Diaz
|8
|59
|63
|Benoit Saint-Denis
|0
|59
|NR
|Darian Weeks
|0
|59
|63
|Jordan Williams
|0
|59
|63
|Martin Sano Jr.
|0
|59
|63
|Niklas Stolze
|0
|59
|63
|Orion Cosce
|0
|59
|63
|Preston Parsons
|0
Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings
