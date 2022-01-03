eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jan 3/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 1006.5
2 2 4 Leon Edwards 425
3 3 5 Vicente Luque 364
4 4 16 Muslim Salikhov 344
5 5 2 Colby Covington 334
6 7 3 Gilbert Burns 297.5
7 15 6 Belal Muhammad 269
7 8 Shavkat Rakhmonov 269
9 9 12 Khamzat Chimaev 240
10 10 10 Sean Brady 238
11 12 14 Li Jingliang 236
12 6 15 Santiago Ponzinibbio 235
13 14 9 Neil Magny 222
14 13 7 Jorge Masvidal 217
15 26 13 Geoff Neal 201.5
16 16 Khaos Williams 186
17 10 8 Stephen Thompson 176
18 20 Alex Morono 172
19 17 11 Michael Chiesa 168
20 19 Max Griffin 155.5
21 21 Claudio Silva 154
22 22 Daniel Rodriguez 153.5
23 18 Randy Brown 153
24 23 Warlley Alves 143.5
25 25 Francisco Trinaldo 134
26 27 Danny Roberts 122
27 28 Trevin Giles 119.5
28 29 Jake Matthews 117.5
29 30 Matt Brown 117
30 31 Niko Price 115.5
31 32 Michel Pereira 104
32 33 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 102
33 34 Miguel Baeza 97
34 35 Carlston Harris 96
35 36 Court McGee 88
36 37 Matthew Semelsberger 87
37 38 Jeremiah Wells 80
38 39 Song Kenan 76.5
39 40 Dwight Grant 74
40 42 Tim Means 65
41 43 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 62
42 44 Dhiego Lima 61
43 47 Mounir Lazzez 54
43 47 Nicolas Dalby 54
45 49 Ramazan Emeev 52
46 50 Philip Rowe 50
47 51 Ramiz Brahimaj 40
47 51 Sasha Palatnikov 40
49 53 Bryan Barberena 37
50 45 Mickey Gall 33
51 54 David Zawada 32
52 55 Jason Witt 26
53 56 Jared Gooden 18
54 57 Alex Oliveira 17.5
55 58 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 10
55 58 Gabriel Green 10
55 58 Ian Garry 10
58 62 Nate Diaz 8
59 63 Benoit Saint-Denis 0
59 NR Darian Weeks 0
59 63 Jordan Williams 0
59 63 Martin Sano Jr. 0
59 63 Niklas Stolze 0
59 63 Orion Cosce 0
59 63 Preston Parsons 0

 

Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

