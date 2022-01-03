UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jan 3/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 1006.5 2 2 4 Leon Edwards 425 3 3 5 Vicente Luque 364 4 4 16 Muslim Salikhov 344 5 5 2 Colby Covington 334 6 7 3 Gilbert Burns 297.5 7 15 6 Belal Muhammad 269 7 8 Shavkat Rakhmonov 269 9 9 12 Khamzat Chimaev 240 10 10 10 Sean Brady 238 11 12 14 Li Jingliang 236 12 6 15 Santiago Ponzinibbio 235 13 14 9 Neil Magny 222 14 13 7 Jorge Masvidal 217 15 26 13 Geoff Neal 201.5 16 16 Khaos Williams 186 17 10 8 Stephen Thompson 176 18 20 Alex Morono 172 19 17 11 Michael Chiesa 168 20 19 Max Griffin 155.5 21 21 Claudio Silva 154 22 22 Daniel Rodriguez 153.5 23 18 Randy Brown 153 24 23 Warlley Alves 143.5 25 25 Francisco Trinaldo 134 26 27 Danny Roberts 122 27 28 Trevin Giles 119.5 28 29 Jake Matthews 117.5 29 30 Matt Brown 117 30 31 Niko Price 115.5 31 32 Michel Pereira 104 32 33 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 102 33 34 Miguel Baeza 97 34 35 Carlston Harris 96 35 36 Court McGee 88 36 37 Matthew Semelsberger 87 37 38 Jeremiah Wells 80 38 39 Song Kenan 76.5 39 40 Dwight Grant 74 40 42 Tim Means 65 41 43 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 62 42 44 Dhiego Lima 61 43 47 Mounir Lazzez 54 43 47 Nicolas Dalby 54 45 49 Ramazan Emeev 52 46 50 Philip Rowe 50 47 51 Ramiz Brahimaj 40 47 51 Sasha Palatnikov 40 49 53 Bryan Barberena 37 50 45 Mickey Gall 33 51 54 David Zawada 32 52 55 Jason Witt 26 53 56 Jared Gooden 18 54 57 Alex Oliveira 17.5 55 58 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 10 55 58 Gabriel Green 10 55 58 Ian Garry 10 58 62 Nate Diaz 8 59 63 Benoit Saint-Denis 0 59 NR Darian Weeks 0 59 63 Jordan Williams 0 59 63 Martin Sano Jr. 0 59 63 Niklas Stolze 0 59 63 Orion Cosce 0 59 63 Preston Parsons 0

