Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Noah Syndergaard

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

Player Review: Noah Syndergaard

2021 Stats:

Major Leagues: 2 Starts, 2.0 Innings Pitched, 0-1 Won-Loss Record, 9.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 2:0 K:BB Ratio, -0.1 WAR

Story: Noah Syndergaard began the 2021 season on the comeback trail from Tommy John surgery that happened back in March of 2020. It looked as if Syndergaard would be on track to return around the All-Star Break but he felt soreness in his elbow during a rehab assignment in late June, necessitating a six-week shutdown. The assignment resumed in late August but Syndergaard’s return was delayed further when he contracted COVID-19, essentially ending his chances of being built up as a starter for the Mets.

The team opted to have Syndergaard continue progressing to work as an opener for his eventual big-league return. Syndergaard finally made it back to a big-league mound on September 29, tossing a perfect inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field which saw him throw nine of his ten pitches for strikes while punching out a pair of Marlins’ hitters. The Mets had Syndergaard make another start in the final game of the year against Atlanta that didn’t go as well with Syndergaard giving up two runs on three hits in an inning of work to suffer a loss.

Grade: Incomplete

Two appearances isn’t enough to earn a grade but it is worth mentioning that Syndergaard’s return to a Citi Field mound was a feel-good moment in a lost September for the Mets.

Contract Status: Signed 1 year, $21 million deal with Los Angeles Angels

Odds of Returning: 0%

2022 Role: None

Syndergaard hinted during his final week of the season that he would love to come back to the Mets and the team extended him a qualifying offer. Instead of accepting the offer, Syndergaard shopped around and landed a one-year deal worth $21 million from the Los Angeles Angels, explaining his reversal by saying he didn’t feel prioritized by the organization, which was in the middle of searching for a new General Manager. Syndergaard also indicated that he wanted a fresh start to rebuild his value, which a six-man rotation in Los Angeles can afford him away from the searing spotlight of pitching in New York city every fifth day.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at relief pitcher Stephen Tarpley!

About Mike Phillips View all posts by Mike Phillips

Read next