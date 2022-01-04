Top five performers from Week 17

It is not too often the best offensive player of the week is a wide receiver–yet alone a rookie wide receiver. Here are the top five performers from winning teams in Week 17.

5) Rashaad Penny–Seattle Seahawks–It has been a tough season for the Seattle Seahawks, who have seldom been in the basement in the NFC West over the last decade. On Sunday afternoon, the Seahawks had their way with a weak Detroit Lions defense. Running back Rashaad Penny had 25 rushes for 170 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 15 yards in a 51-29 Seahawks win over the Lions.

4) Tom Brady–Tampa Bay Buccaneers–At 44 years old, Tom Brady is still delivering miracles. Even though he had a massive Antonio Brown distraction to deal with on Sunday, Brady still completed 34 passes in 50 attempts for 410 yards and three touchdowns. Oh and Brady’s final touchdown came in the final minute, as he threw his 40th touchdown pass of the season in a 28-24 Tampa Bay win over the New York Jets.

3) Russell Wilson–Seattle Seahawks–Penny was not the only Seahawk who torched the Lions D. Quarterback Russell Wilson did as well. The 2014 Super Bowl MVP completed 20 of 29 passes for 236 yards, four touchdowns, and 24 rushing yards.

2) Joe Burrow–Cincinnati Bengals–In one of the most intriguing games on the weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 34-31. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow provided Cincy with exceptional calmness in the pocket. Burrow completed 30 of 39 passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns, as the Bengals improved to a record of 10 wins and six losses, and in the process, won the AFC North.

1) Ja’Marr Chase– The number one target for Burrow on Sunday was rookie Ja’Marr Chase, who put together a Sunday to remember. Chase caught 11 passes of his 12 targets for 266 yards and three touchdowns. In the process, Chase set the NFL record for the most receiving yards in a game by a rookie.

