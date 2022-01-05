eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Your capital is at risk

2021 UFC Fighter Salaries – Complete List

Jeff Fox
Last updated

2021 UFC Fighter Salaries - Complete List

 

Another memorable year in mixed martial arts is in the books, so it’s time for The MMA Manifesto to look back and reflect on UFC Fighter Salaries.

Was 2021 a good year financially to be a fighter?  Well, that depends on what your name is.  If it is Conor McGregor, then yes, it was a very good year.  On the other hand, if you happen to be Juancamilo Roderos, you might want to consider keeping your day job. The average UFC fighter made $160,022 in 2020, up from average earnings of $147,965 in 2020.

A few more stats that you might find interesting:

The average income in the U.S. in 2021 was $25,332, yet 19% of the UFC’s fighters (116 fighters) made less than that in 2021. Sometimes it doesn’t pay to get punched in the face.

– 256 fighters (42%) earned six-figures in 2021 (38% in 2020).

17 men and women wore UFC championship belts (including interim) in 2021, and they earned an average of $675,824 (down from $1,001,071 in 2020) over the course of the year (highest – Kamaru Usman: $2,024,000; lowest – Alajamain Sterling: $230,000).  Most of these fighters also made much more money in undisclosed pay-per-view bonuses.

The highest-earning non-UFC champion in 2021 was Conor McGregor, who pulled in a cool $10,022,000 (in disclosed pay – surely he made much more than that in bonuses).

 

Now, for the salary results.  It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night & Performance of the Night bonuses that have been made public, along with Reebok/Venum payouts (now called fight week incentive pay).  Many top-performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys/gals get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline.  Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighters’ salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights.  Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * in the database.  This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).

So, without further ado, here’s the salary of each UFC fighter for 2020.  To check out 2010’s fighter salary info click here, for 2011 click here, for 2012 click here, for 2013 click here, for 2014 click here, here for 2015, here for 2016, here for 2017, here for 2018, here for 2019, and 2020 right here. For career fighter earnings click here.

 

Click here for 2021 top ten MMA earners

2021 UFC Fighter Salaries - Complete List

Jan 23, 2021; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Dustin Poirier reacts after his knockout victory over Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

 

1 Conor McGregor  $10,022,000
2 Dustin Poirier  $  2,473,000
3 Kamaru Usman*  $  2,024,000
4 Derrick Lewis*  $  1,453,000
5 Jan Blachowicz*  $  1,182,000
6 Israel Adesanya*  $  1,082,000
7 Andrei Arlovski*  $  1,072,000
8 Max Holloway*  $     961,000
9 Charles Oliveira*  $     947,000
10 Jose Aldo*  $     942,000
11 Amanda Nunes*  $     932,000
12 Stipe Miocic*  $     790,000
13 Valentina Shevchenko*  $     784,000
14 Michael Chandler*  $     779,000
15 Marvin Vettori*  $     737,000
16 Ciryl Gane*  $     683,000
17 Anthony Smith*  $     637,000
18 Gilbert Burns*  $     596,000
19 Francis Ngannou*  $     580,000
20 Sean O’Malley*  $     572,000
21 Derek Brunson*  $     571,000
22 Nick Diaz*  $     566,000
23 Tai Tuivasa*  $     562,000
24 Belal Muhammad*  $     556,000
25 Kelvin Gastelum*  $     547,000
26 Alexander Volkov*  $     542,000
27 Frankie Edgar*  $     541,000
28 Colby Covington*  $     532,000
28 Jorge Masvidal*  $     532,000
30 Dan Hooker*  $     527,000
31 Clay Guida*  $     518,000
32 Vicente Luque*  $     515,000
33 Cory Sandhagen*  $     495,000
34 Alexander Volkanovski*  $     492,000
35 Gerald Meerschaert*  $     473,000
36 Dominick Cruz*  $     461,000
37 Robert Whittaker*  $     456,000
38 Rose Namajunas*  $     444,000
39 Ben Rothwell*  $     442,000
40 Beneil Dariush*  $     441,000
41 Glover Teixeira*  $     432,000
41 Petr Yan*  $     432,000
43 Carlos Condit*  $     431,000
44 Jim Miller*  $     427,000
44 Julianna Pena*  $     427,000
46 Alistair Overeem*  $     415,000
47 Jairzinho Rozenstruik*  $     412,000
47 Marlon Vera*  $     412,000
49 T.J. Dillashaw*  $     406,000
50 Alex Morono*  $     395,000
51 Cub Swanson*  $     392,000
51 Edson Barboza*  $     392,000
53 Miesha Tate*  $     382,000
54 Brad Tavares*  $     379,000
55 Alex Caceres*  $     369,000
56 Pedro Munhoz*  $     358,000
57 Justin Gaethje*  $     356,000
58 Islam Makhachev*  $     352,000
58 Marcin Tybura*  $     352,000
60 Leon Edwards*  $     351,000
60 Matt Brown*  $     351,000
62 Michael Chiesa*  $     349,000
63 Angela Hill*  $     341,000
63 Chris Weidman*  $     341,000
65 Brian Ortega*  $     332,000
65 Eryk Anders*  $     323,000
67 Curtis Blaydes*  $     321,000
67 Marina Rodriguez*  $     321,000
67 Robbie Lawler*  $     321,000
70 Shane Burgos*  $     312,000
70 Stephen Thompson*  $     312,000
72 Raquel Pennington*  $     307,000
73 Dan Ige*  $     302,000
74 Chris Daukaus*  $     296,500
75 Darren Elkins*  $     296,000
75 Neil Magny*  $     296,000
77 Cody Garbrandt*  $     292,000
78 Mackenzie Dern*  $     290,000
79 Jessica Andrade*  $     288,000
80 Santiago Ponzinibbio*  $     284,000
80 Zhang Weili*  $     284,000
82 Lauren Murphy*  $     283,000
83 Brandon Moreno  $     282,000
84 Song Yadong*  $     278,000
85 Giga Chikadze*  $     276,000
86 Kai Kara-France*  $     275,000
87 Nate Diaz*  $     271,000
88 Bobby Green*  $     268,000
89 Li Jingliang*  $     265,000
89 Tyron Woodley*  $     265,000
91 Adrian Yanez*  $     254,500
92 Deiveson Figueiredo  $     252,000
93 Davey Grant*  $     251,000
94 Uriah Hall*  $     247,000
95 Max Griffin*  $     245,000
95 Rani Yahya*  $     245,000
97 Joanne Wood*  $     239,000
98 Bryan Barberena*  $     237,000
99 Sam Alvey*  $     232,000
99 Tom Aspinall*  $     232,000
101 Diego Ferreira*  $     230,400
102 Aljamain Sterling*  $     230,000
102 Sean Strickland*  $     230,000
104 Drew Dober*  $     229,000
105 Amanda Lemos*  $     228,500
106 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza*  $     226,000
107 Donald Cerrone*  $     221,000
107 Magomed Ankalaev*  $     221,000
109 Ricky Simon*  $     220,000
110 Jiri Prochazka*  $     214,000
111 Diego Sanchez*  $     211,000
112 Omari Akhmedov*  $     206,000
113 Cortney Casey*  $     204,600
114 Rafael Fiziev*  $     202,500
115 Carla Esparza*  $     201,000
116 Kennedy Nzechukwu*  $     198,500
117 Mateusz Gamrot*  $     196,500
118 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva*  $     196,000
118 Demian Maia  $     196,000
118 Rob Font*  $     196,000
121 Aleksei Oleinik*  $     191,000
121 Ilir Latifi*  $     191,000
123 Alexandre Pantoja*  $     190,000
123 Randy Brown*  $     190,000
125 Francisco Trinaldo*  $     186,000
125 Merab Dvalishvili*  $     186,000
125 Ryan Spann*  $     186,000
128 Charles Rosa*  $     184,000
129 Gregor Gillespie*  $     181,600
130 Brad Riddell*  $     181,000
131 Daniel Rodriguez*  $     180,500
132 Christos Giagos*  $     179,000
133 Rodolfo Vieira*  $     178,000
134 Sijara Eubanks*  $     177,500
135 Julian Marquez*  $     172,000
136 Chan Sung Jung*  $     171,000
136 Paul Craig  $     171,000
138 Bruno Gustavo da Silva*  $     166,500
139 Khalil Rountree Jr.*  $     166,000
139 Tony Ferguson*  $     166,000
141 Cheyanne Vlismas*  $     165,500
142 Mickey Gall*  $     164,000
143 Andrea Lee*  $     162,000
143 Darren Stewart*  $     162,000
143 Josh Emmett*  $     162,000
146 Jack Hermansson*  $     161,000
146 Jared Cannonier*  $     161,000
146 Kevin Holland*  $     161,000
146 Yair Rodriguez*  $     161,000
150 Warlley Alves*  $     160,000
151 Yana Kunitskaya*  $     158,800
152 Tim Means*  $     156,000
153 Megan Anderson*  $     155,000
154 Arman Tsarukyan*  $     154,500
154 Khamzat Chimaev*  $     154,500
156 Marcos Rogerio de Lima*  $     154,000
157 Viviane Araujo*  $     153,000
158 Dustin Jacoby*  $     152,100
159 Katlyn Chookagian*  $     151,000
170 Seung Woo Choi*  $     150,500
161 Tim Elliott*  $     149,000
162 Lupita Godinez*  $     148,500
163 Khaos Williams*  $     147,000
164 Movsar Evloev*  $     146,500
165 Pat Sabatini*  $     146,000
166 Jessica Pene*  $     144,500
167 Alexis Davis*  $     143,000
167 Taila Santos*  $     143,000
169 Brendan Allen*  $     141,000
169 Darren Till*  $     141,000
171 Billy Quarantillo*  $     140,500
172 Ketlen Vieira*  $     139,800
173 William Knight*  $     139,000
174 Cynthia Calvillo*  $     137,000
175 Matthew Semelsberger*  $     136,000
176 JJ Aldrich*  $     135,000
177 Abdul Razak Alhassan*  $     134,000
177 Alex Pereira*  $     134,000
177 Grant Dawson*  $     134,000
180 Alonzo Menifield*  $     133,000
180 Jamahal Hill*  $     133,000
180 Nasrat Haqparast*  $     133,000
183 Gillian Robertson*  $     131,600
184 Dominick Reyes*  $     131,000
185 Ion Cutelaba*  $     130,000
185 Jimmie Rivera*  $     130,000
185 Sergey Spivak*  $     130,000
188 Brian Kelleher*  $     129,000
189 Justin Tafa*  $     128,500
190 Randa Markos*  $     128,000
191 Thiago Moises*  $     127,600
192 Molly McCann*  $     127,000
193 Carlos Felipe*  $     126,500
194 Geoff Neal*  $     126,000
194 Marlon Moraes*  $     126,000
196 Alessio Di Chirico*  $     123,000
196 Jessica Eye*  $     123,000
198 Danaa Batgerel*  $     122,500
198 Raulian Paiva*  $     122,500
200 Augusto Sakai*  $     122,000
200 Charles Jourdain*  $     122,000
200 Melissa Gatto*  $     122,000
203 Ryan Hall*  $     121,500
204 Jun Yong Park*  $     121,000
204 Ovince Saint Preux*  $     121,000
206 Kyler Phillips*  $     120,000
206 Makhmud Muradov*  $     120,000
206 Roxanne Modafferi*  $     120,000
209 Joaquin Buckley*  $     118,500
209 Marcin Prachnio*  $     118,500
211 Montel Jackson*  $     117,000
212 Aleksandar Rakic*  $     115,000
212 Calvin Kattar*  $     115,000
212 Chris Gutierrez*  $     115,000
212 Tecia Torres*  $     115,000
216 Paddy Pimblett*  $     114,000
217 Sean Brady*  $     112,500
218 Court McGee*  $     112,000
219 Danny Roberts*  $     111,000
219 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos*  $     111,000
221 Arnold Allen*  $     110,000
221 John Makdessi*  $     110,000
221 Joseph Benavidez*  $     110,000
224 Kevin Lee*  $     109,500
225 Julian Erosa*  $     109,000
226 Alexandr Romanov*  $     108,500
227 Macy Chiasson*  $     108,000
228 Andre Ewell*  $     107,000
229 Greg Hardy*  $     106,000
229 Mike Perry*  $     106,000
231 Ramazan Emeev*  $     105,000
232 Melsik Baghdasaryan*  $     104,000
232 Ricardo Ramos*  $     104,000
234 Jared Vanderaa*  $     103,500
235 Dricus du Plessis*  $     103,000
235 Gabriel Benitez*  $     103,000
235 Michael Johnson*  $     103,000
235 Miguel Baeza*  $     103,000
235 Nate Landwehr*  $     103,000
240 Gregory Rodrigues*  $     102,500
241 Tony Gravely*  $     102,500
242 Carlston Harris*  $     102,000
242 Chris Curtis*  $     102,000
242 Jeff Molina*  $     102,000
242 Rick Glenn*  $     102,000
246 Mason Jones*  $     101,500
246 Timur Valiev*  $     101,500
248 Casey Kenney*  $     101,000
248 Makwan Amirkhani*  $     101,000
248 Volkan Oezdemir*  $     101,000
251 Felicia Spencer*  $     100,500
252 Amanda Ribas*  $     100,000
252 Jason Witt*  $     100,000
252 Nikita Krylov*  $     100,000
252 Raphael Assuncao*  $     100,000
252 Thiago Santos*  $     100,000
257 Polyana Viana*  $      99,000
258 Phil Hawes*  $      98,000
259 Marion Reneau*  $      97,000
259 Maycee Barber*  $      97,000
261 Gian Villante*  $      96,000
262 Manon Fiorot*  $      95,500
263 Austin Hubbard*  $      95,000
263 Pannie Kianzad*  $      95,000
263 Renato Moicano*  $      95,000
266 Claudio Puelles*  $      94,500
266 Miles Johns*  $      94,500
266 Vince Morales*  $      94,500
269 Alex Oliveira*  $      94,000
269 Jimmy Crute*  $      94,000
269 Marc-Andre Barriault*  $      94,000
269 Matheus Nicolau*  $      94,000
269 Michal Oleksiejczuk*  $      94,000
269 Nate Maness*  $      94,000
269 Tanner Boser*  $      94,000
276 Manel Kape*  $      93,500
277 Da Un Jung*  $      93,000
277 Jack Shore*  $      93,000
279 Andre Muniz*  $      92,500
280 Lando Vannata*  $      91,000
280 Walt Harris*  $      91,000
282 Mallory Martin*  $      90,000
283 Uros Medic*  $      89,500
284 Kris Moutinho*  $      89,000
284 Trevin Giles*  $      89,000
286 Jeremy Stephens*  $      88,000
286 Matt Schnell*  $      88,000
286 Nassourdine Imavov*  $      88,000
286 Ode’ Osbourne*  $      88,000
290 Nik Lentz*  $      87,000
291 Chris Barnett*  $      86,964
292 Ignacio Bahamondes*  $      86,000
292 Montana De La Rosa*  $      86,000
292 Raoni Barcelos*  $      86,000
295 Al Iaquinta*  $      84,000
296 Alexa Grasso*  $      83,000
296 Ed Herman*  $      83,000
296 Jonathan Martinez*  $      83,000
299 Mike Davis*  $      81,500
300 Aiemann Zahabi*  $      81,000
300 Ian Heinisch*  $      81,000
302 Julio Arce*  $      80,000
303 Andrew Sanchez*  $      79,000
304 Anthony Hernandez*  $      78,000
304 Ariane Lipski*  $      78,000
304 Mariya Agapova*  $      78,000
304 Qileng Aori*  $      78,000
308 Irene Aldana*  $      77,400
309 Darrick Minner*  $      76,500
309 Ike Villanueva*  $      76,500
311 Andre Fili*  $      76,000
311 Dusko Todorovic*  $      76,000
311 Edmen Shahbazyan*  $      76,000
311 Ji Yeon Kim*  $      76,000
311 Mark O. Madsen*  $      76,000
311 Michelle Waterson*  $      76,000
311 Miranda Maverick*  $      76,000
311 Paulo Costa*  $      76,000
319 Ashley Yoder*  $      75,000
319 Mike Rodriguez*  $      75,000
321 Chris Gruetzemacher*  $      74,000
321 Josiane Nunes*  $      74,000
321 Misha Cirkunov*  $      74,000
324 Ronnie Lawrence*  $      73,500
324 Umar Nurmagomedov*  $      73,500
326 Norma Dumont*  $      72,500
326 Sean Woodson*  $      72,500
326 Virna Jandiroba*  $      72,500
329 Rodrigo Nascimento*  $      72,055
330 Lerone Murphy*  $      72,000
330 Louis Smolka*  $      72,000
332 Dwight Grant*  $      71,000
332 Leonardo Santos*  $      71,000
332 Loma Lookboonme*  $      71,000
335 Omar Morales*  $      70,500
336 Luana Carolina*  $      70,100
337 Vinc Pichel*  $      70,000
338 Randy Costa*  $      69,000
338 Wellington Turman*  $      69,000
340 Jinh Yu Frey*  $      68,000
340 Niko Price*  $      68,000
340 Roman Dolidze*  $      68,000
343 Krzysztof Jotko*  $      67,000
344 Damir Hadzovic*  $      66,000
344 Eddie Wineland*  $      66,000
344 Jennifer Maia*  $      66,000
344 Muslim Salikhov*  $      66,000
344 Rogerio Bontorin*  $      66,000
349 Priscilla Cachoeira*  $      65,900
350 Jake Matthews*  $      64,000
351 Carlos Ulberg*  $      63,500
352 Devin Clark*  $      63,000
353 Zhalgas Zhumagulov*  $      62,000
354 Hakeem Dawodu  $      61,000
354 Michel Prazeres*  $      61,000
356 Dhiego Lima*  $      60,000
356 Luis Pena*  $      60,000
356 Matt Frevola*  $      60,000
359 Jared Gooden*  $      59,500
360 Michael Trizano*  $      58,500
361 Felipe Colares*  $      57,000
362 Khama Worthy*  $      56,500
363 Jared Gordon*  $      56,000
363 Karl Roberson*  $      56,000
363 Tafon Nchukwi*  $      56,000
366 Joselyne Edwards*  $      55,000
367 Nicolae Negumereanu*  $      54,000
367 Sabina Mazo*  $      54,000
369 Trevin Jones*  $      53,500
370 Impa Kasanganay*  $      53,000
371 Jordan Wright*  $      52,500
371 Laureano Staropoli*  $      52,500
373 Andre Petroski*  $      52,000
373 Antonio Carlos Junior  $      52,000
373 Arianne Carnelossi*  $      52,000
373 Dalcha Lungiambula*  $      52,000
373 Erin Blanchfield*  $      52,000
373 Luana Pinheiro*  $      52,000
379 Austin Lingo*  $      51,500
379 Casey O’Neill  $      51,500
379 Danilo Marques*  $      51,500
379 Punahele Soriano*  $      51,500
379 Rafa Garcia*  $      51,500
384 Karolina Kowalkiewicz*  $      51,000
385 Devonte Smith*  $      50,000
385 Jalin Turner*  $      50,000
385 Jessica-Rose Clark*  $      50,000
385 Livia Renata Souza*  $      50,000
385 Maki Pitolo*  $      50,000
385 Michel Pereira*  $      50,000
385 Sara McMann*  $      50,000
385 Scott Holtzman*  $      50,000
385 Youssef Zalal*  $      50,000
385 Zubaira Tukhugov*  $      50,000
395 Mayra Bueno Silva*  $      49,500
395 Zarrukh Adashev*  $      49,500
397 Sean Soriano*  $      49,000
398 Drakkar Klose*  $      48,000
399 Steven Peterson  $      47,400
400 Chase Hooper  $      46,100
401 Antonina Shevchenko*  $      46,000
401 Aspen Ladd*  $      46,000
401 David Dvorak*  $      46,000
401 Shamil Abdurakhimov*  $      46,000
401 Yan Xiaonan*  $      46,000
406 Cody Stamann*  $      45,000
406 Gavin Tucker*  $      45,000
408 Damir Ismagulov*  $      44,500
408 Don’Tale Mayes*  $      44,500
408 Julia Avila*  $      44,500
411 Chase Sherman*  $      44,000
411 Ilia Topuria*  $      44,000
411 Joe Solecki*  $      44,000
411 Jordan Leavitt*  $      44,000
411 Su Mudaerji*  $      44,000
416 Karol Rosa*  $      43,500
417 Alexander Hernandez*  $      43,000
418 Joel Alvarez*  $      41,900
419 Yancy Medeiros*  $      41,600
420 Jerome Rivera*  $      41,500
421 Justin Jaynes*  $      41,400
421 Thomas Almeida*  $      41,000
423 Danny Chavez*  $      40,500
423 David Zawada*  $      40,500
423 Josh Parisian*  $      40,500
423 Luis Saldana*  $      40,500
427 Andreas Michailidis*  $      40,000
427 Askar Askarov*  $      40,000
427 Modestas Bukauskas*  $      40,000
427 Tracy Cortez*  $      40,000
427 Tucker Lutz*  $      40,000
432 Francisco Figueiredo*  $      39,500
432 Lara Procopio*  $      39,500
432 Montserrat Ruiz*  $      39,500
435 Luigi Vendramini*  $      38,500
436 Hannah Goldy*  $      38,000
436 Jai Herbert*  $      38,000
436 Jamie Pickett*  $      38,000
436 Maurice Greene*  $      38,000
436 Rafael Alves*  $      38,000
436 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke*  $      38,000
436 Tabatha Ricci*  $      38,000
443 Philip Rowe*  $      37,500
443 Sergey Morozov*  $      37,500
445 Justine Kish*  $      37,000
446 Alan Patrick*  $      36,000
446 Claudio Silva*  $      36,000
446 Kyung Ho Kang*  $      36,000
446 Nina Nunes*  $      36,000
446 Sodiq Yusuff*  $      36,000
446 Zhu Rong*  $      36,000
452 Poliana Botelho*  $      35,400
453 Song Kenan*  $      35,000
454 Jake Collier  $      34,000
454 Juan Espino*  $      34,000
454 Mark Diakiese*  $      34,000
457 Harry Hunsucker*  $      33,500
458 Kai Kamaka III*  $      32,500
459 Fares Ziam  $      32,000
459 Gustavo Lopez*  $      32,000
459 Sasha Palatnikov*  $      32,000
462 Kevin Aguilar*  $      31,000
462 Roosevelt Roberts*  $      31,000
464 Damon Jackson*  $      30,000
465 Douglas Silva de Andrade*  $      29,000
466 Bartosz Fabinski*  $      28,000
466 Collin Anglin*  $      28,000
466 Dustin Stoltzfus*  $      28,000
466 Jonathan Pearce*  $      28,000
466 Jordan Williams*  $      28,000
466 Parker Porter*  $      28,000
466 Sam Hughes*  $      28,000
466 Sarah Moras*  $      28,000
466 Shavkat Rakhmonov*  $      28,000
466 Tagir Ulanbekov*  $      28,000
466 Terrance McKinney  $      28,000
466 Tony Kelley*  $      28,000
478 Amir Albazi*  $      27,500
478 Gabriel Green*  $      27,500
478 Gloria de Paula*  $      27,500
478 JP Buys*  $      27,500
478 Victoria Leonardo*  $      27,500
483 Luke Sanders*  $      27,000
484 Brandon Davis*  $      26,000
484 Emily Whitmire*  $      26,000
484 Joaquim Silva*  $      26,000
484 Nicolas Dalby*  $      26,000
488 Fabio Cherant*  $      25,500
489 Daniel Pineda*  $      25,446
490 Jordan Espinosa*  $      25,000
490 Markus Perez*  $      25,000
490 Shana Dobson*  $      25,000
490 Tom Breese*  $      25,000
494 Brandon Royval*  $      24,500
494 Drako Rodriguez*  $      24,500
494 Heili Alateng*  $      24,500
494 Hunter Azure*  $      24,500
494 Jarjis Danho*  $      24,500
494 Jordan Griffin*  $      24,500
494 Khalid Taha*  $      24,500
501 Albert Duraev*  $      24,000
501 Bea Malecki*  $      24,000
501 Bryan Battle*  $      24,000
501 Cody Durden*  $      24,000
501 Diana Belbita*  $      24,000
501 Gina Mazany*  $      24,000
501 Ian Garry*  $      24,000
501 Jacob Malkoun*  $      24,000
501 Jeremiah Wells*  $      24,000
501 Johnny Munoz Jr.  $      24,000
501 Josh Culibao*  $      24,000
501 Kamuela Kirk*  $      24,000
501 Kazula Vargas*  $      24,000
501 Malcolm Gordon*  $      24,000
501 Mario Bautista*  $      24,000
501 Mike Grundy*  $      24,000
501 Nick Maximov*  $      24,000
501 Ramiz Brahimaj*  $      24,000
501 Ricky Turcios*  $      24,000
501 Shane Young*  $      24,000
501 Steve Garcia*  $      24,000
501 T.J. Brown*  $      24,000
501 Tyson Nam*  $      24,000
501 Wu Yanan*  $      24,000
525 Abubakar Nurmagomedov*  $      23,500
525 Jamie Mullarkey*  $      23,500
525 John Castaneda*  $      23,500
525 Vanessa Melo*  $      23,500
529 Guido Cannetti*  $      23,000
530 Saidyokub Kakhramonov*  $      22,000
531 Anthony Birchak*  $      20,000
532 Ryan Benoit*  $      19,555
533 Christian Aguilera*  $      18,000
533 John Allan*  $      18,000
533 Kyle Daukaus*  $      18,000
536 Anderson dos Santos*  $      16,500
536 Matt Sayles*  $      16,500
536 Yorgan De Castro*  $      16,500
539 Aleksa Camur*  $      16,000
539 Bill Algeo*  $      16,000
539 Brandon Jenkins*  $      16,000
539 Jamall Emmers*  $      16,000
539 Kanako Murata*  $      16,000
539 Leah Letson*  $      16,000
539 L’udovit Klein*  $      16,000
539 Orion Cosce*  $      16,000
539 Shamil Gamzatov*  $      16,000
539 Tristan Connelly*  $      16,000
549 Abu Azaitar*  $      15,500
549 Kevin Croom*  $      15,500
549 Mounir Lazzez*  $      15,500
552 Alan Baudot*  $      14,000
552 Alex Munoz*  $      14,000
552 Allan Nascimento*  $      14,000
552 Antonio Arroyo*  $      14,000
552 Benoit Saint-Denis*  $      14,000
552 Brady Hiestand*  $      14,000
552 Charlie Ontiveros*  $      14,000
552 Cody Brundage*  $      14,000
552 Dakota Bush*  $      14,000
552 Daniel da Silva*  $      14,000
552 Darian Weeks*  $      14,000
552 David Onama*  $      14,000
552 Domingo Pilarte*  $      14,000
552 Elise Reed*  $      14,000
552 Erick Gonzalez  $      14,000
552 Gilbert Urbina*  $      14,000
552 Hu Yaozong*  $      14,000
552 Istela Nunes*  $      14,000
552 Jamey Simmons*  $      14,000
552 Julija Stoliarenko*  $      14,000
552 KB Bhullar*  $      14,000
552 Kevin Natividad*  $      14,000
552 Luidvik Sholinian*  $      14,000
552 Mandy Bohm*  $      14,000
552 Maria Oliveira*  $      14,000
552 Martin Day*  $      14,000
552 Martin Sano Jr.*  $      14,000
552 Micheal Gillmore*  $      14,000
552 Na Liang*  $      14,000
552 Natan Levy*  $      14,000
552 Niklas Stolze*  $      14,000
552 Preston Parsons*  $      14,000
552 Roman Kopylov*  $      14,000
552 Roque Martinez*  $      14,000
552 Sarah Alpar*  $      14,000
552 Silvana Gomez Juarez*  $      14,000
552 Stefan Sekulic*  $      14,000
552 Vanessa Demopoulos*  $      14,000
552 Victor Rodriguez*  $      14,000
552 Vinicius Moreira*  $      14,000
552 Zvaid Lazishvili*  $      14,000
593 Aalon Cruz*  $      13,500
593 Gaetano Pirrello*  $      13,500
593 Jacob Kilburn*  $      13,500
593 Marcelo Rojo*  $      13,500
593 Ray Rodriguez*  $      13,500
593 Vince Cachero*  $      13,500
599 Liana Jojua*  $      12,900
600 Bruno Souza*  $      12,000
600 CJ Vergara*  $      12,000
602 Maxim Grishin*  $      11,900
603 Jesse Strader*  $      11,500
604 Mana Martinez*  $      11,000
605 Juancamilo Roderos*  $        9,900

 

 

 

About Jeff Fox

Read next
Tipping Point? Defending Koskinen  

Tipping Point? Defending Koskinen  
gregbabinski gregbabinski January 5th, 2022

Well, things have become brutal in Oil Country. The losing has continued. The early goals against, the dried up power play, the goaltending has been...

Related news