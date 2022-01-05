2021 UFC Fighter Salaries – Complete List

Another memorable year in mixed martial arts is in the books, so it’s time for The MMA Manifesto to look back and reflect on UFC Fighter Salaries.

Was 2021 a good year financially to be a fighter? Well, that depends on what your name is. If it is Conor McGregor, then yes, it was a very good year. On the other hand, if you happen to be Juancamilo Roderos, you might want to consider keeping your day job. The average UFC fighter made $160,022 in 2020, up from average earnings of $147,965 in 2020.

A few more stats that you might find interesting:

– The average income in the U.S. in 2021 was $25,332, yet 19% of the UFC’s fighters (116 fighters) made less than that in 2021. Sometimes it doesn’t pay to get punched in the face.

– 256 fighters (42%) earned six-figures in 2021 (38% in 2020).

– 17 men and women wore UFC championship belts (including interim) in 2021, and they earned an average of $675,824 (down from $1,001,071 in 2020) over the course of the year (highest – Kamaru Usman: $2,024,000; lowest – Alajamain Sterling: $230,000). Most of these fighters also made much more money in undisclosed pay-per-view bonuses.

– The highest-earning non-UFC champion in 2021 was Conor McGregor, who pulled in a cool $10,022,000 (in disclosed pay – surely he made much more than that in bonuses).

Now, for the salary results. It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night & Performance of the Night bonuses that have been made public, along with Reebok/Venum payouts (now called fight week incentive pay). Many top-performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys/gals get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline. Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighters’ salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights. Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * in the database. This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).

So, without further ado, here’s the salary of each UFC fighter for 2020. To check out 2010’s fighter salary info click here, for 2011 click here, for 2012 click here, for 2013 click here, for 2014 click here, here for 2015, here for 2016, here for 2017, here for 2018, here for 2019, and 2020 right here. For career fighter earnings click here.

1 Conor McGregor $10,022,000 2 Dustin Poirier $ 2,473,000 3 Kamaru Usman* $ 2,024,000 4 Derrick Lewis* $ 1,453,000 5 Jan Blachowicz* $ 1,182,000 6 Israel Adesanya* $ 1,082,000 7 Andrei Arlovski* $ 1,072,000 8 Max Holloway* $ 961,000 9 Charles Oliveira* $ 947,000 10 Jose Aldo* $ 942,000 11 Amanda Nunes* $ 932,000 12 Stipe Miocic* $ 790,000 13 Valentina Shevchenko* $ 784,000 14 Michael Chandler* $ 779,000 15 Marvin Vettori* $ 737,000 16 Ciryl Gane* $ 683,000 17 Anthony Smith* $ 637,000 18 Gilbert Burns* $ 596,000 19 Francis Ngannou* $ 580,000 20 Sean O’Malley* $ 572,000 21 Derek Brunson* $ 571,000 22 Nick Diaz* $ 566,000 23 Tai Tuivasa* $ 562,000 24 Belal Muhammad* $ 556,000 25 Kelvin Gastelum* $ 547,000 26 Alexander Volkov* $ 542,000 27 Frankie Edgar* $ 541,000 28 Colby Covington* $ 532,000 28 Jorge Masvidal* $ 532,000 30 Dan Hooker* $ 527,000 31 Clay Guida* $ 518,000 32 Vicente Luque* $ 515,000 33 Cory Sandhagen* $ 495,000 34 Alexander Volkanovski* $ 492,000 35 Gerald Meerschaert* $ 473,000 36 Dominick Cruz* $ 461,000 37 Robert Whittaker* $ 456,000 38 Rose Namajunas* $ 444,000 39 Ben Rothwell* $ 442,000 40 Beneil Dariush* $ 441,000 41 Glover Teixeira* $ 432,000 41 Petr Yan* $ 432,000 43 Carlos Condit* $ 431,000 44 Jim Miller* $ 427,000 44 Julianna Pena* $ 427,000 46 Alistair Overeem* $ 415,000 47 Jairzinho Rozenstruik* $ 412,000 47 Marlon Vera* $ 412,000 49 T.J. Dillashaw* $ 406,000 50 Alex Morono* $ 395,000 51 Cub Swanson* $ 392,000 51 Edson Barboza* $ 392,000 53 Miesha Tate* $ 382,000 54 Brad Tavares* $ 379,000 55 Alex Caceres* $ 369,000 56 Pedro Munhoz* $ 358,000 57 Justin Gaethje* $ 356,000 58 Islam Makhachev* $ 352,000 58 Marcin Tybura* $ 352,000 60 Leon Edwards* $ 351,000 60 Matt Brown* $ 351,000 62 Michael Chiesa* $ 349,000 63 Angela Hill* $ 341,000 63 Chris Weidman* $ 341,000 65 Brian Ortega* $ 332,000 65 Eryk Anders* $ 323,000 67 Curtis Blaydes* $ 321,000 67 Marina Rodriguez* $ 321,000 67 Robbie Lawler* $ 321,000 70 Shane Burgos* $ 312,000 70 Stephen Thompson* $ 312,000 72 Raquel Pennington* $ 307,000 73 Dan Ige* $ 302,000 74 Chris Daukaus* $ 296,500 75 Darren Elkins* $ 296,000 75 Neil Magny* $ 296,000 77 Cody Garbrandt* $ 292,000 78 Mackenzie Dern* $ 290,000 79 Jessica Andrade* $ 288,000 80 Santiago Ponzinibbio* $ 284,000 80 Zhang Weili* $ 284,000 82 Lauren Murphy* $ 283,000 83 Brandon Moreno $ 282,000 84 Song Yadong* $ 278,000 85 Giga Chikadze* $ 276,000 86 Kai Kara-France* $ 275,000 87 Nate Diaz* $ 271,000 88 Bobby Green* $ 268,000 89 Li Jingliang* $ 265,000 89 Tyron Woodley* $ 265,000 91 Adrian Yanez* $ 254,500 92 Deiveson Figueiredo $ 252,000 93 Davey Grant* $ 251,000 94 Uriah Hall* $ 247,000 95 Max Griffin* $ 245,000 95 Rani Yahya* $ 245,000 97 Joanne Wood* $ 239,000 98 Bryan Barberena* $ 237,000 99 Sam Alvey* $ 232,000 99 Tom Aspinall* $ 232,000 101 Diego Ferreira* $ 230,400 102 Aljamain Sterling* $ 230,000 102 Sean Strickland* $ 230,000 104 Drew Dober* $ 229,000 105 Amanda Lemos* $ 228,500 106 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza* $ 226,000 107 Donald Cerrone* $ 221,000 107 Magomed Ankalaev* $ 221,000 109 Ricky Simon* $ 220,000 110 Jiri Prochazka* $ 214,000 111 Diego Sanchez* $ 211,000 112 Omari Akhmedov* $ 206,000 113 Cortney Casey* $ 204,600 114 Rafael Fiziev* $ 202,500 115 Carla Esparza* $ 201,000 116 Kennedy Nzechukwu* $ 198,500 117 Mateusz Gamrot* $ 196,500 118 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva* $ 196,000 118 Demian Maia $ 196,000 118 Rob Font* $ 196,000 121 Aleksei Oleinik* $ 191,000 121 Ilir Latifi* $ 191,000 123 Alexandre Pantoja* $ 190,000 123 Randy Brown* $ 190,000 125 Francisco Trinaldo* $ 186,000 125 Merab Dvalishvili* $ 186,000 125 Ryan Spann* $ 186,000 128 Charles Rosa* $ 184,000 129 Gregor Gillespie* $ 181,600 130 Brad Riddell* $ 181,000 131 Daniel Rodriguez* $ 180,500 132 Christos Giagos* $ 179,000 133 Rodolfo Vieira* $ 178,000 134 Sijara Eubanks* $ 177,500 135 Julian Marquez* $ 172,000 136 Chan Sung Jung* $ 171,000 136 Paul Craig $ 171,000 138 Bruno Gustavo da Silva* $ 166,500 139 Khalil Rountree Jr.* $ 166,000 139 Tony Ferguson* $ 166,000 141 Cheyanne Vlismas* $ 165,500 142 Mickey Gall* $ 164,000 143 Andrea Lee* $ 162,000 143 Darren Stewart* $ 162,000 143 Josh Emmett* $ 162,000 146 Jack Hermansson* $ 161,000 146 Jared Cannonier* $ 161,000 146 Kevin Holland* $ 161,000 146 Yair Rodriguez* $ 161,000 150 Warlley Alves* $ 160,000 151 Yana Kunitskaya* $ 158,800 152 Tim Means* $ 156,000 153 Megan Anderson* $ 155,000 154 Arman Tsarukyan* $ 154,500 154 Khamzat Chimaev* $ 154,500 156 Marcos Rogerio de Lima* $ 154,000 157 Viviane Araujo* $ 153,000 158 Dustin Jacoby* $ 152,100 159 Katlyn Chookagian* $ 151,000 170 Seung Woo Choi* $ 150,500 161 Tim Elliott* $ 149,000 162 Lupita Godinez* $ 148,500 163 Khaos Williams* $ 147,000 164 Movsar Evloev* $ 146,500 165 Pat Sabatini* $ 146,000 166 Jessica Pene* $ 144,500 167 Alexis Davis* $ 143,000 167 Taila Santos* $ 143,000 169 Brendan Allen* $ 141,000 169 Darren Till* $ 141,000 171 Billy Quarantillo* $ 140,500 172 Ketlen Vieira* $ 139,800 173 William Knight* $ 139,000 174 Cynthia Calvillo* $ 137,000 175 Matthew Semelsberger* $ 136,000 176 JJ Aldrich* $ 135,000 177 Abdul Razak Alhassan* $ 134,000 177 Alex Pereira* $ 134,000 177 Grant Dawson* $ 134,000 180 Alonzo Menifield* $ 133,000 180 Jamahal Hill* $ 133,000 180 Nasrat Haqparast* $ 133,000 183 Gillian Robertson* $ 131,600 184 Dominick Reyes* $ 131,000 185 Ion Cutelaba* $ 130,000 185 Jimmie Rivera* $ 130,000 185 Sergey Spivak* $ 130,000 188 Brian Kelleher* $ 129,000 189 Justin Tafa* $ 128,500 190 Randa Markos* $ 128,000 191 Thiago Moises* $ 127,600 192 Molly McCann* $ 127,000 193 Carlos Felipe* $ 126,500 194 Geoff Neal* $ 126,000 194 Marlon Moraes* $ 126,000 196 Alessio Di Chirico* $ 123,000 196 Jessica Eye* $ 123,000 198 Danaa Batgerel* $ 122,500 198 Raulian Paiva* $ 122,500 200 Augusto Sakai* $ 122,000 200 Charles Jourdain* $ 122,000 200 Melissa Gatto* $ 122,000 203 Ryan Hall* $ 121,500 204 Jun Yong Park* $ 121,000 204 Ovince Saint Preux* $ 121,000 206 Kyler Phillips* $ 120,000 206 Makhmud Muradov* $ 120,000 206 Roxanne Modafferi* $ 120,000 209 Joaquin Buckley* $ 118,500 209 Marcin Prachnio* $ 118,500 211 Montel Jackson* $ 117,000 212 Aleksandar Rakic* $ 115,000 212 Calvin Kattar* $ 115,000 212 Chris Gutierrez* $ 115,000 212 Tecia Torres* $ 115,000 216 Paddy Pimblett* $ 114,000 217 Sean Brady* $ 112,500 218 Court McGee* $ 112,000 219 Danny Roberts* $ 111,000 219 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos* $ 111,000 221 Arnold Allen* $ 110,000 221 John Makdessi* $ 110,000 221 Joseph Benavidez* $ 110,000 224 Kevin Lee* $ 109,500 225 Julian Erosa* $ 109,000 226 Alexandr Romanov* $ 108,500 227 Macy Chiasson* $ 108,000 228 Andre Ewell* $ 107,000 229 Greg Hardy* $ 106,000 229 Mike Perry* $ 106,000 231 Ramazan Emeev* $ 105,000 232 Melsik Baghdasaryan* $ 104,000 232 Ricardo Ramos* $ 104,000 234 Jared Vanderaa* $ 103,500 235 Dricus du Plessis* $ 103,000 235 Gabriel Benitez* $ 103,000 235 Michael Johnson* $ 103,000 235 Miguel Baeza* $ 103,000 235 Nate Landwehr* $ 103,000 240 Gregory Rodrigues* $ 102,500 241 Tony Gravely* $ 102,500 242 Carlston Harris* $ 102,000 242 Chris Curtis* $ 102,000 242 Jeff Molina* $ 102,000 242 Rick Glenn* $ 102,000 246 Mason Jones* $ 101,500 246 Timur Valiev* $ 101,500 248 Casey Kenney* $ 101,000 248 Makwan Amirkhani* $ 101,000 248 Volkan Oezdemir* $ 101,000 251 Felicia Spencer* $ 100,500 252 Amanda Ribas* $ 100,000 252 Jason Witt* $ 100,000 252 Nikita Krylov* $ 100,000 252 Raphael Assuncao* $ 100,000 252 Thiago Santos* $ 100,000 257 Polyana Viana* $ 99,000 258 Phil Hawes* $ 98,000 259 Marion Reneau* $ 97,000 259 Maycee Barber* $ 97,000 261 Gian Villante* $ 96,000 262 Manon Fiorot* $ 95,500 263 Austin Hubbard* $ 95,000 263 Pannie Kianzad* $ 95,000 263 Renato Moicano* $ 95,000 266 Claudio Puelles* $ 94,500 266 Miles Johns* $ 94,500 266 Vince Morales* $ 94,500 269 Alex Oliveira* $ 94,000 269 Jimmy Crute* $ 94,000 269 Marc-Andre Barriault* $ 94,000 269 Matheus Nicolau* $ 94,000 269 Michal Oleksiejczuk* $ 94,000 269 Nate Maness* $ 94,000 269 Tanner Boser* $ 94,000 276 Manel Kape* $ 93,500 277 Da Un Jung* $ 93,000 277 Jack Shore* $ 93,000 279 Andre Muniz* $ 92,500 280 Lando Vannata* $ 91,000 280 Walt Harris* $ 91,000 282 Mallory Martin* $ 90,000 283 Uros Medic* $ 89,500 284 Kris Moutinho* $ 89,000 284 Trevin Giles* $ 89,000 286 Jeremy Stephens* $ 88,000 286 Matt Schnell* $ 88,000 286 Nassourdine Imavov* $ 88,000 286 Ode’ Osbourne* $ 88,000 290 Nik Lentz* $ 87,000 291 Chris Barnett* $ 86,964 292 Ignacio Bahamondes* $ 86,000 292 Montana De La Rosa* $ 86,000 292 Raoni Barcelos* $ 86,000 295 Al Iaquinta* $ 84,000 296 Alexa Grasso* $ 83,000 296 Ed Herman* $ 83,000 296 Jonathan Martinez* $ 83,000 299 Mike Davis* $ 81,500 300 Aiemann Zahabi* $ 81,000 300 Ian Heinisch* $ 81,000 302 Julio Arce* $ 80,000 303 Andrew Sanchez* $ 79,000 304 Anthony Hernandez* $ 78,000 304 Ariane Lipski* $ 78,000 304 Mariya Agapova* $ 78,000 304 Qileng Aori* $ 78,000 308 Irene Aldana* $ 77,400 309 Darrick Minner* $ 76,500 309 Ike Villanueva* $ 76,500 311 Andre Fili* $ 76,000 311 Dusko Todorovic* $ 76,000 311 Edmen Shahbazyan* $ 76,000 311 Ji Yeon Kim* $ 76,000 311 Mark O. Madsen* $ 76,000 311 Michelle Waterson* $ 76,000 311 Miranda Maverick* $ 76,000 311 Paulo Costa* $ 76,000 319 Ashley Yoder* $ 75,000 319 Mike Rodriguez* $ 75,000 321 Chris Gruetzemacher* $ 74,000 321 Josiane Nunes* $ 74,000 321 Misha Cirkunov* $ 74,000 324 Ronnie Lawrence* $ 73,500 324 Umar Nurmagomedov* $ 73,500 326 Norma Dumont* $ 72,500 326 Sean Woodson* $ 72,500 326 Virna Jandiroba* $ 72,500 329 Rodrigo Nascimento* $ 72,055 330 Lerone Murphy* $ 72,000 330 Louis Smolka* $ 72,000 332 Dwight Grant* $ 71,000 332 Leonardo Santos* $ 71,000 332 Loma Lookboonme* $ 71,000 335 Omar Morales* $ 70,500 336 Luana Carolina* $ 70,100 337 Vinc Pichel* $ 70,000 338 Randy Costa* $ 69,000 338 Wellington Turman* $ 69,000 340 Jinh Yu Frey* $ 68,000 340 Niko Price* $ 68,000 340 Roman Dolidze* $ 68,000 343 Krzysztof Jotko* $ 67,000 344 Damir Hadzovic* $ 66,000 344 Eddie Wineland* $ 66,000 344 Jennifer Maia* $ 66,000 344 Muslim Salikhov* $ 66,000 344 Rogerio Bontorin* $ 66,000 349 Priscilla Cachoeira* $ 65,900 350 Jake Matthews* $ 64,000 351 Carlos Ulberg* $ 63,500 352 Devin Clark* $ 63,000 353 Zhalgas Zhumagulov* $ 62,000 354 Hakeem Dawodu $ 61,000 354 Michel Prazeres* $ 61,000 356 Dhiego Lima* $ 60,000 356 Luis Pena* $ 60,000 356 Matt Frevola* $ 60,000 359 Jared Gooden* $ 59,500 360 Michael Trizano* $ 58,500 361 Felipe Colares* $ 57,000 362 Khama Worthy* $ 56,500 363 Jared Gordon* $ 56,000 363 Karl Roberson* $ 56,000 363 Tafon Nchukwi* $ 56,000 366 Joselyne Edwards* $ 55,000 367 Nicolae Negumereanu* $ 54,000 367 Sabina Mazo* $ 54,000 369 Trevin Jones* $ 53,500 370 Impa Kasanganay* $ 53,000 371 Jordan Wright* $ 52,500 371 Laureano Staropoli* $ 52,500 373 Andre Petroski* $ 52,000 373 Antonio Carlos Junior $ 52,000 373 Arianne Carnelossi* $ 52,000 373 Dalcha Lungiambula* $ 52,000 373 Erin Blanchfield* $ 52,000 373 Luana Pinheiro* $ 52,000 379 Austin Lingo* $ 51,500 379 Casey O’Neill $ 51,500 379 Danilo Marques* $ 51,500 379 Punahele Soriano* $ 51,500 379 Rafa Garcia* $ 51,500 384 Karolina Kowalkiewicz* $ 51,000 385 Devonte Smith* $ 50,000 385 Jalin Turner* $ 50,000 385 Jessica-Rose Clark* $ 50,000 385 Livia Renata Souza* $ 50,000 385 Maki Pitolo* $ 50,000 385 Michel Pereira* $ 50,000 385 Sara McMann* $ 50,000 385 Scott Holtzman* $ 50,000 385 Youssef Zalal* $ 50,000 385 Zubaira Tukhugov* $ 50,000 395 Mayra Bueno Silva* $ 49,500 395 Zarrukh Adashev* $ 49,500 397 Sean Soriano* $ 49,000 398 Drakkar Klose* $ 48,000 399 Steven Peterson $ 47,400 400 Chase Hooper $ 46,100 401 Antonina Shevchenko* $ 46,000 401 Aspen Ladd* $ 46,000 401 David Dvorak* $ 46,000 401 Shamil Abdurakhimov* $ 46,000 401 Yan Xiaonan* $ 46,000 406 Cody Stamann* $ 45,000 406 Gavin Tucker* $ 45,000 408 Damir Ismagulov* $ 44,500 408 Don’Tale Mayes* $ 44,500 408 Julia Avila* $ 44,500 411 Chase Sherman* $ 44,000 411 Ilia Topuria* $ 44,000 411 Joe Solecki* $ 44,000 411 Jordan Leavitt* $ 44,000 411 Su Mudaerji* $ 44,000 416 Karol Rosa* $ 43,500 417 Alexander Hernandez* $ 43,000 418 Joel Alvarez* $ 41,900 419 Yancy Medeiros* $ 41,600 420 Jerome Rivera* $ 41,500 421 Justin Jaynes* $ 41,400 421 Thomas Almeida* $ 41,000 423 Danny Chavez* $ 40,500 423 David Zawada* $ 40,500 423 Josh Parisian* $ 40,500 423 Luis Saldana* $ 40,500 427 Andreas Michailidis* $ 40,000 427 Askar Askarov* $ 40,000 427 Modestas Bukauskas* $ 40,000 427 Tracy Cortez* $ 40,000 427 Tucker Lutz* $ 40,000 432 Francisco Figueiredo* $ 39,500 432 Lara Procopio* $ 39,500 432 Montserrat Ruiz* $ 39,500 435 Luigi Vendramini* $ 38,500 436 Hannah Goldy* $ 38,000 436 Jai Herbert* $ 38,000 436 Jamie Pickett* $ 38,000 436 Maurice Greene* $ 38,000 436 Rafael Alves* $ 38,000 436 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke* $ 38,000 436 Tabatha Ricci* $ 38,000 443 Philip Rowe* $ 37,500 443 Sergey Morozov* $ 37,500 445 Justine Kish* $ 37,000 446 Alan Patrick* $ 36,000 446 Claudio Silva* $ 36,000 446 Kyung Ho Kang* $ 36,000 446 Nina Nunes* $ 36,000 446 Sodiq Yusuff* $ 36,000 446 Zhu Rong* $ 36,000 452 Poliana Botelho* $ 35,400 453 Song Kenan* $ 35,000 454 Jake Collier $ 34,000 454 Juan Espino* $ 34,000 454 Mark Diakiese* $ 34,000 457 Harry Hunsucker* $ 33,500 458 Kai Kamaka III* $ 32,500 459 Fares Ziam $ 32,000 459 Gustavo Lopez* $ 32,000 459 Sasha Palatnikov* $ 32,000 462 Kevin Aguilar* $ 31,000 462 Roosevelt Roberts* $ 31,000 464 Damon Jackson* $ 30,000 465 Douglas Silva de Andrade* $ 29,000 466 Bartosz Fabinski* $ 28,000 466 Collin Anglin* $ 28,000 466 Dustin Stoltzfus* $ 28,000 466 Jonathan Pearce* $ 28,000 466 Jordan Williams* $ 28,000 466 Parker Porter* $ 28,000 466 Sam Hughes* $ 28,000 466 Sarah Moras* $ 28,000 466 Shavkat Rakhmonov* $ 28,000 466 Tagir Ulanbekov* $ 28,000 466 Terrance McKinney $ 28,000 466 Tony Kelley* $ 28,000 478 Amir Albazi* $ 27,500 478 Gabriel Green* $ 27,500 478 Gloria de Paula* $ 27,500 478 JP Buys* $ 27,500 478 Victoria Leonardo* $ 27,500 483 Luke Sanders* $ 27,000 484 Brandon Davis* $ 26,000 484 Emily Whitmire* $ 26,000 484 Joaquim Silva* $ 26,000 484 Nicolas Dalby* $ 26,000 488 Fabio Cherant* $ 25,500 489 Daniel Pineda* $ 25,446 490 Jordan Espinosa* $ 25,000 490 Markus Perez* $ 25,000 490 Shana Dobson* $ 25,000 490 Tom Breese* $ 25,000 494 Brandon Royval* $ 24,500 494 Drako Rodriguez* $ 24,500 494 Heili Alateng* $ 24,500 494 Hunter Azure* $ 24,500 494 Jarjis Danho* $ 24,500 494 Jordan Griffin* $ 24,500 494 Khalid Taha* $ 24,500 501 Albert Duraev* $ 24,000 501 Bea Malecki* $ 24,000 501 Bryan Battle* $ 24,000 501 Cody Durden* $ 24,000 501 Diana Belbita* $ 24,000 501 Gina Mazany* $ 24,000 501 Ian Garry* $ 24,000 501 Jacob Malkoun* $ 24,000 501 Jeremiah Wells* $ 24,000 501 Johnny Munoz Jr. $ 24,000 501 Josh Culibao* $ 24,000 501 Kamuela Kirk* $ 24,000 501 Kazula Vargas* $ 24,000 501 Malcolm Gordon* $ 24,000 501 Mario Bautista* $ 24,000 501 Mike Grundy* $ 24,000 501 Nick Maximov* $ 24,000 501 Ramiz Brahimaj* $ 24,000 501 Ricky Turcios* $ 24,000 501 Shane Young* $ 24,000 501 Steve Garcia* $ 24,000 501 T.J. Brown* $ 24,000 501 Tyson Nam* $ 24,000 501 Wu Yanan* $ 24,000 525 Abubakar Nurmagomedov* $ 23,500 525 Jamie Mullarkey* $ 23,500 525 John Castaneda* $ 23,500 525 Vanessa Melo* $ 23,500 529 Guido Cannetti* $ 23,000 530 Saidyokub Kakhramonov* $ 22,000 531 Anthony Birchak* $ 20,000 532 Ryan Benoit* $ 19,555 533 Christian Aguilera* $ 18,000 533 John Allan* $ 18,000 533 Kyle Daukaus* $ 18,000 536 Anderson dos Santos* $ 16,500 536 Matt Sayles* $ 16,500 536 Yorgan De Castro* $ 16,500 539 Aleksa Camur* $ 16,000 539 Bill Algeo* $ 16,000 539 Brandon Jenkins* $ 16,000 539 Jamall Emmers* $ 16,000 539 Kanako Murata* $ 16,000 539 Leah Letson* $ 16,000 539 L’udovit Klein* $ 16,000 539 Orion Cosce* $ 16,000 539 Shamil Gamzatov* $ 16,000 539 Tristan Connelly* $ 16,000 549 Abu Azaitar* $ 15,500 549 Kevin Croom* $ 15,500 549 Mounir Lazzez* $ 15,500 552 Alan Baudot* $ 14,000 552 Alex Munoz* $ 14,000 552 Allan Nascimento* $ 14,000 552 Antonio Arroyo* $ 14,000 552 Benoit Saint-Denis* $ 14,000 552 Brady Hiestand* $ 14,000 552 Charlie Ontiveros* $ 14,000 552 Cody Brundage* $ 14,000 552 Dakota Bush* $ 14,000 552 Daniel da Silva* $ 14,000 552 Darian Weeks* $ 14,000 552 David Onama* $ 14,000 552 Domingo Pilarte* $ 14,000 552 Elise Reed* $ 14,000 552 Erick Gonzalez $ 14,000 552 Gilbert Urbina* $ 14,000 552 Hu Yaozong* $ 14,000 552 Istela Nunes* $ 14,000 552 Jamey Simmons* $ 14,000 552 Julija Stoliarenko* $ 14,000 552 KB Bhullar* $ 14,000 552 Kevin Natividad* $ 14,000 552 Luidvik Sholinian* $ 14,000 552 Mandy Bohm* $ 14,000 552 Maria Oliveira* $ 14,000 552 Martin Day* $ 14,000 552 Martin Sano Jr.* $ 14,000 552 Micheal Gillmore* $ 14,000 552 Na Liang* $ 14,000 552 Natan Levy* $ 14,000 552 Niklas Stolze* $ 14,000 552 Preston Parsons* $ 14,000 552 Roman Kopylov* $ 14,000 552 Roque Martinez* $ 14,000 552 Sarah Alpar* $ 14,000 552 Silvana Gomez Juarez* $ 14,000 552 Stefan Sekulic* $ 14,000 552 Vanessa Demopoulos* $ 14,000 552 Victor Rodriguez* $ 14,000 552 Vinicius Moreira* $ 14,000 552 Zvaid Lazishvili* $ 14,000 593 Aalon Cruz* $ 13,500 593 Gaetano Pirrello* $ 13,500 593 Jacob Kilburn* $ 13,500 593 Marcelo Rojo* $ 13,500 593 Ray Rodriguez* $ 13,500 593 Vince Cachero* $ 13,500 599 Liana Jojua* $ 12,900 600 Bruno Souza* $ 12,000 600 CJ Vergara* $ 12,000 602 Maxim Grishin* $ 11,900 603 Jesse Strader* $ 11,500 604 Mana Martinez* $ 11,000 605 Juancamilo Roderos* $ 9,900

