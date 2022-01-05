2021 UFC Fighter Salaries – Complete List

Another memorable year in mixed martial arts is in the books, so it’s time for The MMA Manifesto to look back and reflect on UFC Fighter Salaries.
Was 2021 a good year financially to be a fighter? Well, that depends on what your name is. If it is Conor McGregor, then yes, it was a very good year. On the other hand, if you happen to be Juancamilo Roderos, you might want to consider keeping your day job. The average UFC fighter made $160,022 in 2020, up from average earnings of $147,965 in 2020.
A few more stats that you might find interesting:
– The average income in the U.S. in 2021 was $25,332, yet 19% of the UFC’s fighters (116 fighters) made less than that in 2021. Sometimes it doesn’t pay to get punched in the face.
– 256 fighters (42%) earned six-figures in 2021 (38% in 2020).
– 17 men and women wore UFC championship belts (including interim) in 2021, and they earned an average of $675,824 (down from $1,001,071 in 2020) over the course of the year (highest – Kamaru Usman: $2,024,000; lowest – Alajamain Sterling: $230,000). Most of these fighters also made much more money in undisclosed pay-per-view bonuses.
– The highest-earning non-UFC champion in 2021 was Conor McGregor, who pulled in a cool $10,022,000 (in disclosed pay – surely he made much more than that in bonuses).
Now, for the salary results. It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night & Performance of the Night bonuses that have been made public, along with Reebok/Venum payouts (now called fight week incentive pay). Many top-performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys/gals get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline. Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighters’ salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights. Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * in the database. This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).
So, without further ado, here’s the salary of each UFC fighter for 2020. To check out 2010’s fighter salary info click here, for 2011 click here, for 2012 click here, for 2013 click here, for 2014 click here, here for 2015, here for 2016, here for 2017, here for 2018, here for 2019, and 2020 right here. For career fighter earnings click here.
Click here for 2021 top ten MMA earners
|1
|Conor McGregor
|$10,022,000
|2
|Dustin Poirier
|$ 2,473,000
|3
|Kamaru Usman*
|$ 2,024,000
|4
|Derrick Lewis*
|$ 1,453,000
|5
|Jan Blachowicz*
|$ 1,182,000
|6
|Israel Adesanya*
|$ 1,082,000
|7
|Andrei Arlovski*
|$ 1,072,000
|8
|Max Holloway*
|$ 961,000
|9
|Charles Oliveira*
|$ 947,000
|10
|Jose Aldo*
|$ 942,000
|11
|Amanda Nunes*
|$ 932,000
|12
|Stipe Miocic*
|$ 790,000
|13
|Valentina Shevchenko*
|$ 784,000
|14
|Michael Chandler*
|$ 779,000
|15
|Marvin Vettori*
|$ 737,000
|16
|Ciryl Gane*
|$ 683,000
|17
|Anthony Smith*
|$ 637,000
|18
|Gilbert Burns*
|$ 596,000
|19
|Francis Ngannou*
|$ 580,000
|20
|Sean O’Malley*
|$ 572,000
|21
|Derek Brunson*
|$ 571,000
|22
|Nick Diaz*
|$ 566,000
|23
|Tai Tuivasa*
|$ 562,000
|24
|Belal Muhammad*
|$ 556,000
|25
|Kelvin Gastelum*
|$ 547,000
|26
|Alexander Volkov*
|$ 542,000
|27
|Frankie Edgar*
|$ 541,000
|28
|Colby Covington*
|$ 532,000
|28
|Jorge Masvidal*
|$ 532,000
|30
|Dan Hooker*
|$ 527,000
|31
|Clay Guida*
|$ 518,000
|32
|Vicente Luque*
|$ 515,000
|33
|Cory Sandhagen*
|$ 495,000
|34
|Alexander Volkanovski*
|$ 492,000
|35
|Gerald Meerschaert*
|$ 473,000
|36
|Dominick Cruz*
|$ 461,000
|37
|Robert Whittaker*
|$ 456,000
|38
|Rose Namajunas*
|$ 444,000
|39
|Ben Rothwell*
|$ 442,000
|40
|Beneil Dariush*
|$ 441,000
|41
|Glover Teixeira*
|$ 432,000
|41
|Petr Yan*
|$ 432,000
|43
|Carlos Condit*
|$ 431,000
|44
|Jim Miller*
|$ 427,000
|44
|Julianna Pena*
|$ 427,000
|46
|Alistair Overeem*
|$ 415,000
|47
|Jairzinho Rozenstruik*
|$ 412,000
|47
|Marlon Vera*
|$ 412,000
|49
|T.J. Dillashaw*
|$ 406,000
|50
|Alex Morono*
|$ 395,000
|51
|Cub Swanson*
|$ 392,000
|51
|Edson Barboza*
|$ 392,000
|53
|Miesha Tate*
|$ 382,000
|54
|Brad Tavares*
|$ 379,000
|55
|Alex Caceres*
|$ 369,000
|56
|Pedro Munhoz*
|$ 358,000
|57
|Justin Gaethje*
|$ 356,000
|58
|Islam Makhachev*
|$ 352,000
|58
|Marcin Tybura*
|$ 352,000
|60
|Leon Edwards*
|$ 351,000
|60
|Matt Brown*
|$ 351,000
|62
|Michael Chiesa*
|$ 349,000
|63
|Angela Hill*
|$ 341,000
|63
|Chris Weidman*
|$ 341,000
|65
|Brian Ortega*
|$ 332,000
|65
|Eryk Anders*
|$ 323,000
|67
|Curtis Blaydes*
|$ 321,000
|67
|Marina Rodriguez*
|$ 321,000
|67
|Robbie Lawler*
|$ 321,000
|70
|Shane Burgos*
|$ 312,000
|70
|Stephen Thompson*
|$ 312,000
|72
|Raquel Pennington*
|$ 307,000
|73
|Dan Ige*
|$ 302,000
|74
|Chris Daukaus*
|$ 296,500
|75
|Darren Elkins*
|$ 296,000
|75
|Neil Magny*
|$ 296,000
|77
|Cody Garbrandt*
|$ 292,000
|78
|Mackenzie Dern*
|$ 290,000
|79
|Jessica Andrade*
|$ 288,000
|80
|Santiago Ponzinibbio*
|$ 284,000
|80
|Zhang Weili*
|$ 284,000
|82
|Lauren Murphy*
|$ 283,000
|83
|Brandon Moreno
|$ 282,000
|84
|Song Yadong*
|$ 278,000
|85
|Giga Chikadze*
|$ 276,000
|86
|Kai Kara-France*
|$ 275,000
|87
|Nate Diaz*
|$ 271,000
|88
|Bobby Green*
|$ 268,000
|89
|Li Jingliang*
|$ 265,000
|89
|Tyron Woodley*
|$ 265,000
|91
|Adrian Yanez*
|$ 254,500
|92
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|$ 252,000
|93
|Davey Grant*
|$ 251,000
|94
|Uriah Hall*
|$ 247,000
|95
|Max Griffin*
|$ 245,000
|95
|Rani Yahya*
|$ 245,000
|97
|Joanne Wood*
|$ 239,000
|98
|Bryan Barberena*
|$ 237,000
|99
|Sam Alvey*
|$ 232,000
|99
|Tom Aspinall*
|$ 232,000
|101
|Diego Ferreira*
|$ 230,400
|102
|Aljamain Sterling*
|$ 230,000
|102
|Sean Strickland*
|$ 230,000
|104
|Drew Dober*
|$ 229,000
|105
|Amanda Lemos*
|$ 228,500
|106
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza*
|$ 226,000
|107
|Donald Cerrone*
|$ 221,000
|107
|Magomed Ankalaev*
|$ 221,000
|109
|Ricky Simon*
|$ 220,000
|110
|Jiri Prochazka*
|$ 214,000
|111
|Diego Sanchez*
|$ 211,000
|112
|Omari Akhmedov*
|$ 206,000
|113
|Cortney Casey*
|$ 204,600
|114
|Rafael Fiziev*
|$ 202,500
|115
|Carla Esparza*
|$ 201,000
|116
|Kennedy Nzechukwu*
|$ 198,500
|117
|Mateusz Gamrot*
|$ 196,500
|118
|Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva*
|$ 196,000
|118
|Demian Maia
|$ 196,000
|118
|Rob Font*
|$ 196,000
|121
|Aleksei Oleinik*
|$ 191,000
|121
|Ilir Latifi*
|$ 191,000
|123
|Alexandre Pantoja*
|$ 190,000
|123
|Randy Brown*
|$ 190,000
|125
|Francisco Trinaldo*
|$ 186,000
|125
|Merab Dvalishvili*
|$ 186,000
|125
|Ryan Spann*
|$ 186,000
|128
|Charles Rosa*
|$ 184,000
|129
|Gregor Gillespie*
|$ 181,600
|130
|Brad Riddell*
|$ 181,000
|131
|Daniel Rodriguez*
|$ 180,500
|132
|Christos Giagos*
|$ 179,000
|133
|Rodolfo Vieira*
|$ 178,000
|134
|Sijara Eubanks*
|$ 177,500
|135
|Julian Marquez*
|$ 172,000
|136
|Chan Sung Jung*
|$ 171,000
|136
|Paul Craig
|$ 171,000
|138
|Bruno Gustavo da Silva*
|$ 166,500
|139
|Khalil Rountree Jr.*
|$ 166,000
|139
|Tony Ferguson*
|$ 166,000
|141
|Cheyanne Vlismas*
|$ 165,500
|142
|Mickey Gall*
|$ 164,000
|143
|Andrea Lee*
|$ 162,000
|143
|Darren Stewart*
|$ 162,000
|143
|Josh Emmett*
|$ 162,000
|146
|Jack Hermansson*
|$ 161,000
|146
|Jared Cannonier*
|$ 161,000
|146
|Kevin Holland*
|$ 161,000
|146
|Yair Rodriguez*
|$ 161,000
|150
|Warlley Alves*
|$ 160,000
|151
|Yana Kunitskaya*
|$ 158,800
|152
|Tim Means*
|$ 156,000
|153
|Megan Anderson*
|$ 155,000
|154
|Arman Tsarukyan*
|$ 154,500
|154
|Khamzat Chimaev*
|$ 154,500
|156
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima*
|$ 154,000
|157
|Viviane Araujo*
|$ 153,000
|158
|Dustin Jacoby*
|$ 152,100
|159
|Katlyn Chookagian*
|$ 151,000
|170
|Seung Woo Choi*
|$ 150,500
|161
|Tim Elliott*
|$ 149,000
|162
|Lupita Godinez*
|$ 148,500
|163
|Khaos Williams*
|$ 147,000
|164
|Movsar Evloev*
|$ 146,500
|165
|Pat Sabatini*
|$ 146,000
|166
|Jessica Pene*
|$ 144,500
|167
|Alexis Davis*
|$ 143,000
|167
|Taila Santos*
|$ 143,000
|169
|Brendan Allen*
|$ 141,000
|169
|Darren Till*
|$ 141,000
|171
|Billy Quarantillo*
|$ 140,500
|172
|Ketlen Vieira*
|$ 139,800
|173
|William Knight*
|$ 139,000
|174
|Cynthia Calvillo*
|$ 137,000
|175
|Matthew Semelsberger*
|$ 136,000
|176
|JJ Aldrich*
|$ 135,000
|177
|Abdul Razak Alhassan*
|$ 134,000
|177
|Alex Pereira*
|$ 134,000
|177
|Grant Dawson*
|$ 134,000
|180
|Alonzo Menifield*
|$ 133,000
|180
|Jamahal Hill*
|$ 133,000
|180
|Nasrat Haqparast*
|$ 133,000
|183
|Gillian Robertson*
|$ 131,600
|184
|Dominick Reyes*
|$ 131,000
|185
|Ion Cutelaba*
|$ 130,000
|185
|Jimmie Rivera*
|$ 130,000
|185
|Sergey Spivak*
|$ 130,000
|188
|Brian Kelleher*
|$ 129,000
|189
|Justin Tafa*
|$ 128,500
|190
|Randa Markos*
|$ 128,000
|191
|Thiago Moises*
|$ 127,600
|192
|Molly McCann*
|$ 127,000
|193
|Carlos Felipe*
|$ 126,500
|194
|Geoff Neal*
|$ 126,000
|194
|Marlon Moraes*
|$ 126,000
|196
|Alessio Di Chirico*
|$ 123,000
|196
|Jessica Eye*
|$ 123,000
|198
|Danaa Batgerel*
|$ 122,500
|198
|Raulian Paiva*
|$ 122,500
|200
|Augusto Sakai*
|$ 122,000
|200
|Charles Jourdain*
|$ 122,000
|200
|Melissa Gatto*
|$ 122,000
|203
|Ryan Hall*
|$ 121,500
|204
|Jun Yong Park*
|$ 121,000
|204
|Ovince Saint Preux*
|$ 121,000
|206
|Kyler Phillips*
|$ 120,000
|206
|Makhmud Muradov*
|$ 120,000
|206
|Roxanne Modafferi*
|$ 120,000
|209
|Joaquin Buckley*
|$ 118,500
|209
|Marcin Prachnio*
|$ 118,500
|211
|Montel Jackson*
|$ 117,000
|212
|Aleksandar Rakic*
|$ 115,000
|212
|Calvin Kattar*
|$ 115,000
|212
|Chris Gutierrez*
|$ 115,000
|212
|Tecia Torres*
|$ 115,000
|216
|Paddy Pimblett*
|$ 114,000
|217
|Sean Brady*
|$ 112,500
|218
|Court McGee*
|$ 112,000
|219
|Danny Roberts*
|$ 111,000
|219
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos*
|$ 111,000
|221
|Arnold Allen*
|$ 110,000
|221
|John Makdessi*
|$ 110,000
|221
|Joseph Benavidez*
|$ 110,000
|224
|Kevin Lee*
|$ 109,500
|225
|Julian Erosa*
|$ 109,000
|226
|Alexandr Romanov*
|$ 108,500
|227
|Macy Chiasson*
|$ 108,000
|228
|Andre Ewell*
|$ 107,000
|229
|Greg Hardy*
|$ 106,000
|229
|Mike Perry*
|$ 106,000
|231
|Ramazan Emeev*
|$ 105,000
|232
|Melsik Baghdasaryan*
|$ 104,000
|232
|Ricardo Ramos*
|$ 104,000
|234
|Jared Vanderaa*
|$ 103,500
|235
|Dricus du Plessis*
|$ 103,000
|235
|Gabriel Benitez*
|$ 103,000
|235
|Michael Johnson*
|$ 103,000
|235
|Miguel Baeza*
|$ 103,000
|235
|Nate Landwehr*
|$ 103,000
|240
|Gregory Rodrigues*
|$ 102,500
|241
|Tony Gravely*
|$ 102,500
|242
|Carlston Harris*
|$ 102,000
|242
|Chris Curtis*
|$ 102,000
|242
|Jeff Molina*
|$ 102,000
|242
|Rick Glenn*
|$ 102,000
|246
|Mason Jones*
|$ 101,500
|246
|Timur Valiev*
|$ 101,500
|248
|Casey Kenney*
|$ 101,000
|248
|Makwan Amirkhani*
|$ 101,000
|248
|Volkan Oezdemir*
|$ 101,000
|251
|Felicia Spencer*
|$ 100,500
|252
|Amanda Ribas*
|$ 100,000
|252
|Jason Witt*
|$ 100,000
|252
|Nikita Krylov*
|$ 100,000
|252
|Raphael Assuncao*
|$ 100,000
|252
|Thiago Santos*
|$ 100,000
|257
|Polyana Viana*
|$ 99,000
|258
|Phil Hawes*
|$ 98,000
|259
|Marion Reneau*
|$ 97,000
|259
|Maycee Barber*
|$ 97,000
|261
|Gian Villante*
|$ 96,000
|262
|Manon Fiorot*
|$ 95,500
|263
|Austin Hubbard*
|$ 95,000
|263
|Pannie Kianzad*
|$ 95,000
|263
|Renato Moicano*
|$ 95,000
|266
|Claudio Puelles*
|$ 94,500
|266
|Miles Johns*
|$ 94,500
|266
|Vince Morales*
|$ 94,500
|269
|Alex Oliveira*
|$ 94,000
|269
|Jimmy Crute*
|$ 94,000
|269
|Marc-Andre Barriault*
|$ 94,000
|269
|Matheus Nicolau*
|$ 94,000
|269
|Michal Oleksiejczuk*
|$ 94,000
|269
|Nate Maness*
|$ 94,000
|269
|Tanner Boser*
|$ 94,000
|276
|Manel Kape*
|$ 93,500
|277
|Da Un Jung*
|$ 93,000
|277
|Jack Shore*
|$ 93,000
|279
|Andre Muniz*
|$ 92,500
|280
|Lando Vannata*
|$ 91,000
|280
|Walt Harris*
|$ 91,000
|282
|Mallory Martin*
|$ 90,000
|283
|Uros Medic*
|$ 89,500
|284
|Kris Moutinho*
|$ 89,000
|284
|Trevin Giles*
|$ 89,000
|286
|Jeremy Stephens*
|$ 88,000
|286
|Matt Schnell*
|$ 88,000
|286
|Nassourdine Imavov*
|$ 88,000
|286
|Ode’ Osbourne*
|$ 88,000
|290
|Nik Lentz*
|$ 87,000
|291
|Chris Barnett*
|$ 86,964
|292
|Ignacio Bahamondes*
|$ 86,000
|292
|Montana De La Rosa*
|$ 86,000
|292
|Raoni Barcelos*
|$ 86,000
|295
|Al Iaquinta*
|$ 84,000
|296
|Alexa Grasso*
|$ 83,000
|296
|Ed Herman*
|$ 83,000
|296
|Jonathan Martinez*
|$ 83,000
|299
|Mike Davis*
|$ 81,500
|300
|Aiemann Zahabi*
|$ 81,000
|300
|Ian Heinisch*
|$ 81,000
|302
|Julio Arce*
|$ 80,000
|303
|Andrew Sanchez*
|$ 79,000
|304
|Anthony Hernandez*
|$ 78,000
|304
|Ariane Lipski*
|$ 78,000
|304
|Mariya Agapova*
|$ 78,000
|304
|Qileng Aori*
|$ 78,000
|308
|Irene Aldana*
|$ 77,400
|309
|Darrick Minner*
|$ 76,500
|309
|Ike Villanueva*
|$ 76,500
|311
|Andre Fili*
|$ 76,000
|311
|Dusko Todorovic*
|$ 76,000
|311
|Edmen Shahbazyan*
|$ 76,000
|311
|Ji Yeon Kim*
|$ 76,000
|311
|Mark O. Madsen*
|$ 76,000
|311
|Michelle Waterson*
|$ 76,000
|311
|Miranda Maverick*
|$ 76,000
|311
|Paulo Costa*
|$ 76,000
|319
|Ashley Yoder*
|$ 75,000
|319
|Mike Rodriguez*
|$ 75,000
|321
|Chris Gruetzemacher*
|$ 74,000
|321
|Josiane Nunes*
|$ 74,000
|321
|Misha Cirkunov*
|$ 74,000
|324
|Ronnie Lawrence*
|$ 73,500
|324
|Umar Nurmagomedov*
|$ 73,500
|326
|Norma Dumont*
|$ 72,500
|326
|Sean Woodson*
|$ 72,500
|326
|Virna Jandiroba*
|$ 72,500
|329
|Rodrigo Nascimento*
|$ 72,055
|330
|Lerone Murphy*
|$ 72,000
|330
|Louis Smolka*
|$ 72,000
|332
|Dwight Grant*
|$ 71,000
|332
|Leonardo Santos*
|$ 71,000
|332
|Loma Lookboonme*
|$ 71,000
|335
|Omar Morales*
|$ 70,500
|336
|Luana Carolina*
|$ 70,100
|337
|Vinc Pichel*
|$ 70,000
|338
|Randy Costa*
|$ 69,000
|338
|Wellington Turman*
|$ 69,000
|340
|Jinh Yu Frey*
|$ 68,000
|340
|Niko Price*
|$ 68,000
|340
|Roman Dolidze*
|$ 68,000
|343
|Krzysztof Jotko*
|$ 67,000
|344
|Damir Hadzovic*
|$ 66,000
|344
|Eddie Wineland*
|$ 66,000
|344
|Jennifer Maia*
|$ 66,000
|344
|Muslim Salikhov*
|$ 66,000
|344
|Rogerio Bontorin*
|$ 66,000
|349
|Priscilla Cachoeira*
|$ 65,900
|350
|Jake Matthews*
|$ 64,000
|351
|Carlos Ulberg*
|$ 63,500
|352
|Devin Clark*
|$ 63,000
|353
|Zhalgas Zhumagulov*
|$ 62,000
|354
|Hakeem Dawodu
|$ 61,000
|354
|Michel Prazeres*
|$ 61,000
|356
|Dhiego Lima*
|$ 60,000
|356
|Luis Pena*
|$ 60,000
|356
|Matt Frevola*
|$ 60,000
|359
|Jared Gooden*
|$ 59,500
|360
|Michael Trizano*
|$ 58,500
|361
|Felipe Colares*
|$ 57,000
|362
|Khama Worthy*
|$ 56,500
|363
|Jared Gordon*
|$ 56,000
|363
|Karl Roberson*
|$ 56,000
|363
|Tafon Nchukwi*
|$ 56,000
|366
|Joselyne Edwards*
|$ 55,000
|367
|Nicolae Negumereanu*
|$ 54,000
|367
|Sabina Mazo*
|$ 54,000
|369
|Trevin Jones*
|$ 53,500
|370
|Impa Kasanganay*
|$ 53,000
|371
|Jordan Wright*
|$ 52,500
|371
|Laureano Staropoli*
|$ 52,500
|373
|Andre Petroski*
|$ 52,000
|373
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|$ 52,000
|373
|Arianne Carnelossi*
|$ 52,000
|373
|Dalcha Lungiambula*
|$ 52,000
|373
|Erin Blanchfield*
|$ 52,000
|373
|Luana Pinheiro*
|$ 52,000
|379
|Austin Lingo*
|$ 51,500
|379
|Casey O’Neill
|$ 51,500
|379
|Danilo Marques*
|$ 51,500
|379
|Punahele Soriano*
|$ 51,500
|379
|Rafa Garcia*
|$ 51,500
|384
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz*
|$ 51,000
|385
|Devonte Smith*
|$ 50,000
|385
|Jalin Turner*
|$ 50,000
|385
|Jessica-Rose Clark*
|$ 50,000
|385
|Livia Renata Souza*
|$ 50,000
|385
|Maki Pitolo*
|$ 50,000
|385
|Michel Pereira*
|$ 50,000
|385
|Sara McMann*
|$ 50,000
|385
|Scott Holtzman*
|$ 50,000
|385
|Youssef Zalal*
|$ 50,000
|385
|Zubaira Tukhugov*
|$ 50,000
|395
|Mayra Bueno Silva*
|$ 49,500
|395
|Zarrukh Adashev*
|$ 49,500
|397
|Sean Soriano*
|$ 49,000
|398
|Drakkar Klose*
|$ 48,000
|399
|Steven Peterson
|$ 47,400
|400
|Chase Hooper
|$ 46,100
|401
|Antonina Shevchenko*
|$ 46,000
|401
|Aspen Ladd*
|$ 46,000
|401
|David Dvorak*
|$ 46,000
|401
|Shamil Abdurakhimov*
|$ 46,000
|401
|Yan Xiaonan*
|$ 46,000
|406
|Cody Stamann*
|$ 45,000
|406
|Gavin Tucker*
|$ 45,000
|408
|Damir Ismagulov*
|$ 44,500
|408
|Don’Tale Mayes*
|$ 44,500
|408
|Julia Avila*
|$ 44,500
|411
|Chase Sherman*
|$ 44,000
|411
|Ilia Topuria*
|$ 44,000
|411
|Joe Solecki*
|$ 44,000
|411
|Jordan Leavitt*
|$ 44,000
|411
|Su Mudaerji*
|$ 44,000
|416
|Karol Rosa*
|$ 43,500
|417
|Alexander Hernandez*
|$ 43,000
|418
|Joel Alvarez*
|$ 41,900
|419
|Yancy Medeiros*
|$ 41,600
|420
|Jerome Rivera*
|$ 41,500
|421
|Justin Jaynes*
|$ 41,400
|421
|Thomas Almeida*
|$ 41,000
|423
|Danny Chavez*
|$ 40,500
|423
|David Zawada*
|$ 40,500
|423
|Josh Parisian*
|$ 40,500
|423
|Luis Saldana*
|$ 40,500
|427
|Andreas Michailidis*
|$ 40,000
|427
|Askar Askarov*
|$ 40,000
|427
|Modestas Bukauskas*
|$ 40,000
|427
|Tracy Cortez*
|$ 40,000
|427
|Tucker Lutz*
|$ 40,000
|432
|Francisco Figueiredo*
|$ 39,500
|432
|Lara Procopio*
|$ 39,500
|432
|Montserrat Ruiz*
|$ 39,500
|435
|Luigi Vendramini*
|$ 38,500
|436
|Hannah Goldy*
|$ 38,000
|436
|Jai Herbert*
|$ 38,000
|436
|Jamie Pickett*
|$ 38,000
|436
|Maurice Greene*
|$ 38,000
|436
|Rafael Alves*
|$ 38,000
|436
|Shayilan Nuerdanbieke*
|$ 38,000
|436
|Tabatha Ricci*
|$ 38,000
|443
|Philip Rowe*
|$ 37,500
|443
|Sergey Morozov*
|$ 37,500
|445
|Justine Kish*
|$ 37,000
|446
|Alan Patrick*
|$ 36,000
|446
|Claudio Silva*
|$ 36,000
|446
|Kyung Ho Kang*
|$ 36,000
|446
|Nina Nunes*
|$ 36,000
|446
|Sodiq Yusuff*
|$ 36,000
|446
|Zhu Rong*
|$ 36,000
|452
|Poliana Botelho*
|$ 35,400
|453
|Song Kenan*
|$ 35,000
|454
|Jake Collier
|$ 34,000
|454
|Juan Espino*
|$ 34,000
|454
|Mark Diakiese*
|$ 34,000
|457
|Harry Hunsucker*
|$ 33,500
|458
|Kai Kamaka III*
|$ 32,500
|459
|Fares Ziam
|$ 32,000
|459
|Gustavo Lopez*
|$ 32,000
|459
|Sasha Palatnikov*
|$ 32,000
|462
|Kevin Aguilar*
|$ 31,000
|462
|Roosevelt Roberts*
|$ 31,000
|464
|Damon Jackson*
|$ 30,000
|465
|Douglas Silva de Andrade*
|$ 29,000
|466
|Bartosz Fabinski*
|$ 28,000
|466
|Collin Anglin*
|$ 28,000
|466
|Dustin Stoltzfus*
|$ 28,000
|466
|Jonathan Pearce*
|$ 28,000
|466
|Jordan Williams*
|$ 28,000
|466
|Parker Porter*
|$ 28,000
|466
|Sam Hughes*
|$ 28,000
|466
|Sarah Moras*
|$ 28,000
|466
|Shavkat Rakhmonov*
|$ 28,000
|466
|Tagir Ulanbekov*
|$ 28,000
|466
|Terrance McKinney
|$ 28,000
|466
|Tony Kelley*
|$ 28,000
|478
|Amir Albazi*
|$ 27,500
|478
|Gabriel Green*
|$ 27,500
|478
|Gloria de Paula*
|$ 27,500
|478
|JP Buys*
|$ 27,500
|478
|Victoria Leonardo*
|$ 27,500
|483
|Luke Sanders*
|$ 27,000
|484
|Brandon Davis*
|$ 26,000
|484
|Emily Whitmire*
|$ 26,000
|484
|Joaquim Silva*
|$ 26,000
|484
|Nicolas Dalby*
|$ 26,000
|488
|Fabio Cherant*
|$ 25,500
|489
|Daniel Pineda*
|$ 25,446
|490
|Jordan Espinosa*
|$ 25,000
|490
|Markus Perez*
|$ 25,000
|490
|Shana Dobson*
|$ 25,000
|490
|Tom Breese*
|$ 25,000
|494
|Brandon Royval*
|$ 24,500
|494
|Drako Rodriguez*
|$ 24,500
|494
|Heili Alateng*
|$ 24,500
|494
|Hunter Azure*
|$ 24,500
|494
|Jarjis Danho*
|$ 24,500
|494
|Jordan Griffin*
|$ 24,500
|494
|Khalid Taha*
|$ 24,500
|501
|Albert Duraev*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Bea Malecki*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Bryan Battle*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Cody Durden*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Diana Belbita*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Gina Mazany*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Ian Garry*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Jacob Malkoun*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Jeremiah Wells*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Johnny Munoz Jr.
|$ 24,000
|501
|Josh Culibao*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Kamuela Kirk*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Kazula Vargas*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Malcolm Gordon*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Mario Bautista*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Mike Grundy*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Nick Maximov*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Ramiz Brahimaj*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Ricky Turcios*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Shane Young*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Steve Garcia*
|$ 24,000
|501
|T.J. Brown*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Tyson Nam*
|$ 24,000
|501
|Wu Yanan*
|$ 24,000
|525
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov*
|$ 23,500
|525
|Jamie Mullarkey*
|$ 23,500
|525
|John Castaneda*
|$ 23,500
|525
|Vanessa Melo*
|$ 23,500
|529
|Guido Cannetti*
|$ 23,000
|530
|Saidyokub Kakhramonov*
|$ 22,000
|531
|Anthony Birchak*
|$ 20,000
|532
|Ryan Benoit*
|$ 19,555
|533
|Christian Aguilera*
|$ 18,000
|533
|John Allan*
|$ 18,000
|533
|Kyle Daukaus*
|$ 18,000
|536
|Anderson dos Santos*
|$ 16,500
|536
|Matt Sayles*
|$ 16,500
|536
|Yorgan De Castro*
|$ 16,500
|539
|Aleksa Camur*
|$ 16,000
|539
|Bill Algeo*
|$ 16,000
|539
|Brandon Jenkins*
|$ 16,000
|539
|Jamall Emmers*
|$ 16,000
|539
|Kanako Murata*
|$ 16,000
|539
|Leah Letson*
|$ 16,000
|539
|L’udovit Klein*
|$ 16,000
|539
|Orion Cosce*
|$ 16,000
|539
|Shamil Gamzatov*
|$ 16,000
|539
|Tristan Connelly*
|$ 16,000
|549
|Abu Azaitar*
|$ 15,500
|549
|Kevin Croom*
|$ 15,500
|549
|Mounir Lazzez*
|$ 15,500
|552
|Alan Baudot*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Alex Munoz*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Allan Nascimento*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Antonio Arroyo*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Benoit Saint-Denis*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Brady Hiestand*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Charlie Ontiveros*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Cody Brundage*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Dakota Bush*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Daniel da Silva*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Darian Weeks*
|$ 14,000
|552
|David Onama*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Domingo Pilarte*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Elise Reed*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Erick Gonzalez
|$ 14,000
|552
|Gilbert Urbina*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Hu Yaozong*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Istela Nunes*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Jamey Simmons*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Julija Stoliarenko*
|$ 14,000
|552
|KB Bhullar*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Kevin Natividad*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Luidvik Sholinian*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Mandy Bohm*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Maria Oliveira*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Martin Day*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Martin Sano Jr.*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Micheal Gillmore*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Na Liang*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Natan Levy*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Niklas Stolze*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Preston Parsons*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Roman Kopylov*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Roque Martinez*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Sarah Alpar*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Silvana Gomez Juarez*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Stefan Sekulic*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Vanessa Demopoulos*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Victor Rodriguez*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Vinicius Moreira*
|$ 14,000
|552
|Zvaid Lazishvili*
|$ 14,000
|593
|Aalon Cruz*
|$ 13,500
|593
|Gaetano Pirrello*
|$ 13,500
|593
|Jacob Kilburn*
|$ 13,500
|593
|Marcelo Rojo*
|$ 13,500
|593
|Ray Rodriguez*
|$ 13,500
|593
|Vince Cachero*
|$ 13,500
|599
|Liana Jojua*
|$ 12,900
|600
|Bruno Souza*
|$ 12,000
|600
|CJ Vergara*
|$ 12,000
|602
|Maxim Grishin*
|$ 11,900
|603
|Jesse Strader*
|$ 11,500
|604
|Mana Martinez*
|$ 11,000
|605
|Juancamilo Roderos*
|$ 9,900
