Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Stephen Tarpley

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Stephen Tarpley.

Player Review: Stephen Tarpley

2021 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 9 Appearances, 8.2 Innings Pitched, 1-2 Won-Loss Record, 15.58 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, 1 Hold, 3 Blown Saves, 10:6 K:BB Ratio

Major Leagues: 1 Appearance, 0.0 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, INF ERA, INF WHIP, 0:2 K:BB Ratio, 0.0 WAR

Story: The Mets claimed Stephen Tarpley off waivers from the Miami Marlins in January to add another left-handed option to their bullpen. Tarpley failed to make the club out of spring training but was a frequent early rider on the Syracuse shuttle as an extra man when the Mets played early doubleheaders. The Mets got Tarpley into a game on April 24 against Washington and he struggled mightily, failing to record an out and giving up two runs before getting yanked. Tarpley was sent down to the minor leagues after that and eventually got hurt for Syracuse, an injury that eventually led to his release.

Grade: Incomplete

The idea behind the Tarpley pickup wasn’t a bad one for the Mets but injuries really prevented him from helping out the big league bullpen.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 0%

2022 Role: None

The Mets still need left-handed options in their bullpen but a reunion with Tarpley isn’t in the cards. Expect that need to be filled elsewhere as Tarpley will also look to land a minor league deal with another organization to resurrect his big league career.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at infielder Wilfredo Tovar!

