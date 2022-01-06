Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Wilfredo Tovar

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at infielder Wilfredo Tovar.

Player Review: Wilfredo Tovar

2021 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 100 Games, 355 At Bats, .276 Batting Average, 98 Hits, 16 Doubles, 7 Home Runs, 51 RBI’s, 52 Runs Scored, 13 Stolen Bases, .739 OPS

Major Leagues: 6 Games, 11 At Bats, .182 Batting Average, 2 Hits, 1 RBI, .432 OPS, -0.1 WAR

Story: The Mets brought in one-time farmhand Wilfredo Tovar on a minor league contract in December of 2020 to add more depth to the upper levels of their farm system. Tovar began the year with AAA Syracuse but was added to the big league roster in May when the Mets had a rash of injuries. The Mets used Tovar as a bench player who could cover multiple infield spots before designating him for assignment on June 1 to clear a spot on their 40-man roster. Tovar was outrighted back to Syracuse, where he spent the rest of the season.

Grade: Incomplete

Tovar returning to the majors with the first organization he ever knew was cool but it’s hard to hand out a grade based on just 11 at bats.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 20%

2022 Role: Minor league infielder

Tovar elected free agency after the season and will look to land a minor league deal somewhere after the lockout concludes. The organization’s familiarity with Tovar, along with his strong AAA numbers for Syracuse, make a reunion at least possible. It is more likely, however, that Tovar will look to land in an organization that gives him a clearer path to big-league playing time.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at relief pitcher Nick Tropeano!

