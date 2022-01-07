Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jonathan Villar

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at infielder Jonathan Villar.

Player Review: Jonathan Villar

2021 Stats:

Major Leagues: 142 Games, 454 At Bats, .249 Batting Average, 113 Hits, 18 Doubles, 2 Triples, 18 Home Runs, 42 RBI’s, 63 Runs Scored, 14 Stolen Bases, .738 OPS, 1.8 WAR

Story: The Mets signed Jonathan Villar to a one-year deal on February 11, 2021 with an eye towards providing an experienced utility man for the infield. The signing proved to be extremely valuable as J.D. Davis’ lingering finger injury turned Villar into the starting third baseman and he produced 18 home runs, 14 stolen bases and a .738 OPS on the season. Villar even managed to find his way into the lineup on a regular basis in September thanks to his consistent offense, something that couldn’t be said for the likes of Davis, Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith.

Grade: A

Villar was one of the Mets’ best offensive players in 2021 and his $3.55 million salary was an absolute bargain for the production the Mets got out of him.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 30%

2022 Role: Utility Player

Villar went to free agency after his best season in three years, which should expand his market to teams in need of a starting infielder in 2022. A reunion with the Mets could make sense if Villar’s market isn’t as fruitful following the lockout but he will likely look for a team where the logjam on the infield isn’t as crowded as New York’s is following the pickup of Eduardo Escobar and the return of Robinson Cano from a steroid suspension. The Mets will likely look for either a big bat that can play third base, a la Kris Bryant, to push McNeil into a super-utility role or try to find the next version of Villar to fill that role in 2022.

