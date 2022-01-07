Troy Terry’s Olympic connection in path to the NHL

It has simply been an unexpected breakout season for Anaheim Ducks right winger Troy Terry of Denver, CO. So far in the 2021-22 National Hockey League regular season, he has 21 goals and 13 assists for 34 points. Terry already has career highs in goals and points after only 35 games played to date.

As the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing is fast approaching, it is almost certain it will be a similar format to what we saw at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang in terms of the level of play of the players being selected. The United States will almost certainly be using players who are currently playing professional hockey in Europe, the American Hockey League and the National Collegiate Athletic Association. There have been some rumours lately that there might be a world junior element to the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing (with the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, Canada being either postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic), but that is highly unlikely that will be the case.

Terry meanwhile was representing the stars and stripes from four years ago in Pyeongchang. A product of the University of Denver, Terry had five assists for five points in five games. Other notable players on the United States from the 2018 Olympic Winter Games who have since made the NHL are Minnesota Wild left winger Jordan Greenway of Canton, NY (Boston University), and Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato of Boston, MA (Harvard University).

In addition to the 34 points with the Ducks this season, Terry is a +3 with 12 penalty minutes, 10 power play points, five game winning goals, 83 shots on goal, 10 blocked shots, four hits, 19 takeaways, and 23 giveaways. This past week, he scored his first career hat trick. It came in a 4-1 Ducks win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

The Ducks meanwhile are currently second in the Pacific Division with 43 points. They have a record of 18 wins, 11 regulation losses and seven losses in extra time.

