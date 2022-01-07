UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jan 7/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The UFC Lightweight Rankings.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Charles Oliveira
|831
|2
|3
|2
|Justin Gaethje
|454
|3
|4
|4
|Beneil Dariush
|435
|4
|5
|5
|Islam Makhachev
|418
|5
|2
|3
|Dustin Poirier
|383.5
|6
|6
|11
|Gregor Gillespie
|272.5
|7
|7
|Grant Dawson
|242
|8
|15
|12
|Rafael Fiziev
|234
|9
|NR
|7
|Rafael dos Anjos
|213
|10
|28
|13
|Mateusz Gamrot
|199
|11
|8
|8
|Tony Ferguson
|194.5
|12
|9
|Alexander Hernandez
|179
|13
|11
|9
|Dan Hooker
|159
|14
|12
|Jalin Turner
|156
|15
|13
|14
|Arman Tsarukyan
|145
|16
|14
|Drew Dober
|144.5
|17
|47
|Clay Guida
|140.5
|18
|16
|Scott Holtzman
|137.5
|19
|17
|Vinc Pichel
|135
|20
|18
|Jamie Mullarkey
|134
|21
|19
|Jim Miller
|129
|21
|19
|Joel Alvarez
|129
|23
|21
|Rick Glenn
|128.5
|24
|22
|Al Iaquinta
|120
|24
|22
|10
|Conor McGregor
|120
|26
|10
|16
|Diego Ferreira
|113.5
|27
|25
|Bobby Green
|107.5
|28
|27
|6
|Michael Chandler
|104
|29
|29
|Jared Gordon
|96.5
|30
|30
|Renato Moicano
|96
|31
|24
|15
|Brad Riddell
|95
|32
|31
|Joe Solecki
|92
|33
|33
|Damir Hadzovic
|86
|34
|34
|Ignacio Bahamondes
|80
|35
|36
|Claudio Puelles
|76
|36
|26
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|69
|37
|35
|Devonte Smith
|64
|38
|37
|John Makdessi
|60
|38
|45
|Jordan Leavitt
|60
|40
|32
|Leonardo Santos
|58
|41
|38
|Nasrat Haqparast
|55.5
|42
|39
|Mark O. Madsen
|55
|43
|41
|Thiago Moises
|53
|44
|42
|Joaquim Silva
|52
|45
|43
|Rafael Alves
|50
|45
|43
|Zhu Rong
|50
|47
|46
|Jeremy Stephens
|42.5
|48
|47
|Jai Herbert
|40
|48
|47
|Terrance McKinney
|40
|50
|50
|Marc Diakiese
|37
|50
|51
|Matt Frevola
|37
|52
|52
|Austin Hubbard
|36.5
|53
|53
|Damir Ismagulov
|32
|54
|54
|Christos Giagos
|29.5
|55
|55
|Mike Davis
|28
|56
|56
|Paddy Pimblett
|20
|56
|56
|Steve Garcia
|20
|58
|58
|Fares Ziam
|19
|59
|59
|Uros Medic
|18
|60
|61
|Luigi Vendramini
|16
|60
|59
|Matt Sayles
|16
|62
|62
|Michael Johnson
|14
|63
|63
|Mason Jones
|10
|63
|63
|Rafa Garcia
|10
|63
|63
|Rodrigo Vargas
|10
|66
|67
|Alexander Munoz
|0
|66
|67
|Brandon Jenkins
|0
|66
|67
|Charlie Ontiveros
|0
|66
|67
|Dakota Bush
|0
|66
|67
|David Onama
|0
|66
|67
|Erick Gonzalez
|0
|66
|67
|Mike Breeden
|0
|66
|67
|Natan Levy
|0
Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
