UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jan 7/22

Jeff Fox
Last updated

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The UFC Lightweight Rankings.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Aug 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Rafael Fiziev (blue gloves) reacts to fight against Bobby Green (red gloves) during UFC 265 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Charles Oliveira 831
2 3 2 Justin Gaethje 454
3 4 4 Beneil Dariush 435
4 5 5 Islam Makhachev 418
5 2 3 Dustin Poirier 383.5
6 6 11 Gregor Gillespie 272.5
7 7 Grant Dawson 242
8 15 12 Rafael Fiziev 234
9 NR 7 Rafael dos Anjos 213
10 28 13 Mateusz Gamrot 199
11 8 8 Tony Ferguson 194.5
12 9 Alexander Hernandez 179
13 11 9 Dan Hooker 159
14 12 Jalin Turner 156
15 13 14 Arman Tsarukyan 145
16 14 Drew Dober 144.5
17 47 Clay Guida 140.5
18 16 Scott Holtzman 137.5
19 17 Vinc Pichel 135
20 18 Jamie Mullarkey 134
21 19 Jim Miller 129
21 19 Joel Alvarez 129
23 21 Rick Glenn 128.5
24 22 Al Iaquinta 120
24 22 10 Conor McGregor 120
26 10 16 Diego Ferreira 113.5
27 25 Bobby Green 107.5
28 27 6 Michael Chandler 104
29 29 Jared Gordon 96.5
30 30 Renato Moicano 96
31 24 15 Brad Riddell 95
32 31 Joe Solecki 92
33 33 Damir Hadzovic 86
34 34 Ignacio Bahamondes 80
35 36 Claudio Puelles 76
36 26 Chris Gruetzemacher 69
37 35 Devonte Smith 64
38 37 John Makdessi 60
38 45 Jordan Leavitt 60
40 32 Leonardo Santos 58
41 38 Nasrat Haqparast 55.5
42 39 Mark O. Madsen 55
43 41 Thiago Moises 53
44 42 Joaquim Silva 52
45 43 Rafael Alves 50
45 43 Zhu Rong 50
47 46 Jeremy Stephens 42.5
48 47 Jai Herbert 40
48 47 Terrance McKinney 40
50 50 Marc Diakiese 37
50 51 Matt Frevola 37
52 52 Austin Hubbard 36.5
53 53 Damir Ismagulov 32
54 54 Christos Giagos 29.5
55 55 Mike Davis 28
56 56 Paddy Pimblett 20
56 56 Steve Garcia 20
58 58 Fares Ziam 19
59 59 Uros Medic 18
60 61 Luigi Vendramini 16
60 59 Matt Sayles 16
62 62 Michael Johnson 14
63 63 Mason Jones 10
63 63 Rafa Garcia 10
63 63 Rodrigo Vargas 10
66 67 Alexander Munoz 0
66 67 Brandon Jenkins 0
66 67 Charlie Ontiveros 0
66 67 Dakota Bush 0
66 67 David Onama 0
66 67 Erick Gonzalez 0
66 67 Mike Breeden 0
66 67 Natan Levy 0

 

Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

