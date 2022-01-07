UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jan 7/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The UFC Lightweight Rankings.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Charles Oliveira 831 2 3 2 Justin Gaethje 454 3 4 4 Beneil Dariush 435 4 5 5 Islam Makhachev 418 5 2 3 Dustin Poirier 383.5 6 6 11 Gregor Gillespie 272.5 7 7 Grant Dawson 242 8 15 12 Rafael Fiziev 234 9 NR 7 Rafael dos Anjos 213 10 28 13 Mateusz Gamrot 199 11 8 8 Tony Ferguson 194.5 12 9 Alexander Hernandez 179 13 11 9 Dan Hooker 159 14 12 Jalin Turner 156 15 13 14 Arman Tsarukyan 145 16 14 Drew Dober 144.5 17 47 Clay Guida 140.5 18 16 Scott Holtzman 137.5 19 17 Vinc Pichel 135 20 18 Jamie Mullarkey 134 21 19 Jim Miller 129 21 19 Joel Alvarez 129 23 21 Rick Glenn 128.5 24 22 Al Iaquinta 120 24 22 10 Conor McGregor 120 26 10 16 Diego Ferreira 113.5 27 25 Bobby Green 107.5 28 27 6 Michael Chandler 104 29 29 Jared Gordon 96.5 30 30 Renato Moicano 96 31 24 15 Brad Riddell 95 32 31 Joe Solecki 92 33 33 Damir Hadzovic 86 34 34 Ignacio Bahamondes 80 35 36 Claudio Puelles 76 36 26 Chris Gruetzemacher 69 37 35 Devonte Smith 64 38 37 John Makdessi 60 38 45 Jordan Leavitt 60 40 32 Leonardo Santos 58 41 38 Nasrat Haqparast 55.5 42 39 Mark O. Madsen 55 43 41 Thiago Moises 53 44 42 Joaquim Silva 52 45 43 Rafael Alves 50 45 43 Zhu Rong 50 47 46 Jeremy Stephens 42.5 48 47 Jai Herbert 40 48 47 Terrance McKinney 40 50 50 Marc Diakiese 37 50 51 Matt Frevola 37 52 52 Austin Hubbard 36.5 53 53 Damir Ismagulov 32 54 54 Christos Giagos 29.5 55 55 Mike Davis 28 56 56 Paddy Pimblett 20 56 56 Steve Garcia 20 58 58 Fares Ziam 19 59 59 Uros Medic 18 60 61 Luigi Vendramini 16 60 59 Matt Sayles 16 62 62 Michael Johnson 14 63 63 Mason Jones 10 63 63 Rafa Garcia 10 63 63 Rodrigo Vargas 10 66 67 Alexander Munoz 0 66 67 Brandon Jenkins 0 66 67 Charlie Ontiveros 0 66 67 Dakota Bush 0 66 67 David Onama 0 66 67 Erick Gonzalez 0 66 67 Mike Breeden 0 66 67 Natan Levy 0

Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings



