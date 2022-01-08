MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 8/22

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Raoni Barcelos (16-2) vs Victor Henry (21-5) – UFC 270 – Jan 22nd
Alexis Davis (20-10) vs Julija Stoliarenko (9-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland – Feb 5th
Tim Means (32-12-1) vs Jeremiah Wells (9-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland – Feb 5th
Derrick Lewis (26-8) vs Tai Tuivasa (14-3) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th
Bobby Green (28-12-1) vs Nasrat Haqparast (13-4) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th
Rafael dos Anjos (30-13) vs Rafael Fiziev (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev – Feb 19th
Ilir Latifi (15-8) vs Alexandr Romanov (15-0) – UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev – Feb 19th
Johnny Walker (18-6) vs Jamahal Hill (9-1, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev – Feb 19th
Jim Miller (33-16) vs Nikolas Motta (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev – Feb 19th
Ryan Spann (19-7) vs Ion Cutelaba (16-6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Makhachev – Feb 26th
Bantamweight Championship: Alajamain Sterling (20-3) vs Petr Yan (16-2) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th
Marina Rodriguez (15-1-2) vs Yan Xiaonan (13-2) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th
Alex Caceres (18-12) vs Sodiq Yusuff (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev – Mar 12th
Drew Dober (23-11) vs Rick Glenn (22-6-2) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev – Mar 12th
Azamat Murzakanov (10-0) vs Tafon Nchukwi (6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev – Mar 12th
Ariane Lipski (14-7) vs JJ Aldrich (10-4) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev – Mar 12th
Danaa Batgerel (10-2) vs Montel Jackson (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic – Mar 26th
Matt Brown (25-18) vs Bryan Barberena (16-8) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic – Mar 26th
Irene Aldana (13-6) vs Aspen Ladd (11-2) – UFC 273 – Apr 9th
Niklas Motta (12-3) vs Drakkar Klose (11-2-1) – UFC Fight Night 206 – Apr 16th
Bellator
Benson Henderson (24-7) vs Islam Mamedov (20-1-1) – Bellator 273 – Jan 29th
Sinead Kavanagh (7-5) vs Leah McCourt (6-1) – Bellator 275 – Feb 25thRead next
