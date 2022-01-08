eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 8/22

Jeff Fox
Last updated

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”  Or something like that.   But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them.  But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered.  Our  MMA  Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently.  You’re welcome.

UFC

Raoni Barcelos (16-2) vs Victor Henry (21-5) – UFC 270 – Jan 22nd

Alexis Davis (20-10) vs Julija Stoliarenko (9-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland – Feb 5th

Tim Means (32-12-1) vs Jeremiah Wells (9-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland – Feb 5th

Derrick Lewis (26-8) vs Tai Tuivasa (14-3) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th

Bobby Green (28-12-1) vs Nasrat Haqparast (13-4) – UFC 271 – Feb 12th

Rafael dos Anjos (30-13) vs Rafael Fiziev (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev – Feb 19th

Ilir Latifi (15-8) vs Alexandr Romanov (15-0) – UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev – Feb 19th

Johnny Walker (18-6) vs Jamahal Hill (9-1, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev – Feb 19th

Jim Miller (33-16) vs Nikolas Motta (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev – Feb 19th

Ryan Spann (19-7) vs Ion Cutelaba (16-6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Makhachev – Feb 26th

Bantamweight Championship: Alajamain Sterling (20-3) vs Petr Yan (16-2) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th

Marina Rodriguez (15-1-2) vs Yan Xiaonan (13-2) – UFC 272 – Mar 5th

Alex Caceres (18-12) vs Sodiq Yusuff (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev – Mar 12th

Drew Dober (23-11) vs Rick Glenn (22-6-2) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev – Mar 12th

Azamat Murzakanov (10-0) vs Tafon Nchukwi (6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev – Mar 12th

Ariane Lipski (14-7) vs JJ Aldrich (10-4) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev – Mar 12th

Danaa Batgerel (10-2) vs Montel Jackson (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic – Mar 26th

Matt Brown (25-18) vs Bryan Barberena (16-8) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic – Mar 26th

Irene Aldana (13-6) vs Aspen Ladd (11-2) – UFC 273 – Apr 9th

Niklas Motta (12-3) vs Drakkar Klose (11-2-1) – UFC Fight Night 206 – Apr 16th

 

Bellator

Benson Henderson (24-7) vs Islam Mamedov (20-1-1) – Bellator 273 – Jan 29th

Sinead Kavanagh (7-5) vs Leah McCourt (6-1) – Bellator 275 – Feb 25th

About Jeff Fox

