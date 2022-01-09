Tweet of the Moment

Hockey was met with more stoppages because of COVID, the Chicago Blackhawks scandal exploded, and seems to be approaching an agreeable resolution. We played the Winter Classic in subzero temperatures, and nobody can go back to Canada anymore. There has been a lot going on since we graced the pages of the Sports Daily most recently, but it’s good to know that through it all, players are still speaking mostly in boring platitudes.

