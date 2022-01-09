eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Your capital is at risk

Tweet of the Moment

Ryan Henning
Last updated

Hockey was met with more stoppages because of COVID, the Chicago Blackhawks scandal exploded, and seems to be approaching an agreeable resolution. We played the Winter Classic in subzero temperatures, and nobody can go back to Canada anymore. There has been a lot going on since we graced the pages of the Sports Daily most recently, but it’s good to know that through it all, players are still speaking mostly in boring platitudes.

About Ryan Henning

Ryan Henning is the editor for two different sites with The Sports Daily, Barry Melrose Rocks and Twins Target. Additionally, Ryan is a meteorologist, and operates victoria-weather.com

Read next
The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 46: Ramiz Brahimaj

The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 46: Ramiz Brahimaj
Daniel Vreeland Daniel Vreeland January 9th, 2022

Name: Ramiz Brahimaj Opponent: Court McGee Odds: +100 (bet $100 to win $100) **Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook I think a lot of people got off the...

Related news