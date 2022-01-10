UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jan 10/22

eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Jeff Fox
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The UFC Featherweight Rankings.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Oct 12, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Cub Swanson (red gloves) talks with Kron Gracie (blue glove) during UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Alexander Volkanovski 865.5
2 2 2 Max Holloway 363
3 3 7 Josh Emmett 346
4 4 5 Chan Sung Jung 293
5 5 3 Brian Ortega 281
6 6 9 Giga Chikadze 258.5
7 8 8 Arnold Allen 200
8 9 Ilia Topuria 196
9 10 14 Movsar Evloev 194
10 11 11 Edson Barboza 188
11 12 Lerone Murphy 182
12 34 Cub Swanson 164
13 14 13 Sodiq Yusuff 155
14 15 6 Calvin Kattar 149.5
15 16 15 Shane Burgos 146.5
16 7 Ryan Hall 146
17 13 10 Dan Ige 136.5
18 17 Jonathan Pearce 134
19 18 4 Yair Rodriguez 129
20 19 Zubaira Tukhugov 128
21 20 Gavin Tucker 114.5
22 21 12 Bryce Mitchell 114
23 22 Hakeem Dawodu 108.5
24 24 Nate Landwehr 104
25 25 Julian Erosa 102
26 26 16 Alex Caceres 98
27 23 Darren Elkins 95
28 27 Billy Quarantillo 88.5
29 28 Andre Fili 86.5
30 29 Damon Jackson 82
31 30 Charles Jourdain 74
32 31 Pat Sabatini 72
33 33 Gabriel Benitez 70
34 35 Mike Grundy 64
35 36 Ricardo Ramos 61
36 37 Chas Skelly 58
37 38 Melsik Baghdasaryan 55
37 38 Seung Woo Choi 55
39 42 L’udovit Klein 48
40 43 Makwan Amirkhani 44
41 44 Sean Woodson 43
42 45 Steven Peterson 42
43 46 Michael Trizano 41
44 40 Lando Vannata 38
45 47 Kevin Aguilar 37
46 48 Charles Rosa 34
47 41 Darrick Minner 33
47 49 Omar Morales 33
47 49 Shane Young 33
50 51 Kamuela Kirk 30
51 53 Austin Lingo 29
52 54 Chase Hooper 23
53 52 Andre Ewell 21
54 55 Tristan Connelly 18
55 56 Youssef Zalal 11.5
56 57 Joshua Culibao 10
56 57 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke 10
56 57 T.J. Brown 10
59 60 Bill Algeo 9
59 60 Danny Chavez 9
59 60 Jamall Emmers 9
59 60 Luis Saldana 9
59 60 Tucker Lutz 9
64 65 Bruno Souza 0
64 65 Collin Anglin 0
64 65 Kevin Croom 0
64 65 Mark Striegl 0
64 65 Sean Soriano 0



Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

About Jeff Fox

