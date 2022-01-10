UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jan 10/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The UFC Featherweight Rankings.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Alexander Volkanovski 865.5 2 2 2 Max Holloway 363 3 3 7 Josh Emmett 346 4 4 5 Chan Sung Jung 293 5 5 3 Brian Ortega 281 6 6 9 Giga Chikadze 258.5 7 8 8 Arnold Allen 200 8 9 Ilia Topuria 196 9 10 14 Movsar Evloev 194 10 11 11 Edson Barboza 188 11 12 Lerone Murphy 182 12 34 Cub Swanson 164 13 14 13 Sodiq Yusuff 155 14 15 6 Calvin Kattar 149.5 15 16 15 Shane Burgos 146.5 16 7 Ryan Hall 146 17 13 10 Dan Ige 136.5 18 17 Jonathan Pearce 134 19 18 4 Yair Rodriguez 129 20 19 Zubaira Tukhugov 128 21 20 Gavin Tucker 114.5 22 21 12 Bryce Mitchell 114 23 22 Hakeem Dawodu 108.5 24 24 Nate Landwehr 104 25 25 Julian Erosa 102 26 26 16 Alex Caceres 98 27 23 Darren Elkins 95 28 27 Billy Quarantillo 88.5 29 28 Andre Fili 86.5 30 29 Damon Jackson 82 31 30 Charles Jourdain 74 32 31 Pat Sabatini 72 33 33 Gabriel Benitez 70 34 35 Mike Grundy 64 35 36 Ricardo Ramos 61 36 37 Chas Skelly 58 37 38 Melsik Baghdasaryan 55 37 38 Seung Woo Choi 55 39 42 L’udovit Klein 48 40 43 Makwan Amirkhani 44 41 44 Sean Woodson 43 42 45 Steven Peterson 42 43 46 Michael Trizano 41 44 40 Lando Vannata 38 45 47 Kevin Aguilar 37 46 48 Charles Rosa 34 47 41 Darrick Minner 33 47 49 Omar Morales 33 47 49 Shane Young 33 50 51 Kamuela Kirk 30 51 53 Austin Lingo 29 52 54 Chase Hooper 23 53 52 Andre Ewell 21 54 55 Tristan Connelly 18 55 56 Youssef Zalal 11.5 56 57 Joshua Culibao 10 56 57 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke 10 56 57 T.J. Brown 10 59 60 Bill Algeo 9 59 60 Danny Chavez 9 59 60 Jamall Emmers 9 59 60 Luis Saldana 9 59 60 Tucker Lutz 9 64 65 Bruno Souza 0 64 65 Collin Anglin 0 64 65 Kevin Croom 0 64 65 Mark Striegl 0 64 65 Sean Soriano 0





Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

Read next