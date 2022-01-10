UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jan 10/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The UFC Featherweight Rankings.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Alexander Volkanovski
|865.5
|2
|2
|2
|Max Holloway
|363
|3
|3
|7
|Josh Emmett
|346
|4
|4
|5
|Chan Sung Jung
|293
|5
|5
|3
|Brian Ortega
|281
|6
|6
|9
|Giga Chikadze
|258.5
|7
|8
|8
|Arnold Allen
|200
|8
|9
|Ilia Topuria
|196
|9
|10
|14
|Movsar Evloev
|194
|10
|11
|11
|Edson Barboza
|188
|11
|12
|Lerone Murphy
|182
|12
|34
|Cub Swanson
|164
|13
|14
|13
|Sodiq Yusuff
|155
|14
|15
|6
|Calvin Kattar
|149.5
|15
|16
|15
|Shane Burgos
|146.5
|16
|7
|Ryan Hall
|146
|17
|13
|10
|Dan Ige
|136.5
|18
|17
|Jonathan Pearce
|134
|19
|18
|4
|Yair Rodriguez
|129
|20
|19
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|128
|21
|20
|Gavin Tucker
|114.5
|22
|21
|12
|Bryce Mitchell
|114
|23
|22
|Hakeem Dawodu
|108.5
|24
|24
|Nate Landwehr
|104
|25
|25
|Julian Erosa
|102
|26
|26
|16
|Alex Caceres
|98
|27
|23
|Darren Elkins
|95
|28
|27
|Billy Quarantillo
|88.5
|29
|28
|Andre Fili
|86.5
|30
|29
|Damon Jackson
|82
|31
|30
|Charles Jourdain
|74
|32
|31
|Pat Sabatini
|72
|33
|33
|Gabriel Benitez
|70
|34
|35
|Mike Grundy
|64
|35
|36
|Ricardo Ramos
|61
|36
|37
|Chas Skelly
|58
|37
|38
|Melsik Baghdasaryan
|55
|37
|38
|Seung Woo Choi
|55
|39
|42
|L’udovit Klein
|48
|40
|43
|Makwan Amirkhani
|44
|41
|44
|Sean Woodson
|43
|42
|45
|Steven Peterson
|42
|43
|46
|Michael Trizano
|41
|44
|40
|Lando Vannata
|38
|45
|47
|Kevin Aguilar
|37
|46
|48
|Charles Rosa
|34
|47
|41
|Darrick Minner
|33
|47
|49
|Omar Morales
|33
|47
|49
|Shane Young
|33
|50
|51
|Kamuela Kirk
|30
|51
|53
|Austin Lingo
|29
|52
|54
|Chase Hooper
|23
|53
|52
|Andre Ewell
|21
|54
|55
|Tristan Connelly
|18
|55
|56
|Youssef Zalal
|11.5
|56
|57
|Joshua Culibao
|10
|56
|57
|Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
|10
|56
|57
|T.J. Brown
|10
|59
|60
|Bill Algeo
|9
|59
|60
|Danny Chavez
|9
|59
|60
|Jamall Emmers
|9
|59
|60
|Luis Saldana
|9
|59
|60
|Tucker Lutz
|9
|64
|65
|Bruno Souza
|0
|64
|65
|Collin Anglin
|0
|64
|65
|Kevin Croom
|0
|64
|65
|Mark Striegl
|0
|64
|65
|Sean Soriano
|0
Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
Read next
Steelers end Ravens' heartbreak season, 16-13
There just wasn’t any margin of error left for the depleted and reeling Baltimore Ravens. And sure enough, they made the one mistake that cost...