Georgia wins third College Football championship ever

The University of Georgia Bulldogs won their third National Collegiate Athletic Association football championship on Monday. At Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Bulldogs defeated the University of Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18. The Bulldogs got significant revenge as they lost to the Crimson Tide by a score of 41-24 in the 2021 SEC Championship Game from Atlanta on December 4.

The major reason for the Georgia win was because of their play over the last 10 minutes. The Crimson Tide had an 18-13 lead over the Bulldogs midway through the fourth quarter, when Georgia dominated by scoring three unanswered touchdowns. Georgia took the 19-18 lead on Alabama with just over eight minutes left when Stetson Bennett of Atlanta threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell of Missouri City, TX. Bennett then threw a 15-yard pass touchdown to Brock Bowers of Napa, California with just over three minutes left to put the Bulldogs up 26-18. Then with 54 seconds left, Bulldogs cornerback Kelee Ringo of Tacoma, WA intercepted a Bryce Young pass for a 79-yard pick six.

Speaking of Young, he was very ineffective throughout the game, and as a result significantly reduced his draft stock even though he won the Heisman Trophy in 2021. Yes, he completed 35 passes for 369 yards, but also had 22 incompletions, was sacked four times for 43 yards, and had two interceptions that gave the Bulldogs significant momentum. Young’s performance strengthened the argument of Brian Griese of ESPN, who stated on Monday Night Football earlier this year that the quarterback class of the 2022 NFL Draft was not very strong, and that teams like the New Orleans Saints would be much better off in signing a quarterback through free agency in the offseason than drafting one.

The Bulldogs meanwhile previously won a national championship in college football in 1942 and 1980. However their win on Monday was Georgia’s first title where there was a championship game.

