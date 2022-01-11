Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Mason Williams

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at outfielder Mason Williams.

Player Review: Mason Williams

2021 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 70 Games, 210 At Bats, .281 Batting Average, 59 Hits, 13 Doubles, 5 Home Runs, 29 RBI’s, 31 Runs Scored, 7 Stolen Bases, .750 OPS

Major Leagues: 17 Games, 33 At Bats, .212 Batting Average, 7 Hits, 1 Double, 1 Home Run, 1 RBI, 3 Runs Scored, .631 OPS, 0.0 WAR

Story: The Mets brought in former Yankees’ farmhand Mason Williams on a minor league deal on April 15 to add another outfielder to the AAA roster. Williams began the season with Syracuse before getting recalled to the majors on May 31 with the Mets’ outfield ravaged by injuries. Used primarily as a starter for a few weeks, Williams played acceptable defense and contributed the occasional hit offensively with his lone homer coming in a 14-1 rout of the Baltimore Orioles. The Mets designated Williams for assignment on June 20 and he elected free agency before returning on a minor league deal on June 24. Williams then went back to Syracuse, where he played as a starter for the rest of the season.

Grade: C-

Williams was a solid replacement for the Mets on a short-term basis but was exposed with regular playing time.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 0%

2022 Role: None

Williams elected to become a free agent after the season and will look elsewhere to find another minor league deal that offers a cleaner path to the majors. The Mets also don’t have much to offer Williams either after adding Nick Plummer to their 40-man roster, who would also be ahead of Williams on the organizational depth chart.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at starting pitcher Trevor Williams!

About Mike Phillips View all posts by Mike Phillips

Read next