UFC Vegas 46 Prelim Breakout Star: Slava Borshchev

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once-per-event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Slava Borshchev

Nickname – Slava Claus

Affiliation – Team Alpha Male

From – Volgograd, Russia

Height – 5’11”

Weight – 155 lbs (Lightweight)

Record – 5-1 (0-0, UFC)

What makes him impressive

Borshchev is a big puncher – as is evident by his fight on Contender Series. He faced off with Bellator veteran Chris Duncan and slept him with a mean left hook, which wound up being one of the best KOs of the entire season. However, what makes Slava Claus impressive is not simply that he has that punching power. The defining characteristic that makes him dangerous is his ability to make his opponents strike with him. Not only does he have great pressure that forces exchanges, but he also has a great sprawl and does an excellent job if he is taken down.

Why he has been overlooked

Borshchev is not one of the typical prospects that you see come out of Team Alpha Male. We’re used to seeing those with aggressive wrestling games and some mean submissions. Borshchev may well have that, but he does not lean on it all that often. In addition to being outside of the stereotype we typically see out of his home gym, he also is short on experience. Just six pro fights into his career makes it such that many have not been able to see him on the come-up. Still, the bookmakers respect the experience he does have with him coming in as a -176 favorite (Odds courtesy of FanDuel).



What makes this a good match-up

In his UFC debut, Dakota Bush shot a mess of takedowns at Austin Hubbard. However, he only managed to secure a takedown in one of those efforts. Furthermore, he didn’t spend very much time in top control afterward. In my estimation, Borshchev may be even better at keeping his feet and regaining his feet than Hubbard is. Since Bush’s entire offense seems to run through his grappling and he’ll be at a big disadvantage in the striking – I think the takedown defense of Borshchev will be the difference-maker in this fight.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 236-109-1 (2 NC) (14 DNF)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

About Daniel Vreeland View all posts by Daniel Vreeland

Read next