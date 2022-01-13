Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jan 12/22

eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Jeff Fox
Last updated

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 4 1 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 295
2 1 5 Goiti Yamauchi 283
3 2 3 Brent Primus 238
4 3 Jay-Jay Wilson 220.5
5 5 10 Aviv Gozali 192.5
6 6 2 Sidney Outlaw 186
7 7 6 Peter Queally 151
8 8 Mandel Nallo 149
9 NR Charlie Leary 136
10 10 4 Usman Nurmagomedov 118
11 9 Dan Moret 117
12 13 11 Alexandr Shabily 110
12 11 8 Islam Mamedov 110
14 12 Charlie Campbell 104
15 13 7 Benson Henderson 100
16 15 Georgi Karakhanyan 97
17 NR Adam Piccolotti 95
18 17 Saad Awad 80
19 18 Joshua Jones 73
20 20 Alfie Davis 69.5
21 22 Daniele Scatizzi 64
21 19 Killys Mota 64
21 21 Nick Newell 64
24 23 Lance Gibson Jr 59
25 24 Chris Gonzalez 57.5
26 25 Marcus Surin 56
27 26 Saul Rogers 54
28 NR Corey Samuels 50
29 27 9 Myles Jury 36.5
30 28 Manny Muro 35
30 28 Nainoa Dung 35
30 NR Spike Carlyle 35
33 30 Tim Wilde 28
34 31 Kiefer Crosbie 27.5
35 32 Davy Gallon 20
36 37 Mike Hamel 19
36 33 Soren Bak 19
38 34 Ricardo Seixas 18
38 34 Yves Landu 18
40 36 Kane Mousah 14
41 NR Justin Matalvo 10
41 37 Nick Browne 10
43 37 Bobby King 9
44 42 Bobby Lee 0
44 42 Bryce Logan 0
44 42 Isaiah Hokit 0
44 42 Nate Andrews 0
44 42 Patrik Pietila 0
44 42 Raymond Pina 0


Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

