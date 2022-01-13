Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jan 12/22

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 4 1 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 295 2 1 5 Goiti Yamauchi 283 3 2 3 Brent Primus 238 4 3 Jay-Jay Wilson 220.5 5 5 10 Aviv Gozali 192.5 6 6 2 Sidney Outlaw 186 7 7 6 Peter Queally 151 8 8 Mandel Nallo 149 9 NR Charlie Leary 136 10 10 4 Usman Nurmagomedov 118 11 9 Dan Moret 117 12 13 11 Alexandr Shabily 110 12 11 8 Islam Mamedov 110 14 12 Charlie Campbell 104 15 13 7 Benson Henderson 100 16 15 Georgi Karakhanyan 97 17 NR Adam Piccolotti 95 18 17 Saad Awad 80 19 18 Joshua Jones 73 20 20 Alfie Davis 69.5 21 22 Daniele Scatizzi 64 21 19 Killys Mota 64 21 21 Nick Newell 64 24 23 Lance Gibson Jr 59 25 24 Chris Gonzalez 57.5 26 25 Marcus Surin 56 27 26 Saul Rogers 54 28 NR Corey Samuels 50 29 27 9 Myles Jury 36.5 30 28 Manny Muro 35 30 28 Nainoa Dung 35 30 NR Spike Carlyle 35 33 30 Tim Wilde 28 34 31 Kiefer Crosbie 27.5 35 32 Davy Gallon 20 36 37 Mike Hamel 19 36 33 Soren Bak 19 38 34 Ricardo Seixas 18 38 34 Yves Landu 18 40 36 Kane Mousah 14 41 NR Justin Matalvo 10 41 37 Nick Browne 10 43 37 Bobby King 9 44 42 Bobby Lee 0 44 42 Bryce Logan 0 44 42 Isaiah Hokit 0 44 42 Nate Andrews 0 44 42 Patrik Pietila 0 44 42 Raymond Pina 0



