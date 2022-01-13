Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jan 12/22

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Bell
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|4
|1
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|295
|2
|1
|5
|Goiti Yamauchi
|283
|3
|2
|3
|Brent Primus
|238
|4
|3
|Jay-Jay Wilson
|220.5
|5
|5
|10
|Aviv Gozali
|192.5
|6
|6
|2
|Sidney Outlaw
|186
|7
|7
|6
|Peter Queally
|151
|8
|8
|Mandel Nallo
|149
|9
|NR
|Charlie Leary
|136
|10
|10
|4
|Usman Nurmagomedov
|118
|11
|9
|Dan Moret
|117
|12
|13
|11
|Alexandr Shabily
|110
|12
|11
|8
|Islam Mamedov
|110
|14
|12
|Charlie Campbell
|104
|15
|13
|7
|Benson Henderson
|100
|16
|15
|Georgi Karakhanyan
|97
|17
|NR
|Adam Piccolotti
|95
|18
|17
|Saad Awad
|80
|19
|18
|Joshua Jones
|73
|20
|20
|Alfie Davis
|69.5
|21
|22
|Daniele Scatizzi
|64
|21
|19
|Killys Mota
|64
|21
|21
|Nick Newell
|64
|24
|23
|Lance Gibson Jr
|59
|25
|24
|Chris Gonzalez
|57.5
|26
|25
|Marcus Surin
|56
|27
|26
|Saul Rogers
|54
|28
|NR
|Corey Samuels
|50
|29
|27
|9
|Myles Jury
|36.5
|30
|28
|Manny Muro
|35
|30
|28
|Nainoa Dung
|35
|30
|NR
|Spike Carlyle
|35
|33
|30
|Tim Wilde
|28
|34
|31
|Kiefer Crosbie
|27.5
|35
|32
|Davy Gallon
|20
|36
|37
|Mike Hamel
|19
|36
|33
|Soren Bak
|19
|38
|34
|Ricardo Seixas
|18
|38
|34
|Yves Landu
|18
|40
|36
|Kane Mousah
|14
|41
|NR
|Justin Matalvo
|10
|41
|37
|Nick Browne
|10
|43
|37
|Bobby King
|9
|44
|42
|Bobby Lee
|0
|44
|42
|Bryce Logan
|0
|44
|42
|Isaiah Hokit
|0
|44
|42
|Nate Andrews
|0
|44
|42
|Patrik Pietila
|0
|44
|42
|Raymond Pina
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our featherweight rankings
