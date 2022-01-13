Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jordan Yamamoto

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We conclude the series today with a look at starting pitcher Jordan Yamamoto.

Player Review: Jordan Yamamoto

2021 Stats:

Minor Leagues (3 Teams): 11 Appearances, 10 Starts, 32.2 Innings Pitched, 0-3 Won-Loss Record, 4.41 ERA, 29:8 K:BB Ratio

Major Leagues: 2 Appearances, 1 Start, 6.2 Innings Pitched, 1-1 Won-Loss Record, 4.05 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 3:2 K:BB Ratio, -0.2 WAR

Story: The Mets acquired Jordan Yamamoto from the Miami Marlins on February 1 in a trade for a prospect in order to add proven starting pitching depth to their organization. Yamamoto failed to make the team out of camp and was assigned to the alternate site at the beginning of the 2021 season. Staring at a doubleheader on St. Louis on May 5, the Mets recalled Yamamoto as the 27th man and he made his New York debut that day, allowing one run in 2.2 innings of work as a bulk guy to pick up his first win of the season.

An injury opened a spot start opportunity for Yamamoto against his old team in Miami on May 23. That outing went poorly as Yamamoto gave up five runs (although just two were earned) in four innings to suffer a loss. Yamamoto suffered an injury in that game, landing on the injured list with right shoulder soreness that sidelined him for four months. By the time Yamamoto was healthy the Mets had a full rotation so they optioned him to AAA Syracuse to finish the season.

Grade: Incomplete

The shoulder injury came at a poor time for Yamamoto, who likely would have spent the year in the Mets’ rotation if he hadn’t gotten hurt. As a result, Yamamoto made just two appearances in the major leagues, which isn’t enough to earn a grade.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2022 Role: Depth Starter

The Mets tendered Yamamoto a contract in November as they were operating under the assumption he will be granted another minor league option for the 2022 season. That would make Yamamoto a valuable depth starter since he would have the ability to be sent to the minor leagues without having to pass through waivers. The ideal scenario for the Mets is that they add another big-league starter in free agency and Yamamoto teams up with David Peterson and Tylor Megill to form the nucleus of the Syracuse rotation, giving them plenty of insurance in the event of starting pitching injuries.

Stay tuned to Metstradamus for more offseason coverage of the Mets!

About Mike Phillips View all posts by Mike Phillips

Read next