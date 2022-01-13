NCHC Schedule Changed Due to Covid Outbreak

Due to the recent Covid-19 outbreaks, the NCHC has adjusted it’s schedule. Below are the changes. I don’t think that this is shocking development. Currently, North Dakota is experiencing a spike in Covid-19 infections due to the Omicron variant. As of yesterday, Grand Forks County has 794 cases.

“In the last 24 hours, we were notified that we didn’t meet the minimum requirements of a roster to play this weekend,” UND head coach Brad Berry told the media during Wednesday’s press conference. “So, our plan is to get through this weekend and be healthy and ready for the following weekend against Western Michigan.”

Playing games is a secondary concern right now. Coach Berry isn’t against being flexible to get those games in.

“We’re protecting the student athlete right now,” Berry said. “That’s the major thing. After, when everybody is healthy, I think everybody needs to be open minded on what that looks like. If we can make them up, let’s do it. At the end of the day, that’s something that’s in the commissioner’s hands right now.”

Taking note, you can see that there has been a change in their schedule has been changed.

Here’s a link to the composite schedule.

SCHEDULE CHANGES (in bold)

Saturday, Jan. 15

*Omaha at Denver, 6:00 p.m. MT

*Miami at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. CT

Sunday, Jan. 16

*Omaha at Denver, 6:00 p.m. MT

Friday, Feb. 4

*Omaha at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m. CT

*St. Cloud State at Denver, 7:00 p.m. MT

*Western Michigan at Colorado College, 7:30 p.m. MT

Saturday, Feb. 5

*Omaha at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m. CT

*St. Cloud State at Denver, 6:00 p.m. MT

*Western Michigan at Colorado College, 6:00 p.m. MT

Friday, Feb. 11

*Omaha at Miami, 7:05 p.m. ET

*Colorado College at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m. CT

*Western Michigan at St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m. CT

*Minnesota Duluth at Denver, 7:00 p.m. MT

Saturday, Feb. 12

*Omaha at Miami, 7:05 p.m. ET

*Western Michigan at St. Cloud State, 6:00 p.m. CT

*Colorado College at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m. CT

*Minnesota Duluth at Denver, 6:00 p.m. MT

Friday, Feb. 25

*Minnesota Duluth at Miami, 7:05 p.m. ET

*Western Michigan at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m. CT

*Denver at Omaha, 7:07 p.m. CT

*Colorado College at St. Cloud State, 7:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 26

*Minnesota Duluth at Miami, 5:05 p.m. ET

*Colorado College at St. Cloud State, 6:00 p.m. CT

*Western Michigan at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m. CT

*Denver at Omaha, 7:07 p.m. CT

