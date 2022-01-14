Best NFL Betting Player Props for Saturday’s Wild Card Playoff Games

The NFL Playoffs begin on Saturday with a pair of AFC Wild Card games. The action kicks off with a matchup between 5-seed Las Vegas Raiders and 4-seed Cincinnati Bengals. Then, the 6-seed New England Patriots will collide with the No. 3 seed and division-rival Buffalo Bills in primetime. For bettors, Saturday’s Wild Card doubleheader presents numerous opportunities to fire on NFL player props at sportsbooks.

The following article highlights one featured NFL player props prediction for each of the four teams in action on Saturday.

Best NFL Player Props and Betting Picks for Saturday’s Wild Card Weekend Games

Bryan Edwards Under 2.5 Receptions (-179)

Bryan Edwards has failed to live up to expectations that some NFL betting analysts had for him coming out of college. While he did catch four passes for 63 yards in Week 18, his involvement in the Raiders’ offensive attack has been very sporadic. In the regular-season meeting against Cincinnati, Edwards was not involved at all. He failed to draw even a single target from QB Derek Carr in the loss.

Coming into the NFL Playoffs, Edwards has seen four targets or less in nine of the last 11 games. Neither the release of troubled wideout Henry Ruggs and a lengthy injury absence for tight end Darren Waller led to him becoming a focal point of the passing game. Of course, Waller is back as the Raiders get set for Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Game. Slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, running back Josh Jacobs and even Zay Jones all seem to have passed Edwards in the receiving pecking order. It’s tough to envision Edwards exceeding the NFL player props total of 2.5 receptions in this postseason matchup.

Joe Mixon Over 75.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had three 100-yard games this season. One of those came in a 123-yard outburst against the same Raiders defense he will face on Saturday afternoon. Despite that performance, Mixon’s NFL player props yardage total sits at 75.5. This is largely due to a rough close to the regular season. In fact, the NFL betting line is higher than Mixon’s rushing numbers in each of his last five games played.

Despite his late-season struggles, Mixon should be well-rested for this AFC Wild Card Game after being among the Bengals players who sat out a meaningless Week 18 finale. In addition, the season-ending injury suffered by Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon last week figures to aid Mixon’s cause on the ground. It would not be a shock to see the 25-year-old lead the Bengals offense on Saturday.

Jakobi Meyers Over 46.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Even going back to last season with Cam Newton under center, Jakobi Meyers has had a knack for being busy each time the Patriots play against Buffalo. While he was not targeted in the first regular-season matchup between the teams this year, keep in mind that quarterback Mac Jones only attempted four total passes in that game. He saw no fewer than eight targets in each of the final four games to close the regular season. A similar target share on Saturday bodes well for his chances to clear the NFL player props total of 46.5 yards receiving.

It is worth noting that throwing the ball on the Buffalo defense is not easy. Jones certainly struggled to manage the variety of looks thrown at him in the second meeting. For as sloppy as the quarterback play was in that game, Meyers still managed to haul in six of eight targets for 59 yards. His role in the passing game as a safe target on short and intermediate routes figures to ensure he is involved on Saturday night.

Dawson Knox Under 32.5 Receiving Yards (-118)

Former Ole Miss tight end Dawson Knox had by far his best NFL season this year. However, he was held in check in both of the Bills’ previous games against New England. Knox may have caught a touchdown pass in the first encounter, but he had just 14 receiving yards in that game. Despite Allen and the offense being much more effective in the rematch, Knox was once again quiet with 11 yards on two receptions.

In reality, pretty much every opposing tight end the Patriots have faced this season wound up struggling. New England allowed only 443 receiving yards to the position all season. Not only was that mark the best in the NFL, but it was 139 yards fewer than the next best team! Throw in potentially nasty weather conditions for Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Game and playing under the NFL player props line of 32.5 receiving yards for Knox is certainly justified.

