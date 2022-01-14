David Pastrnak notches his 11th career NHL hat trick

It might have been a slow start for Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic, but over the last week, he has been heating up. On Thursday, Pastrnak notched his 11th career National Hockey League hat trick as the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2. In his last four games, Pastrnak now has seven goals and one assist for eight points.

Pastrnak becomes the second NHL player in the last week to score all of his team’s goals in a hat trick win. The other was Tomas Hertl of the San Jose Sharks, who scored thrice in a 3-2 San Jose victory, also against the Flyers on January 8. Like Pastrnak, Hertl also hails from the Czech Republic, as he was born in Prague.

In the Bruins win over the Flyers on Thursday, Pastrnak scored three goals on eight shots. Pastrnak’s first two goals came in the first period. He opened the scoring at 1:51 of the first period from Erik Haula of Pori, Finland, and former first overall draft pick Taylor Hall of Calgary, Alberta. The Bruins then went up 2-0 when Pastrnak scored on the power-play from Brad Marchand of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Charlie McAvoy of Long Beach, NY. Speaking of Marchand, he had a hat trick on Wednesday in a 5-1 Boston win against the Montreal Canadiens.

Then at 16:45 of the second period, Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal, once again on the power-play from McAvoy and Marchand, to break a 2-2 deadlock. After only notching two goals in his first eight games of the season, Pastrnak definitely looks like the player at the moment who scored 48 goals to lead the NHL during the 2019-20 NHL season.

The Bruins meanwhile have now won four games in a row, and are in fourth place in the Atlantic Division. With a record of 21 wins, 11 regulation losses, and two losses in extra time, they have 44 points.

