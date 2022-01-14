NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule, odds, lines and picks

Super Wild Card Weekend in the NFL Playoffs is here, and it’s going to be an exciting one! This season’s Super Wild Card Weekend schedule in the NFL Playoffs will work a bit differently.

Last season, the NFL Playoff schedule packed the six Wild Card Weekend games into two days. This year, we will have two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, then we will end the Super Wild Card Weekend schedule with a Monday Night Football game between two divisional foes.

Instead of just talking about it, let’s take a look at the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule, along with the betting odds, lines and picks available for you to put your money on.

Saturday | NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule

All NFL Super Wild Card Weekend betting odds can be found at BetOnline Sportsbook.

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

Time: 4:30 pm ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinnati, OH

Coverage: NBC

Moneyline: LV: (+194) | LV: (-224)

Spread: LV: +5 (-106) | LV: -5 (-114)

Total: 48.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY

Coverage: CBS

Patriots vs Bills NFL Betting Odds

Moneyline: NE: (+168) | BUF: (-193)

Spread: NE: +3.5 (-105) | BUF: -3.5 (-115)

Total: 44 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Sunday | NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL

Coverage: FOX

Eagles vs Buccaneers NFL Betting Odds

Moneyline: PHI: (+320) | TB: (-400)

Spread: PHI: +8.5 (-110) | TB: -8.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5 — Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Time: 4:30 pm ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, TX

Coverage: CBS

49ers vs Cowboys NFL Betting Odds

Moneyline: SF: (+139) | DAL: (-159)

Spread: SF: +3 (-105) | DAL: -3 (-115)

Total: 51 — Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO

Coverage: NBC

Steelers vs Chiefs NFL Betting Odds

Moneyline: PIT: (+550) | KC: (-750)

Spread: PIT: +12.5 (-110) | KC: -12.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Monday | NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

Coverage: ESPN

Cardinals vs Rams NFL Betting Odds

Moneyline: ARI: (+165) | LAR: (-190)

Spread: ARI: +4 (-110) | LAR: -4 (-110)

Total: 49.5 — Over: (-107) | Under: (-113)

