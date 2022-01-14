NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule, odds, lines and picks

Super Wild Card Weekend in the NFL Playoffs is here, and it’s going to be an exciting one! This season’s Super Wild Card Weekend schedule in the NFL Playoffs will work a bit differently.
Last season, the NFL Playoff schedule packed the six Wild Card Weekend games into two days. This year, we will have two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, then we will end the Super Wild Card Weekend schedule with a Monday Night Football game between two divisional foes.
Instead of just talking about it, let’s take a look at the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule, along with the betting odds, lines and picks available for you to put your money on.
Saturday | NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule
All NFL Super Wild Card Weekend betting odds can be found at BetOnline Sportsbook.
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals
Time: 4:30 pm ET
Venue: Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinnati, OH
Coverage: NBC
Raiders vs Bengals NFL Betting Odds
Moneyline: LV: (+194) | LV: (-224)
Spread: LV: +5 (-106) | LV: -5 (-114)
Total: 48.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Time: 8:15 pm ET
Venue: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY
Coverage: CBS
Patriots vs Bills NFL Betting Odds
Moneyline: NE: (+168) | BUF: (-193)
Spread: NE: +3.5 (-105) | BUF: -3.5 (-115)
Total: 44 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Sunday | NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Time: 1 pm ET
Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL
Coverage: FOX
Eagles vs Buccaneers NFL Betting Odds
Moneyline: PHI: (+320) | TB: (-400)
Spread: PHI: +8.5 (-110) | TB: -8.5 (-110)
Total: 45.5 — Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys
Time: 4:30 pm ET
Venue: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, TX
Coverage: CBS
49ers vs Cowboys NFL Betting Odds
Moneyline: SF: (+139) | DAL: (-159)
Spread: SF: +3 (-105) | DAL: -3 (-115)
Total: 51 — Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs
Time: 8:15 pm ET
Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO
Coverage: NBC
Steelers vs Chiefs NFL Betting Odds
Moneyline: PIT: (+550) | KC: (-750)
Spread: PIT: +12.5 (-110) | KC: -12.5 (-110)
Total: 46.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Monday | NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Time: 8:15 pm ET
Venue: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA
Coverage: ESPN
Cardinals vs Rams NFL Betting Odds
Moneyline: ARI: (+165) | LAR: (-190)
Spread: ARI: +4 (-110) | LAR: -4 (-110)
Total: 49.5 — Over: (-107) | Under: (-113)
