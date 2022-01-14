Raiders vs Bengals Prediction and Picks Against the Spread for NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Playoffs schedule is set for Wild Card Weekend! In the first game of the weekend, we get an AFC matchup of Raiders vs Bengals, which are two teams many did not expect to be here. Let’s do a deep dive into this game, look at the betting trends, and give a Raiders vs Bengals prediction and NFL picks against the spread.

Raiders vs Bengals NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend Preview

NFL Playoffs — Wild Card Weekend

Las Vegas Raiders (10-7, 5-3 Away) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (10-7, 5-4 Home)

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinnati, OH

Coverage: NBC

The Las Vegas Raiders literally had to fight to the final whistle to make the NFL Playoffs. It all came down to Sunday Night Football, in a “win and you’re in” game with the Los Angeles Chargers. A game-winning field goal in overtime is what was needed for the Raiders to make the playoffs. Interestingly enough, they jumped all the up to the five-seed in the AFC.

As for the Cincinnati Bengals, they were able to rest many players last week, as they already had their playoff spot locked up. The defense is inconsistent and the running game is struggling, but the Bengals are proving that quarterbacks and the passing game is what gets wins in the NFL. However, whether it’s enough to get wins in the playoffs is a different story. Still, Joe Burrow is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and a receiving corps of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd may be the best wide receiver trio in the league.

Raiders vs Bengals Odds & Spread

NFL betting odds for Raiders vs Bengals are taken from Bovada Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LV: (+200) | CIN: (-240)

Spread: LV: +5.5 (-110) | CIN: -5.5 (-110)

Total: 49 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting: LV: (79%) | CIN: (21%)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: LV: (+4000) | CIN: (+2000)

Raiders vs Bengals NFL Betting Trends

Las Vegas is 4-1 straight up in its last five games.

The total has hit the UNDER in four of the Raiders’ last six games.

Las Vegas is 0-5 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games against Cincinnati.

The total has hit the OVER in five of the Bengals’ last six home games.

Cincinnati is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has hit the UNDER in eight of the Bengals’ last 11 games against the Raiders.

Raiders vs Bengals Prediction and NFL Picks Against the Spread

Both of these teams are struggling to run the football, so the pressure will likely be fully on both quarterbacks. Surprisingly, this is the first playoff game for both Joe Burrow and Derek Carr. The Raiders made the playoffs during the Carr era, but a late-season injury kept him out.

The key matchups in this game are both teams’ offensive lines against the pass rush. Both offensive lines have weaknesses, but both pass rushes have also struggled down the stretch of the season. The quarterback that has a clean pocket and is able to step into throws will likely win the game.

While I like both quarterbacks, I like the pass rush of Cincinnati more. Trey Hendrickson doesn’t get the respect he deserves around the league, while Sam Hubbard is talented in his own right. Look for them to have an impact on the game, helping the Cincinnati Bengals get a playoff win. However, I do believe it will be a close game late into the fourth quarter. For that reason, I believe the Raiders will cover the spread.

NFL Picks Against the Spread: Raiders +5.5, Bengals ML

