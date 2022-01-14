The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 46: Ramiz Brahimaj

Name: Ramiz Brahimaj

Opponent: Court McGee

Odds: +100 (bet $100 to win $100) **Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

I think a lot of people got off the Ramiz Brahimaj hype train when he lost his debut. To be fair, it was a tough opening opponent in Max Griffin and a freak injury that ended the fight (Google it… or maybe don’t). However, I think that fight was far from the expertise that we can expect to see from the Fortis MMA product. He’s an excellent grappler who won IBJJF Worlds at blue belt, and has since been promoted to purple. I, personally, think that it barely highlights the level of skill that he brings to the table.

I also like this matchup for him. Despite facing yet another tough veteran in Court McGee, the striking advantage should actually be in Brahimaj’s favor. I think he should be able to get some wrestling and top control in as well, but if he’s not he should at least be able to stall out McGee’s efforts. That gives him a slew of ways to win and at plus money, that’s all too easy.

2022 Record: 0-0

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $0

Return on Investment: 0%

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

About Daniel Vreeland View all posts by Daniel Vreeland

Read next