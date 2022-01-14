UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jan 14/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Aljamain Sterling
|567
|2
|2
|3
|T.J. Dillashaw
|442
|3
|3
|2
|Petr Yan
|429
|4
|8
|4
|Jose Aldo
|277
|5
|4
|15
|Song Yadong
|265
|6
|5
|9
|Marlon Vera
|251.5
|7
|10
|14
|Ricky Simon
|249.5
|8
|6
|5
|Cory Sandhagen
|241.5
|9
|7
|6
|Rob Font
|189
|10
|9
|7
|Merab Dvalishvili
|179
|11
|15
|13
|Sean O’Malley
|161.5
|12
|11
|Rani Yahya
|140.5
|13
|12
|10
|Marlon Moraes
|138
|14
|14
|Said Nurmagomedov
|135
|15
|16
|Adrian Yanez
|121
|16
|17
|Cody Stamann
|117.5
|17
|18
|Kyler Phillips
|117
|18
|20
|12
|Frankie Edgar
|115
|19
|27
|8
|Dominick Cruz
|112
|20
|21
|Timur Valiev
|109
|21
|22
|Casey Kenney
|106
|22
|23
|Nate Maness
|104
|23
|13
|11
|Pedro Munhoz
|101
|24
|24
|Raoni Barcelos
|98.5
|25
|19
|Louis Smolka
|94.5
|26
|28
|Montel Jackson
|79
|27
|29
|Davey Grant
|78
|28
|30
|Alejandro Perez
|75
|28
|30
|Miles Johns
|75
|30
|32
|Chris Gutierrez
|74.5
|31
|33
|Julio Arce
|73.5
|32
|26
|Raulian Paiva
|72
|33
|36
|Mario Bautista
|62
|34
|37
|Jonathan Martinez
|60
|34
|37
|Saidyokub Kakhramonov
|60
|36
|39
|Aiemann Zahabi
|55
|37
|40
|Trevin Jones
|54
|38
|57
|Vince Morales
|51.5
|39
|34
|16
|Raphael Assuncao
|50
|39
|41
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|50
|41
|59
|Tony Kelley
|49
|42
|42
|Kyung Ho Kang
|48.5
|43
|43
|Jack Shore
|46
|44
|44
|Danaa Batgerel
|44
|45
|35
|Eddie Wineland
|40
|45
|45
|Khalid Taha
|40
|47
|46
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|36
|47
|46
|Gustavo Lopez
|36
|49
|49
|Brandon Davis
|27
|50
|48
|Randy Costa
|26
|50
|50
|Tony Gravely
|26
|52
|52
|John Castaneda
|20
|52
|52
|Johnny Munoz
|20
|52
|52
|Ronnie Lawrence
|20
|55
|55
|Hunter Azure
|19
|56
|56
|Heili Alateng
|17
|57
|57
|Felipe Colares
|14
|58
|59
|Guido Cannetti
|10
|58
|59
|Mana Martinez
|10
|58
|59
|Ricky Turcios
|10
|58
|59
|Sergey Morozov
|10
|62
|64
|Brady Hiestand
|0
|62
|64
|Domingo Pilarte
|0
|62
|64
|Gaetano Pirrello
|0
|62
|64
|Jesse Strader
|0
|62
|64
|JP Buys
|0
|62
|64
|Kevin Natividad
|0
|62
|64
|Kris Moutinho
|0
|62
|64
|Liudvik Sholinian
|0
|62
|64
|Marcelo Rojo
|0
|62
|64
|Zviad Lazishvili
|0
Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
