UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jan 14/22

Jeff Fox
Last updated

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Dec 14, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Jose Aldo (blue gloves) reacts after his bout against Marlon Moraes (not pictured) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Aljamain Sterling 567
2 2 3 T.J. Dillashaw 442
3 3 2 Petr Yan 429
4 8 4 Jose Aldo 277
5 4 15 Song Yadong 265
6 5 9 Marlon Vera 251.5
7 10 14 Ricky Simon 249.5
8 6 5 Cory Sandhagen 241.5
9 7 6 Rob Font 189
10 9 7 Merab Dvalishvili 179
11 15 13 Sean O’Malley 161.5
12 11 Rani Yahya 140.5
13 12 10 Marlon Moraes 138
14 14 Said Nurmagomedov 135
15 16 Adrian Yanez 121
16 17 Cody Stamann 117.5
17 18 Kyler Phillips 117
18 20 12 Frankie Edgar 115
19 27 8 Dominick Cruz 112
20 21 Timur Valiev 109
21 22 Casey Kenney 106
22 23 Nate Maness 104
23 13 11 Pedro Munhoz 101
24 24 Raoni Barcelos 98.5
25 19 Louis Smolka 94.5
26 28 Montel Jackson 79
27 29 Davey Grant 78
28 30 Alejandro Perez 75
28 30 Miles Johns 75
30 32 Chris Gutierrez 74.5
31 33 Julio Arce 73.5
32 26 Raulian Paiva 72
33 36 Mario Bautista 62
34 37 Jonathan Martinez 60
34 37 Saidyokub Kakhramonov 60
36 39 Aiemann Zahabi 55
37 40 Trevin Jones 54
38 57 Vince Morales 51.5
39 34 16 Raphael Assuncao 50
39 41 Umar Nurmagomedov 50
41 59 Tony Kelley 49
42 42 Kyung Ho Kang 48.5
43 43 Jack Shore 46
44 44 Danaa Batgerel 44
45 35 Eddie Wineland 40
45 45 Khalid Taha 40
47 46 Douglas Silva de Andrade 36
47 46 Gustavo Lopez 36
49 49 Brandon Davis 27
50 48 Randy Costa 26
50 50 Tony Gravely 26
52 52 John Castaneda 20
52 52 Johnny Munoz 20
52 52 Ronnie Lawrence 20
55 55 Hunter Azure 19
56 56 Heili Alateng 17
57 57 Felipe Colares 14
58 59 Guido Cannetti 10
58 59 Mana Martinez 10
58 59 Ricky Turcios 10
58 59 Sergey Morozov 10
62 64 Brady Hiestand 0
62 64 Domingo Pilarte 0
62 64 Gaetano Pirrello 0
62 64 Jesse Strader 0
62 64 JP Buys 0
62 64 Kevin Natividad 0
62 64 Kris Moutinho 0
62 64 Liudvik Sholinian 0
62 64 Marcelo Rojo 0
62 64 Zviad Lazishvili 0

Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

