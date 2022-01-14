UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jan 14/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Aljamain Sterling 567 2 2 3 T.J. Dillashaw 442 3 3 2 Petr Yan 429 4 8 4 Jose Aldo 277 5 4 15 Song Yadong 265 6 5 9 Marlon Vera 251.5 7 10 14 Ricky Simon 249.5 8 6 5 Cory Sandhagen 241.5 9 7 6 Rob Font 189 10 9 7 Merab Dvalishvili 179 11 15 13 Sean O’Malley 161.5 12 11 Rani Yahya 140.5 13 12 10 Marlon Moraes 138 14 14 Said Nurmagomedov 135 15 16 Adrian Yanez 121 16 17 Cody Stamann 117.5 17 18 Kyler Phillips 117 18 20 12 Frankie Edgar 115 19 27 8 Dominick Cruz 112 20 21 Timur Valiev 109 21 22 Casey Kenney 106 22 23 Nate Maness 104 23 13 11 Pedro Munhoz 101 24 24 Raoni Barcelos 98.5 25 19 Louis Smolka 94.5 26 28 Montel Jackson 79 27 29 Davey Grant 78 28 30 Alejandro Perez 75 28 30 Miles Johns 75 30 32 Chris Gutierrez 74.5 31 33 Julio Arce 73.5 32 26 Raulian Paiva 72 33 36 Mario Bautista 62 34 37 Jonathan Martinez 60 34 37 Saidyokub Kakhramonov 60 36 39 Aiemann Zahabi 55 37 40 Trevin Jones 54 38 57 Vince Morales 51.5 39 34 16 Raphael Assuncao 50 39 41 Umar Nurmagomedov 50 41 59 Tony Kelley 49 42 42 Kyung Ho Kang 48.5 43 43 Jack Shore 46 44 44 Danaa Batgerel 44 45 35 Eddie Wineland 40 45 45 Khalid Taha 40 47 46 Douglas Silva de Andrade 36 47 46 Gustavo Lopez 36 49 49 Brandon Davis 27 50 48 Randy Costa 26 50 50 Tony Gravely 26 52 52 John Castaneda 20 52 52 Johnny Munoz 20 52 52 Ronnie Lawrence 20 55 55 Hunter Azure 19 56 56 Heili Alateng 17 57 57 Felipe Colares 14 58 59 Guido Cannetti 10 58 59 Mana Martinez 10 58 59 Ricky Turcios 10 58 59 Sergey Morozov 10 62 64 Brady Hiestand 0 62 64 Domingo Pilarte 0 62 64 Gaetano Pirrello 0 62 64 Jesse Strader 0 62 64 JP Buys 0 62 64 Kevin Natividad 0 62 64 Kris Moutinho 0 62 64 Liudvik Sholinian 0 62 64 Marcelo Rojo 0 62 64 Zviad Lazishvili 0

