Chase Sherman Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Caceres – Aug 6/16 – L (Ledet) – $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn – Jan 15/17 – L (Harris) – $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 211 – May 13/17 – W (Coulter) – $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Weidman vs Gastelum – Jul 22/17 – W (Grabowski) – $42,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Gastelum – Nov 25/17 – L (Abdurakhimov) – $24,500 ($22,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21/18 – L (Willis) – $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders – Sept 22/18 – L (Sakai) – $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – May 13/20 – W (Villanueva) – $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum – Apr 17/21 – L (Arlovski) – $22,000 ($16,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze – Jan 15/21 – L (Collier) – $27,000 ($16,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $300,500

