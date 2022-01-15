UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Calvin Kattar: $176,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Katlyn Chookagian: $161,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Court McGee: $116,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jake Collier: $112,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Giga Chikadze: $111,000 ($55,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brian Kelleher: $111,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Viacheslav Borshchev: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Rosa: $61,000 ($50,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brandon Royval: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jennifer Maia: $38,000 ($32,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bill Algeo: $28,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jamie Pickett: $28,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

T.J. Brown: $28,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rogerio Bontorin: $28,000 ($22,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chase Sherman: $27,000 ($16,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Croom: $18,000 ($12,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ramiz Brahimaj: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dakota Bush: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joanderson Brito: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joseph Holmes: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

