Congratulations to Barry Oh for winning our UFC Vegas 46 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 270 on Jan 22nd. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Giga Chikadze – 69%
Katlyn Chookagian – 64%
Brandon Royval – 80%
Chase Sherman – 64%
Joanderson Brito – 57%
Consensus Overall Record in 2022: 2-3 (40%)
UFC Vegas 46 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Barry Oh
|12
|2
|Max
|9
|3
|Cameron Walsh
|8
|3
|dan
|8
|3
|danny
|8
|3
|Darian Hall
|8
|3
|Omar
|8
|3
|Sam Fowler
|8
|9
|Dave K.
|7
|9
|Herman Martinez
|7
|9
|Michael pham
|7
|9
|Nate stephen
|7
|9
|Stewartthames
|7
|14
|agus susanto
|6
|14
|DJ
|6
|14
|Gagan Aujla
|6
|14
|Jake Billing
|6
|14
|John F.
|6
|14
|larry chaput
|6
|14
|Larry Ledbetter
|6
|14
|Liam Thomson
|6
|14
|Melech Macatangay
|6
|14
|Nathan H.
|6
|14
|The MMA Manifesto
|6
|14
|Vic Rattanasithy
|6
|26
|AshK.♡
|5
|26
|Ben Hilder
|5
|26
|daniel
|5
|26
|Isaac
|5
|26
|Joshua Adepitan
|5
|26
|Luke Smith
|5
|26
|SternFan74
|5
|33
|Andre Tran
|4
|33
|angelo PANALIGAN
|4
|33
|Aydin Car
|4
|33
|Brandon Kaplan
|4
|33
|Cagezilla Matchmaker
|4
|33
|Daniel Caughtry
|4
|33
|Daniel Rendine
|4
|33
|Derek Man
|4
|33
|Dwayne Murrell
|4
|33
|Fons
|4
|33
|Kurt Killberg
|4
|33
|Marco Pham
|4
|33
|Michael J.
|4
|33
|Neil H.
|4
|33
|Noe Gomez
|4
|33
|ryanC
|4
|33
|The ashen demon
|4
|33
|Zaheer
|4
|51
|Adrian Sunnex
|3
|51
|Amit Karale
|3
|51
|Emma Vreeland
|3
|51
|Jacob Suarez
|3
|51
|John Rong
|3
|51
|Kai Arellano
|3
|51
|Luke Fortune
|3
|51
|Tom M
|3
|59
|Chris lloyd
|2
|60
|James Weise
|0
|60
|Kirt Brown
|0
